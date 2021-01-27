|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 26 January 2021
|£42.21m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 26 January 2021
|£42.21m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|52,516,513
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 26 January 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|80.38p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|79.52p
|Ordinary share price
|66.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(17.26%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 26/01/2021
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM