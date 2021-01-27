Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Aircraft Type, Material Type, Sales Channel, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe aircraft floor panel market is expected to grow from US$ 186.63 million in 2019 to US$ 325.57 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Highlighting aircraft orders and delivery volumes are expected to boost the growth of the Europe aircraft floor panel market. The Europe aviation industry is undergoing expansion at a rapid pace, recording significant production volumes and deliveries of aircraft (commercial and military) fleet. Specifically, the commercial aviation industry has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years with the emergence of new low cost carriers and fleet expansion strategies adopted by the full service carriers. Further, commercial aviation is foreseen to surge in the coming years owing to the mounting number of air travel passengers and aircraft procurement. This surge in aircraft production is boosting the demand for aircraft floor panels across Europe. Owing to continuously rising production volumes to bridge the gap between demand and supply of aircraft, the OEMs are increasingly procuring large volumes of aircraft floor panels. In the current scenario, the demand for both wide body and narrow body aircraft fleet is high. However, the inclination toward long-range, narrow body type is increasing as the majority of commercial aviation companies across Europe are focusing on increasing fleet size along with lowering operational costs. Rise in aircraft production due to surge in number of passengers is expected to increase the demand for floor panels, thereby driving the Europe aircraft floor panel market.
Europe, especially the UK, is highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The European aviation industry is composed of aircraft OEMs, component suppliers, airlines, and MRO service providers. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected each aviation business stakeholder's business in the region. Several airlines in the region have postponed the pending aircraft fleet's procurement dates to manage their current operational costs during COVID-19 times and post-COVID-19 times. This has led the aircraft OEMs and component suppliers to suffer economic loss. This factor has had a negative result on the European aircraft floor panel market players. From the commercial aviation perspective and MRO perspective, several airlines have grounded a notable number of fleets with an aim to drive their business with the remaining fleet as the passenger count has drastically reduced across the region. Apart from this factor, the ban on air travel had forced the airlines and corporate jets to temporarily cease their operations, thereby lowering the MRO shop visits, resulting in the procurement of lesser volumes of aircraft floor panels and other components MRO facilities. This parameter also affected the aircraft floor panels market.
Based on material type, the nomex honeycomb segment led the Europe aircraft floor panel market in 2019. Presently, nomex honeycomb floor materials is one of the most common materials used in aircraft structures with good electrical insulating properties. It possesses outstanding high impact strength and performs excellently on the food cart roller test in the aircraft. Rise in demand for light-weight, tough, and corrosion and heat resistant products boosts the use of reliable components made from nomex honeycomb in aerospace & defense applications. The properties of this material result in low maintenance costs and emissions as compared to other traditional materials that are used for manufacturing aircraft.
The Gill Corporation provides robust, corrosion resistant, and light-weight Gillcore HK, Gillcore HA, and Gillcore HD Nomex honeycomb products. Their products are used for floor panels for the under-seat areas of the passenger compartment in Airbus aircraft, such as A318, A319, A320, A321, A330, and A340. Benefits of nomex honeycomb, such as light-weight, toughness, and corrosion resistance, are likely to boost the demand for nomex honeycomb material during the forecast period, thereby driving the Europe aircraft floor panel market.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Highlighting Aircraft Orders and Delivery Volumes
5.1.2 Rising Emphasis on Use of Lightweight Materials
5.2 Market Restraint
5.2.1 Boeing's Issue from B737 Max and Stoppage of A380 Program
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Wide-Body Jets and Business Jets
5.4 Trend
5.4.1 Growth in the Demand for Air Freighter Fleet
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Europe Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Market Players Ranking
7. Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market Breakdown, by Aircraft Type, 2019 & 2027
7.2 Wide body Aircraft
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Wide body Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3 Narrow body Aircraft
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Narrow body Aircrafts Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 General Aviation
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 General Aviation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Material Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market Breakdown, by Material Type, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Aluminum Honeycomb
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Aluminum Honeycomb Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Nomex Honeycomb
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Nomex Honeycomb Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Sales Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 Europe Aircraft floor panel Market Breakdown, by Sales Channel, 2019 & 2027
9.3 OEM
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 OEM Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Aftermarket
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Aftermarket Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By End User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Europe Aircraft floor panel Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Commercial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Military
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Military Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Europe Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.1.1 Europe: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, By Country
11.1.1.1 Germany: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.2 France: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.3 Italy: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.4 UK: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.6 Rest of Europe: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak
12.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Aeropair Ltd
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Avcorp Industries Inc.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation company
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Aim Altitude UK Ltd.
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Euro Composite S.A.
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Safran S.A
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 The Gill Corporation
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 The Nordam Group LLC
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q6vn0
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
