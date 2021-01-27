Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific LED Flashlight Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Product, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC LED flashlight market is expected to grow from US$ 609.5 million in 2019 to US$ 895.0 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2020 to 2027.
Increasing use of light emitting diode (LED) flashlights in hazardous industrial environments drives the growth of the APAC LED flashlight market. Operations in various industries such as military and marine, law enforcement, oil & gas, and mining are performed in hazardous environments. The demand for highly efficient and durable gear is high in these industries. With the evolution of lighting technologies and improvements in materials, the adoption of LED-based flashlights is growing at an impressive pace in aforementioned industries across APAC. Manufacturers across the region offer a wide variety of tactical LED flashlights that can be deployed in hazardous environments.
Also, the companies operating in the APAC LED flashlight market are continuously improving their products, with a prime focus on weight and lifespan, to meet the specific requirements from diverse industries. Explosion-proof LED flashlights are technologically advanced and are used in industries that handle potentially explosive and volatile compounds. The explosion-proof lighting systems are deployed in various industries to prevent the ignition of spark from electrical equipment. Further, the use of LED technology in hazardous work environments - such as the oil & gas refineries - has aided in reinforcing safety measures for unpredictable situations. The introduction of durable, safe, and innovative LED flashlights, especially in hazardous work environments, is expected to drive the APAC LED flashlight market growth during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 outbreak crisis is adversely affecting the countries across APAC, especially China and India. APAC has a large number of developing countries, positive economic outlook, high industrial presence, huge population, and rising disposable income. All these factors make APAC a major growth driving region for various markets including the LED flashlight market. The shutdown of various plants and factories in China is disrupting the global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and sales of various products and services. All these factors are hampering the demand for LED flashlights across the region.
Based on application, the commercial segment led the APAC LED flashlight market in 2019. Increasing urbanization and rising security and safety concerns drive the adoption of LED flashlights in numerous commercial buildings such as shopping complexes, office buildings, trade centers, exhibition halls, warehouses, hostels, and resorts. Various industries widely use standard, heavy-duty, and pocket and pen-sized LED flashlights for security and maintenance of machinery applications. Growing industrialization across APAC, especially in emerging countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and South Korea, propel the adoption of these flashlights. Moreover, a few advantages of LED flashlights such as ruggedness, explosion-proof and waterproof design, and long battery life are expected to increase their demand from the commercial sector, which would drive the APAC LED flashlight market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 APAC LED Flashlight Market - By Type
1.3.2 APAC LED Flashlight Market - By Product
1.3.3 APAC LED Flashlight Market - By Application
1.3.4 APAC LED Flashlight Market - By Country
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. APAC LED Flashlight Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 APAC PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. APAC LED Flashlight Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Escalating Demand of Tactical LED Flashlights due to Small Size and Rugged Material
5.1.2 Soaring penetration of LED Lighting with Supportive Government Initiatives
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Deficiency of standardization and alternative products availability
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Preference for Energy-Efficient, Non-Conventional Lighting Solutions
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increase in Use of LED Flashlights in Hazardous Industrial Environments
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. LED Flashlight Market - APAC Analysis
6.1 APAC LED Flashlight Market Overview
6.2 APAC LED Flashlight Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. APAC LED Flashlight Market Analysis- By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 APAC LED Flashlight Market Breakdown, By Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)
7.3 Rechargeable LED Flashlight
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Rechargeable LED Flashlight Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Non-Rechargeable LED Flashlight
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Non-Rechargeable LED Flashlight Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. APAC LED Flashlight Market Analysis - By Product
8.1 Overview
8.2 APAC LED Flashlight Market Breakdown, By Product, 2019 & 2027 (%)
8.3 Safety Flashlights
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Safety Flashlights Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Everyday Carry Flashlights
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Everyday Carry Flashlights Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 Tactical Flashlights
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Tactical Flashlights Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. APAC LED Flashlight Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 APAC LED Flashlight Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027 (%)
9.3 Personal
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Personal Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Commercial
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Commercial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Military and Law Enforcement
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Military and Law Enforcement Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. APAC LED Flashlight Market - Country Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 APAC: LED Flashlight Market, By Country
10.1.1.1 China: LED Flashlight Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.1.1.1.1 China: LED Flashlight Market, By Type
10.1.1.1.2 China: LED Flashlight Market, By Product
10.1.1.1.3 China: LED Flashlight Market, By Application
10.1.1.2 India: LED Flashlight Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.1.1.2.1 India: LED Flashlight Market, By Type
10.1.1.2.2 India: LED Flashlight Market, By Product
10.1.1.2.3 India: LED Flashlight Market, By Application
10.1.1.3 Japan: LED Flashlight Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.1.1.3.1 Japan: LED Flashlight Market, By Type
10.1.1.3.2 Japan: LED Flashlight Market, By Product
10.1.1.3.3 Japan: LED Flashlight Market, By Application
10.1.1.4 South Korea: LED Flashlight Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.1.1.4.1 South Korea: LED Flashlight Market, By Type
10.1.1.4.2 South Korea: LED Flashlight Market, By Product
10.1.1.4.3 South Korea: LED Flashlight Market, By Application
10.1.1.5 Australia: LED Flashlight Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.1.1.5.1 Australia: LED Flashlight Market, By Type
10.1.1.5.2 Australia: LED Flashlight Market, By Product
10.1.1.5.3 Australia: LED Flashlight Market, By Application
10.1.1.6 Rest of APAC: LED Flashlight Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.1.1.6.1 Rest of APAC: LED Flashlight Market, By Type
10.1.1.6.2 Rest of APAC: LED Flashlight Market, By Product
10.1.1.6.3 Rest of APAC: LED Flashlight Market, By Application
11. APAC LED Flashlight Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Product Development
12.4 Merger and Acquisition
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Bayco Products Inc.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Coast Products
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Duracell Inc.
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Ledlenser GmbH & Co. KG
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Dorcy International, Inc.
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Mag Instrument Inc.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Pelican Products, Inc.
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Streamlight Inc.
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments-
13.10 Surefire LLC
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Word Index
