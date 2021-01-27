Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific LED Flashlight Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Product, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC LED flashlight market is expected to grow from US$ 609.5 million in 2019 to US$ 895.0 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2020 to 2027.



Increasing use of light emitting diode (LED) flashlights in hazardous industrial environments drives the growth of the APAC LED flashlight market. Operations in various industries such as military and marine, law enforcement, oil & gas, and mining are performed in hazardous environments. The demand for highly efficient and durable gear is high in these industries. With the evolution of lighting technologies and improvements in materials, the adoption of LED-based flashlights is growing at an impressive pace in aforementioned industries across APAC. Manufacturers across the region offer a wide variety of tactical LED flashlights that can be deployed in hazardous environments.



Also, the companies operating in the APAC LED flashlight market are continuously improving their products, with a prime focus on weight and lifespan, to meet the specific requirements from diverse industries. Explosion-proof LED flashlights are technologically advanced and are used in industries that handle potentially explosive and volatile compounds. The explosion-proof lighting systems are deployed in various industries to prevent the ignition of spark from electrical equipment. Further, the use of LED technology in hazardous work environments - such as the oil & gas refineries - has aided in reinforcing safety measures for unpredictable situations. The introduction of durable, safe, and innovative LED flashlights, especially in hazardous work environments, is expected to drive the APAC LED flashlight market growth during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak crisis is adversely affecting the countries across APAC, especially China and India. APAC has a large number of developing countries, positive economic outlook, high industrial presence, huge population, and rising disposable income. All these factors make APAC a major growth driving region for various markets including the LED flashlight market. The shutdown of various plants and factories in China is disrupting the global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and sales of various products and services. All these factors are hampering the demand for LED flashlights across the region.



Based on application, the commercial segment led the APAC LED flashlight market in 2019. Increasing urbanization and rising security and safety concerns drive the adoption of LED flashlights in numerous commercial buildings such as shopping complexes, office buildings, trade centers, exhibition halls, warehouses, hostels, and resorts. Various industries widely use standard, heavy-duty, and pocket and pen-sized LED flashlights for security and maintenance of machinery applications. Growing industrialization across APAC, especially in emerging countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and South Korea, propel the adoption of these flashlights. Moreover, a few advantages of LED flashlights such as ruggedness, explosion-proof and waterproof design, and long battery life are expected to increase their demand from the commercial sector, which would drive the APAC LED flashlight market during the forecast period.



