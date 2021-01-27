Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today it has again received first place in Brand Loyalty in the 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index®. This marks the fourteenth consecutive year that Konica Minolta has received this prestigious recognition. The win confirms that Konica Minolta best meets, or exceeds, customer expectations among all brands competing in the category.

Brand Keys, a New York–based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes this annual syndicated study, which this year examined clients’ relationships with 855 brands in 94 categories. According to the 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, Konica Minolta has been recognized for Brand Loyalty in the “MFP Office Copier” (multifunction printer) category.

Brand Keys’ 25th annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index® and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments, and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“The honor of consistently being rated number one by our customers makes this recognition from Brand Keys one of our most highly valued accolades year after year,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “We truly appreciate our customers’ steadfast loyalty, and are committed to maintaining the trust they place in our brand through our innovative and reliable document management solutions.”

“Again I have the opportunity to congratulate Konica Minolta for building outstanding levels of customer loyalty. Over the past year the pandemic has made technology more important – and competitive – than ever before. Konica Minolta was again, for the 14th year in a row, named #1 in Customer Loyalty in the Multifunctional Printer category. The ability for the brand to easily and effortlessly deliver multi-functionality was clearly an extraordinarily helpful way for customers to manage workflow and keep connected and multitasking,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “This year the loyalty “stress test” for brands involved not only creating emotional connections but meeting customers’ very high expectations. Konica Minolta received an A+ and, again, passed with flying colors.”

