Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates. Including Executive/Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting/Analysis. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity and the surprising impact of COVID-19 on what might seem to be an unrelated area.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?
1.2 Immuno-oncology - the looming cure
1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Takes a Leading Role
1.3 Market Definition
1.4 Methodology
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
2.0 The Immune System
2.0.1 Innate immune system
2.0.1.1 Surface barriers
2.0.1.2 Inflammation
2.0.1.3 Complement system
2.0.1.4 Cellular barriers
2.0.1.5 Natural killer cells
2.0.2 Adaptive immune system
2.0.2.1 Lymphocytes
2.0.2.2 Killer T cells
2.0.2.3 Helper T cells
2.0.2.4 Gamma delta T cells
2.0.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies
2.0.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system
2.1 Immuno Oncology Diagnostics
2.1.1 Checkpoint Assays
2.1.2 Cytokine Assays
2.1.3 Genomic Germline
2.1.4 Genomic Tumour
2.1.5 Tumor Microenviroment
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
3.1.6 Public National/regional lab
3.1.7 Hospital lab
3.1.8 Physician Lab
3.1.9 Audit Body
3.1.10 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Outcome potential
4.1.2 Companion Diagnostics
4.1.3 Funding
4.1.4 Technology Environment
4.1.5 Target Solutions
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Complex Role of Diagnostics
4.2.2 Clinical Trials Role
4.2.3 Protocols
4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity
4.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
4.3.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
4.3.4 The Disruption Dynamic
4.3.5 The Race for Biomarkers
4.3.6 The Next Five Years
5. Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies
7. The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics
7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
7.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview
8. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type
8.1 Checkpoint
8.2 Cytokine
8.3 Germline Genetic
8.4 Genetic Tumor
8.5 Tumor Microenvironment
9. Appendices
9.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
9.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
9.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3gbah
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
