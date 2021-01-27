Omaha, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​Omaha National, a workers compensation insurance provider that uses advanced technology to serve small and midsize employers, has surpassed $100 million of in-force premium three years and three months after its first policy inception in late 2017. Omaha National offers coverage in 12 states as it ​continues to expand in the U.S.

“We’ve been growing at an exceptional pace since our launch three years ago,” said Bryan Connolly, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer at ​Omaha National​. “Our loss ratio has consistently been one of the lowest in the industry due to our strengths in underwriting and claims management, as well as to the fact that we develop superior proprietary software in-house.”

Omaha National’s proprietary software development is embodied in its CompOS application (Compensation Operations System), a revolutionary, truly comprehensive enterprise application incorporating all strategic functions of the business. “Our innovative approach to software development gives us tremendous competitive advantage and empowers us to provide exceptional results for our clients, injured workers, and broker partners,” said Connolly.

Omaha National has increased its staff to 150 employees as its in-force premium doubled during 2020. The company continues to grow its agency partnerships and now has a distribution network including more than 8,500 agencies nationally.

About Omaha National

Omaha National is one of the fastest-growing workers compensation insurance providers in the nation, providing A (Excellent) rated workers compensation insurance to small and midsize employers. It employs the insurtech approach of developing its own superior proprietary software. For more information, visit ​omahanational.com.​

