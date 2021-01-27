Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global repair and maintenance market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $1172. 05 billion in 2020 to $1261. 56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7. 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1643. 07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for repair and maintenance? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Repair and Maintenance market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider repair and maintenance market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The repair and maintenance market section of the report gives context. It compares the repair and maintenance market with other segments of the services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, repair and maintenance indicators comparison.

Major companies in the repair and maintenance market include Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited; Caterpillar; Apple Inc; Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc. and Asbury Automotive Group.



The repair and maintenance market consists of sales of repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide repair and maintenance services for automotive, personal goods, electronics and other products but excluding aerospace and defense equipment. The repair and maintenance market is segmented into automotive repair and maintenance; commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance; electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance; and personal goods repair and maintenance.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global repair and maintenance market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global repair and maintenance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global repair and maintenance market.



Many personal services employers in Europe, especially in the UK are increasingly offering zero-hours contracts to deal with uncertain consumer demand. Zero-hours contracts also known as casual contracts enables companies to employ staff without giving work guarantee. Employees are given little notice before shifts, they are called to work whenever there is "piece work " or "contract work", they are generally not offered leaves and other employee benefits. These contracts are increasingly becoming popular owing to flexibility it offers to both employers and employees. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, UK, there was a 14% increase in zero-hours contracts from 2015 and 30% increase in zero hours contracts from 2016, a significant proportion of these employees are expected to be from the personal services industry which often employ free lancers on a non-contractual basis.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentation



4. Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Repair and Maintenance Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Repair and Maintenance



9. Repair and Maintenance Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Mode



12. Repair and Maintenance Market Segments

12.1. Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type

12.2. Global Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type

12.3. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type

12.4. Global Personal Goods Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type



13. Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics

13.1. Repair and Maintenance Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Repair and Maintenance Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



14. Asia-Pacific Repair and Maintenance Market



15. Western Europe Repair and Maintenance Market



16. Eastern Europe Repair and Maintenance Market



17. North America Repair and Maintenance Market



18. South America Repair and Maintenance Market



19. Middle East Repair and Maintenance Market



20. Africa Repair and Maintenance Market



21. Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products and Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Caterpillar

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products and Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Apple Inc

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products and Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc.

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products and Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Asbury Automotive Group

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products and Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Repair and Maintenance Market



23. Market Background: Services Market

23.1. Services Market Characteristics

23.2. Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

23.5. Global Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. About the Publisher



26. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gowt3z

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900