Woodland Hills, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 27th annual Reader’s Choice Awards. The 2021 winners are chosen by the readers of Visual Studio Magazine and honor the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in more than 41 categories.
“This past year, of course, provided many new challenges for developers, including working remotely,” said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. “To meet these challenges, developers used tried-and-true tools and services along with new offerings catering to remote development and collaboration. Here you will find crowd-sourced expertise on the best of these products – straight from developers on the front lines.”
Across the 40-plus categories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.
The winner’s list will be available in a special edition PDF available for download in February.
Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:
Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF):
Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML):
Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.):
Component: Grid and Spreadsheet:
Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow:
Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing:
Component: Mapping/GIS:
Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode:
Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon:
Component: Multi-Document Processing:
Blazor Components and Tools:
Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools:
Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools:
General Development Tools (includes IDEs)
Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions:
ALM, SCM and Requirements Management:
BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio:
Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking:
Software Testing and Quality Assurance:
FTP, Email and Network Connectivity:
Reporting, Analysis and Visualization:
Databases and Data Development and Modeling:
Big Data/Data Analytics/Data Science:
SharePoint Components and Tooling:
PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools:
Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks:
Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools:
Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks:
Productivity Tools:
Content Management Systems:
Cloud Development Tools:
Security & Copy Protection:
Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools:
uParallel and Multicore Development Tools:
Web Hosting:
Help Authoring:
DevOps:
Developer Training Resources:
Specialized Search Engines:
Containers & Docker:
AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning:
About Visual Studio Magazine
Visual Studio Magazine provides news, analysis and how-to, practical articles that teach developers how to create applications with Visual Studio better, faster and more easily. The portfolio includes VisualStudioMagazine.com, .NET Insight e-newsletter, Visual Studio Live! and Live! 360 events. The award-winning editorial reaches the core of the Microsoft developer community—software architects, senior developers and development managers. For more information, visit https://VisualStudioMagazine.com.
