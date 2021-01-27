Newark, NJ, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global aluminium curtain wall market is expected to grow from USD 32.52 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 61.78 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



With increasing urbanization and industrialization, commercial activities are growing at a faster pace. The developing economies of Asia-Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, are increasingly focusing on development. The number of commercial spaces such as offices, schools, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, gyms, etc., has grown in recent years due to the rising population in the above-mentioned countries. The use of aluminium curtain wall is gaining popularity in such spaces as it is manufactured in a monitored environment.

The aluminium curtain wall is referred to as a modular framework that is assembled to provide tightness to the structure. The lap strips and filler strips cooperate with the alignment of the structure to seal the space between the adjacent rails. The panels of the curtain wall consist of various materials such as metal and glass. Inlaying methods are used for connecting the aluminium panels as it provides an enhanced absorbing capacity. These methods help to accurately install the wall and ensure its proper positioning. There are various advantages associated with the installation of aluminium curtain wall. It improves the energy efficiency of a facility and enhances the appearance of the building. Also, it is found to be effective in limiting the spread of fire.

The increasing prevalence of global warming has called for the implementation of sustainable solutions that can be used for preventing further damages to the ecosystem. One such initiative is the construction of energy-efficient buildings, which can prevent overheating of the outer atmosphere. The imposition of stringent regulations by various governments has led to an increase in demand for aluminium curtain walls. Moreover, consumers are also becoming more aware of the properties of the product. Many consumers install such curtain walls to resist the infiltration of water and air. The increasing demand for aluminium in the construction industry will drive the growth of the market during 2021-2028. However, the high-cost factor could be a restraining factor for the market. Moreover, the prevalence of covid-19 has dramatically impacted the construction industry, which is a big challenge for the manufacturers as of now.

Key players operating in the aluminium curtain wall market are C.R. Laurence, Sapa Building Systems, Arcat, YKK AP America, Capitol Aluminium & Glass Corporation, Glasson GmbH, EFCO, ALUMIL, Extech Exterior Technologies, ROCKWOOL, Petra Aluminium, Reynaers, Arcadia, Hansen, Kawneer, GUTMANN AG, among others. The major players in the aluminium curtain wall market focus on expansionary strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, product innovations and partnerships. These strategies would extract higher market shares for the players and strengthen their position in the global aluminium curtain wall market. EFCO Corporation and GUTMANN AG-Systems are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of aluminium curtain walls worldwide.

The unitized segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 49.06% in the year 2020

Based on the product type segment, the global aluminium curtain wall market includes semi-unitized, unitized and stick-built systems. The unitized segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 49.06% in the year 2020. Unitized aluminium curtain walls include a panel that is assembled with the help of various components such as supporting frames and sheets. It is embedded with the help of a connective system. It can be connected using the inlaying method and structural sealing method. It helps to reduce the on-site operations and have lower installation costs as compared to other segments.

The new construction segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 74.29% in the year 2020

Based on the construction type segment, the global aluminium curtain wall market includes new construction and refurbishment. The new construction segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 74.29% in the year 2020. The construction of green buildings has increased in recent years. Thus, the buildings which are being newly constructed are majorly using aluminium curtain wall. However, the high-end commercial buildings are increasingly renovating due to rising awareness among the consumers.

The commercial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 78.16% in the year 2020

Based on the application segment, the global aluminium curtain wall market includes residential and commercial. The commercial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 78.16% in the year 2020. The demand for commercial buildings has increased in emerging economies. The construction of high-rise buildings, shopping complexes, entertainment facilities, etc., has increased due to growing per capita income. These buildings require protection for the exterior frame.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Aluminium Curtain Wall Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global aluminium curtain wall market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant market share of 39.43% in the year 2020. The construction industry is expanding at a faster pace in the countries such as China, Japan and India. The government initiatives by the regional government have advised the development of green and sustainable buildings. Further, consumers are also getting aware of the efficiency of such buildings. However, North America is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing refurbishment of commercial buildings has increased the use of aluminium curtain wall.

About the report:

The global aluminium curtain wall market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion), volume (units), export (units), and import (units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the market's key insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

