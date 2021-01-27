CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, an award-winning professional learning platform, has launched a major partnership with global ecommerce giant, BigCommerce. The partnership pairs one of the world’s leading Open SaaS platforms with one of the world’s leading learning companies.



BenchPrep is enabling professional associations, training companies and corporations to build, grow and monetize their learning programs with an integrated tech stack that includes best in class learning experience and sophisticated go-to-market (commerce) capabilities. This integrated approach can help BenchPrep customers drive high margin, digital revenue at lower cost and reduced operational burden. With the unprecedented growth in the lifelong digital learning market, professional learning organizations are accelerating their transition to digital and diversifying their go-to-market strategy with platforms like BenchPrep and BigCommerce.

By partnering with BigCommerce, BenchPrep now will be able to provide access to a robust, integrated ecommerce solution, better equipping its customers to drive business results and favorable end-to-end learner experiences. BenchPrep customers’ learning platforms will launch with a comprehensive, integrated means of promoting, selling, and fulfilling learning programs. In addition, customers’ learning program administrators will be empowered to proactively manage and market programs in alignment with their business objectives.

BenchPrep’s COO, Ujjwal Gupta said, "Consumer habits are shifting on an unprecedented scale. Our customers must move to capitalize on the growing demand for online learning. Through this partnership, the fulfillment of online learning programs is made simple, ensuring our valued customers can remain truly competitive in the changing landscape. We’re seeing this inflection point in the industry where companies are feeling pressure to digitize their offerings and drive utilization of their programs.”

Kelly Ferris, Director of Small Business Sales at BigCommerce said: “One thing 2020 made abundantly clear is the fact that consumers are turning to ecommerce like never before, both for goods and services. As more people look to conduct their learning programs online, it’s increasingly important that professional associations, training companies and corporations have a modern, reliable, highly-performant site on which to sell their learning programs, and together, BigCommerce and BenchPrep provide that.”

BenchPrep’s award-winning advanced online learning platform helps organizations increase learner engagement, improve outcomes, and drive additional revenue. With personalized learning pathways, gamification, advanced analytics and reporting, and streamlined content management, BenchPrep is a one-stop shop for corporations, credentialing bodies, training companies, and associations who are looking to uplevel their learning programs.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a pioneer in the modern learning space, digitally transforming professional learning for corporations, credentialing bodies, associations, and training companies for over a decade. With an award-winning, learner-centric, cloud-based platform, BenchPrep enables learning organizations to deliver the best digital experience to drive learning outcomes and increase revenue. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more, visit www.benchprep.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT

Amanda Wynne

VP Marketing

awynne@benchprep.com