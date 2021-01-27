New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering Good, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports people affected by poverty and tragedy through new merchandise donations from retailers and manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Directors. Gordon Bell, Monica Bertran, Sashi Brown, Kenneth Downing, Charisse Ford Hughes, Jeanette Nostra-Katz and Emily Olah join the 34 other esteemed industry leaders on the nonprofit’s board to help transform lives across the country and abroad.

“We’ve always had a rich exchange of ideas at Delivering Good but this year, as part of our strategic planning process, we sought to really broaden our board in many ways,” said Andrea Weiss, chair of Delivering Good. “The 2021 class is not only the largest, but the most diverse class of directors that we have ever onboarded at Delivering Good and we’re very proud of that diversity. From digital communications, media, fashion and creative, to strategy, financial services, community development, and consumer products, our new board members bring an extraordinary set of new skills and networks that are sure to deepen Delivering Good’s impact within our most vulnerable communities.”

Gordon Bell has worked in investment banking and portfolio management over three decades, overseeing both fixed income and equity investments at firms such as JPMorgan, Prudential, Citigroup and Legacy Growth Partners. He is Executive Vice President for the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation established by Bobby Kennedy and Jacob Javits in 1967 as America’s first Community Development Corporation. Additionally, Bell serves as Board Director of the Joint Ownership Entity of NYC and New York City’s EDC New Market Tax Credit Advisory Board.

Monica Bertran is the Head of Bloomberg's Corporate Communications Digital Platforms and Innovation team. Building on a twenty-year career as an on-air anchor and reporter for Bloomberg Television and Radio, she developed the company’s corporate communications digital and innovation team which creates content for six branded communications channels, develops employee engagement programs and heads the team that does external relations for Bloomberg's CTO and Engineering teams. Bertran serves on the executive board of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Westchester/Bronx Chapter and on its corresponding foundation.

Sashi Brown is Chief Planning and Operations Officer of the basketball properties at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, including the NBA’s Wizards, WNBA’s Mystics, G-League’s Go-Go and 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming. He is responsible for providing a platform to support team operations, athlete development, innovation and strategic initiatives, and the overall pursuit of championships. Brown serves on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater Hampton University.

Kenneth Downing is Chief Creative Officer for international retail developer Triple Five Group where he is responsible for reinventing the retail experience for the group’s properties through architectural and interior design, advertising and marketing campaigns, public relations, and special events. Prior to joining Triple Five, Downing was Senior Vice President and Fashion Director for Neiman Marcus where he was credited with revitalizing the retailer’s voice by bringing a freshly relevant and global point of view to the brand. Downing serves on the board of the FIT Museum and is a former member of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

Charisse Ford Hughes became Global Chief Marketing Officer for Kellogg Company in September 2020. Prior to this, Charisse was CMO PANDORA Americas where she led all aspects of consumer, retail and digital brand marketing, including local execution. Ford Hughes sits on the Board of Directors for Crocs (CROX), is a Board Advisor for Pixability, the #1 Youtube optimization and brand suitability platform, and previously sat on the board of the Baltimore Development Corporation, a non-profit which serves as the Economic Development Agency for the City of Baltimore.

Jeanette Nostra-Katz is a Senior Advisor for the G-III Apparel Group and serves on the company’s Board of Directors. Nostra-Katz was previously Adjunct Professor at FIT’s Global Fashion Management Certificate program from 2002-2012, and Executive in Residence at FIT’s Design Entrepreneur program from 2013-2020.

Emily Olah is Senior Director at Olah, Inc, a global leader in the apparel textile industry, where she directs and oversees all production aspects of the Kingpins denim trade shows, as well as the events department. She is also active in the textile, apparel, product development and sales divisions of the company. Olah previously served as co-chair of Delivering Good’s Associate Council.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a national nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where people facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit delivering-good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

Perri Holt Delivering Good 646-362-9091 perri@delivering-good.org