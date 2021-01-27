Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Retail Market (2020-2025) by System, Application, Retail Offering, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Retail Market is estimated to be USD 19.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 52 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%.



Technological innovation is changing the shopping experience of the customer, so the distributor can concentrate on particular consumer needs and boost business. To understand consumer behavior and their needs, retailers carry out surveys. They also use smart retail solutions to attract, acquire, and turn customers into sales, such as NFC (Near Field Communication). The use of such technology allows retailers to encourage and improve sales with a better brand image.



The main factors driving the growth of this market are the growing use of robotics and automation to provide consumers with shopping comfort and the increasing adoption by retailers of big data analytics, machine learning, blockchain, and AI technologies.



Similarly, the main factor expected to hamper the growth of the global smart retail industry is data protection issues related to online transactions. Moreover, a growing number of brick and mortar retailers may, to some degree, restrict market growth over the forecast period.



It is also anticipated that rising Internet of Things (IoT) participation in various business avenues would create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global smart retail industry.



Lack of compliance of IoT solution providers and integrators, and lack of user knowledge and awareness for smart retail, are creating challenges for the adoption of the smart retail market.



Segments Covered



Based on System, the Robotic Segment had the largest share of the global smart retail market. Robots automate the process of identifying and segregating clients according to their purchase patterns. Thus, in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail stores, an increase in robots' deployment is seen to make the shopping experience simple for customers.



Based on the Application, the Foot Traffic Monitoring Segment accounted for the highest share of the global smart retail industry. Dominance is due to the rise in awareness among retailers of foot-traffic monitoring. In-store foot-traffic tracking is essential because it provides retailers with insights into various facets of stores, including the effects of marketing campaigns, and helps them plan growth strategies based on consumer buying history.



Based on Consumer Offering, the smart retail market for fast-moving consumer goods is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This segment's growth can be attributed to the rising demand for fast-moving consumer goods from the continuously increasing global population.



There are a significant number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, and other types of retail stores in North America, that have introduced on-site POS solutions, automated storage and retrieval systems, Global Smart carts, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), and self-checkout systems. As a result, the largest share of the Global Smart retail market was held by North America.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Internet Usage

Technological Advancements

Reducing Cost of Electronic Components

Rising Adoption of Global Smartphones

The Increasing Pursuit of Providing Better Service

Restraints

Data Security Concerns in Online Transactions

Chances of Data Loss in case of any Malfunction

Increasing Number of Brick & Mortar Retailers

Opportunities

Rising Entanglement of Internet of Things (IoT)

Growing Number for Global Smart Stores Leading to Rising in Adoption of Self Delivery Vehicles

Challenges

Lack of compliance of IoT solution providers and integrators

Lack of user knowledge and awareness

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Retail Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Signage Solution

6.2.1 Displays

6.2.2 Media Players, Pcs, and Set-Top Boxes

6.2.3 Mounts & Cables

6.3 Smart Labels

6.3.1 Smart Beacons

6.3.1.1 BLE

6.3.1.2 Hybrid

6.3.2 Electronic Shelf Labels

6.3.2.1 LCD electronic shelf labels

6.3.2.2 Segmented E-paper electronic shelf labels

6.3.2.3 Full-graphic E-paper electronic shelf labels

6.4 Smart Payment Systems

6.4.1 NFC-READY POS TERMINALS

6.4.2 NFC-READY MPOS TERMINALS

6.5 Intelligent Vending Machines

6.6 Augmented Reality Solutions

6.7 Virtual Reality Solutions

6.8 POS solutions

6.9 Smart carts

6.10 Robotics

6.11 Analytics



7 Global Smart Retail Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Foot-Traffic Monitoring

7.3 Predictive Equipment Maintenance

7.4 Inventory Management

7.5 Smart Fitting Rooms

7.6 Brand Protection

7.7 Loyalty Management and Payments



8 Global Smart Retail Market, By Retail Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Apparel and Accessories

8.3 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

8.4 Hardlines and Leisure Goods

8.5 Others



9 Global Smart Retail Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Visual Recognition

9.3 Blockchain

9.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

9.5 Mobile



