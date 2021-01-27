Auction date February 3, 2021                     

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code
2021-05-19  7,500  103 SE0015504907
2021-09-15
 5,000
 222
SE0014808747

Settlement date ﻿February 5, 2021   

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on February 3, 2021   

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se