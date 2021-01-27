New York, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, the digital financial news organization, will be showcasing three exciting growth companies at its latest North American virtual investor conference.

The interactive event will feature live webcast presentations followed by Q&As. Joining the One2One Investor Forum on February 2, at 1 pm EST, are:

MamaMancini's Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB), which manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States

Fansunite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS), a sports and entertainment company which focuses on its technology related to online sports betting and related products

TraceSafe Inc (CSE:TSF), which has developed a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions

Proactive chief executive, Ian Mclelland, said: “Proactive is at the forefront of bringing growth companies and investors together digitally.

“Our Virtual One2One, an online variant of the popular conference format we’ve run for more than a decade, is a yet another innovative way we are enabling communication between motivated private shareholders and some of the US and Canada’s most innovative businesses.”

For more information about the Proactive One2One Investor Forum on February 2, at 1 pm EST , click the link.

