27 January 2021
Company Announcement No 9/2020
Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 22 January 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Yours sincerely
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
