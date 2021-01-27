San Diego, California, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) (“Tesoro”), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., regrets to announce the unexpected death of its former President and Company founder, Henry “Bud” Boucher. While Mr. Boucher had no part in the creation of HUMBL, it was his desire to provide his loyal shareholders with a strong asset that enabled the merger between the two companies.



Tesoro’s Capital Markets Advisor, George Sharp, stated. “When Henry and I first spoke several months ago about finding Tesoro a merger candidate, he spoke about how he wanted to leave a legacy for his long time shareholders. He was extremely proud about the deal he made with HUMBL and spoke in glowing terms about the entire team and the Company’s progress, post-merger. Henry and I became good friends in a short period of time and I will miss him.

Tesoro President and CEO, Brian Foote, remarked, “The shareholders of Tesoro/HUMBL owe a debt of gratitude to Henry Boucher. His dedication to his shareholders is a testament to his spirit and we would like to express our deepest sympathies to his entire family. HUMBL is committed to Henry’s goals of success and prosperity for its shareholders.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform that seamlessly connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy. HUMBL uses new technologies like blockchain to deliver the HUMBL® Pay Mobile Wallet, HUMBL Studios™ online merchant listings and HUMBL Financial™ services products.

HUMBL is working to reduce costs, accelerate processing speeds and improve financial technology access for customers around the world. *Award-winning refers to World Blockchain Summit (WBS) – North America Startup of the Year in 2019.

The HUMBL® Mobile App will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into one-click for the customer, beyond primarily US only mobile wallet providers such as Zelle® and Venmo®.

