TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the tremendous challenges facing the charitable sector, MaxSold is offering no n - p r ofit organization s and charities zero-commission , online, no-contact auctions to replace the silent auctions they would otherwise have held at galas or in-person fundraising events. MaxSold has already raised more than $150,000 for the charitable sector since the start of the pandemic.



“Under normal circumstances, the work done by charities and non-profits is invaluable to society,” says Emma Lo, Director of Customer Success, MaxSold. “During times of crisis, this work must find a way to continue in order to support local communities.”

By hosting an online auction, charities create a way for their donors and followers to support them even during lockdowns and social distancing measures, and they benefit from increased reach because the auction is online.

“I think most organizations today are struggling with budgets and how to continue being feasible,” says Alicia Gordon, Director of the Rotary Club of Kingston and Partner at Gordon's Downsizing and Estate Sales Ltd. “There are a lot of advantages to holding an online auction the way the money is handled, the support you get for posting items online and ultimately the immediate digital reach.”

During the pandemic, MaxSold has seen double the number of online charity and fundraising auctions year-over-year. Organizations who have used MaxSold include Rotary Clubs, church groups, food projects, women’s shelters, education and animal groups. The variety of items in these auctions reflects the creativity of organizations during COVID-19. Auctions included antiques and collectibles, artwork, sporting equipment, gift certificates, online courses, and experiences that would further support business in the local community.

“In the start-up community, we think of partnerships between business and other sectors as a way of adding social value back into the local community,” says Sushee Perumal, CEO of MaxSold. “We have developed a simple online system for hosting online auctions and we are thrilled that our platform can be used to further the mandates of organizations in the charitable sector.”

About MaxSold.

MaxSold , Online Downsizing and Estate Sales, is Canada’s leading online platform for selling home contents quickly. MaxSold has been named in the Financial Times 2020 ranking of fastest growing companies in the Americas and The Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies.

MaxSold handles the technological side of selling used goods, including online marketing, payment collection, bidder support and receipts for all sellers. Through local teams, MaxSold is able to assist individuals to photograph and catalogue their household contents and help coordinate on pickup days to ensure everyone’s safety. In terms of clearing contents from a house, MaxSold is the easy and fast solution, while recovering maximum value for items.

The company has grown substantially, now serving thousands of clients annually with a strong existing presence in 35 metropolitan areas across North America. MaxSold has become a national and trusted brand for re-selling large volumes—whether through an estate sale, downsizing or decluttering project.

