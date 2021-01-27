SAN BRUNO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, today announced they have joined the world’s largest CEO-driven initiative to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Dynamic Signal CEO Eric Brown has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, signaling a material commitment to D&I efforts at the organization.

Dynamic Signal’s award-winning mobile, desktop, and web applications are creating a more connected, inclusive, and engaged workforce where all people—from factory workers and field employees to knowledge workers across time zones— feel valued and empowered to be their best. For over a decade, the platform has built aligned, productive, actively engaged communities and employee advocates for hundreds of companies across industries. Now, they are leveraging their people-focused expertise to work towards a more equitable workforce for all.

“The Dynamic Signal brand is built from the inside out, focused on people, anchored in purpose, and driven by values. Partnering with the CEO Action Movement represents a key step in further committing to our values and making them tangible,” said Regan Cain, the company’s Chief People Officer. “D&I is not only an ethical mandate—it’s critical to business success,” she continued. “Diversity has been proven to boost revenue, employee engagement, and the overall health of our economy. In fact, research from the Center for American Progress has shown that there would be a $1.2 trillion increase in US GDP if all racial, ethnic, and gender groups experienced full employment.

“We are committed to diversity, inclusion, and equity in all areas of our business and celebrate the unique perspectives and backgrounds that make us stronger. We also know that this cannot happen authentically if we aren’t willing to take meaningful action to recognize and correct the vast inequalities that have been allowed to persist across every major institution in our country,” said Eric Brown, CEO of Dynamic Signal. “Joining the CEO Action movement is a meaningful step in expanding what inclusion looks like here while setting a new, important standard of responsibility in the industry. We’re excited to continue investing in this extremely urgent work.”

CEO Action is a collective of leaders from the world’s leading companies and business organizations working to create a new standard to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace—and society at large. Signing the pledge is just the first step in a larger movement of influential companies working together to create a more inclusive future, sharing best practices to strengthen inclusion efforts, and contributing to meaningful actions with the goal of lasting equality and change.

There’s no denying that the movement for equality is taking hold in the corporate world. In fact, NASDAQ recently announced plans to enact requirements to increase diversity of women and underrepresented minorities in the boardroom—setting minimums based on company size, as well as mandates on reporting data. Once approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, companies that don’t comply could be delisted, or face other consequences.

In committing to this collective effort, Brown joins over 1,300 other CEOs from more than 800 major corporations—21st Century Fox, Adobe, Bank of America, United Airlines and Yeti, to name a few—to help advance policies and corporate engagements aimed at addressing systemic racism and advancing social justice.

In addition, CEOs who sign the pledge promise to share best practices, create safe and nurturing environments where employees can speak out, engage in comprehensive diversity training and include their boards on these plans. More info is available at CEOAction.com.

