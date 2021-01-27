New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the pandemic and its ongoing tragic toll on our communities, Headstrong and its partners in the Puget Sound will expand mental health services for Veterans and the military community. Headstrong is a national-facing mental health treatment practice helping to pave the way for veteran families by supporting greater access to trauma informed clinicians in a unique way. This innovative non-profit leverages its unique distributed model of care by establishing clinical networks in King, Pierce and Snohomish county to deliver the industry-leading outcomes the veterans of the Puget Sound region deserve.

Together with other important partners like Starbucks, Boeing, East Seattle Foundation, A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, King County Veteran's Seniors & Human Services Levy and other local family foundations, Headstrong is opening its first phase of the Puget Sound mental health network in King County this January 28th, 2021 at 1pm PST through a live Zoom broadcast.

A recent visit to the Puget Sound region by Headstrong, coupled with a growing call for greater community integration among all mental health providers in the region, left stakeholders energized for the future of the Puget Sound. The energy required to create more universal access to equitable treatment paths has traction. This energy was made possible by a concerted effort to help transform mental health care for veterans and its employees alike.

“We are proud to support the expansion of Headstrong into the Puget Sound area. Thanks to the collaboration with other regional stakeholders, we are excited that our military community will have increased access to quality clinical mental health care,” said Matt Kress, senior manager of Veterans and Military Affairs at Starbucks. “This important work furthers our company’s ongoing commitment to support the mental health of our veterans and military community.”

“The Pacific Northwest, and in particular, the Seattle-Tacoma corridor, represents an important geography in which to serve the mental health needs of those who serve, and have served, in our nation’s armed forces, said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Executive Director of Headstrong. “Our market launch in King County reflects the community’s desire to not only increase access to high quality, mental health care and treatment, but also the joining of community-based efforts to better integrate mental health service delivery”.

Headstrong welcomes press and key stakeholders in the Puget Sound area to join us live. They will be sharing more information on clinical operations, future scaling and mindful discussions with special guests, Deepak Chopra of the Chopra Foundation and Headstrong Board Member, Major General (USA, Ret.) Linda Singh.

About Headstrong

Founded in 2012, Headstrong provides confidential, cost-free and bureaucracy-free mental health care treatment for military veterans and their families. Headstrong currently offers effective, individually tailored and comprehensive in-person and telehealth treatment programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other related military trauma within 12 States and 28 markets. Treating ~1800 veterans with over 45,000 clinical sessions, Headstrong is well on its way to become the National mental health treatment practice of choice for America’s military connected families. Follow Headstrong @getheadstrong on social media or visit our website: getheadstrong.org to learn more on how Headstrong is healing the hidden wounds of war.

