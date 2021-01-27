Boulder, Colo., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced that it has enhanced its award-winning channel partner program, SpectraEDGE, to deliver new benefits and incentives that provide greater value for its vast channel partner network. Chief among the enhanced offerings is an improved lead passing process that streamlines lead qualification and distribution to active resellers, and a simplified deal registration system. In addition, Spectra’s new partner portal makes it easier than ever for Spectra partners to benefit from an expanding library of resources, education and content, including pre-written web copy and graphics that improve a partner’s search engine optimization, all to achieve success in the field.

“As a Spectra Logic channel partner for the last eight years, we’ve been impressed with the solutions, support and service Spectra provides,” said ARKAY’s Director of Sales Chad Kuhar. “The high quality of Spectra’s channel program has been a key differentiator. Most recently, the dedicated efforts of their sales and technical teams coupled with their broad portfolio allowed ARKAY to put together a winning solution for a very large customer that met all of their needs.”

“Our goal is to equip our partners with the best tools and resources to help them solve their customers’ data storage challenges by recommending Spectra’s best-in-class solutions as part of their portfolios,” said Betsy Doughty, Spectra’s vice president of corporate marketing. “Partner cooperation is a high priority at Spectra and today’s announcement further demonstrates our efforts to ensure our partners are successful.”

Spectra’s Channel Program provides the following benefits:

Easy Deal Registration and New Lead Passing System:

Opportunities and leads from numerous sources worldwide are now qualified and passed systematically to Spectra VARS in a timely manner. This is tied into the new portal that makes it fast and simple for Spectra channel partners to register opportunities.

Revamped Spectra Partner Portal:

Spectra’s password-protected partner portal enables partners to register and administer deal registrations, access leads and quickly find content, product resources, webinars and other critical information. The portal is available 24 hours a day and provides partners with assets such as collateral, webinars, demo software downloads, product certifications and recognition courses. Partners also receive regular updates through the Spectra channel newsletter and channel webinars that convey the latest Spectra news and product enhancements.

Web Content Starter Kit and Social Media Tool Kit:

The Web Content Starter Kit enables partners to easily build a Spectra showcase on their website by providing all materials in an easy-to-download kit. Partners can populate their websites quickly with pre-written and approved solution descriptions that align with Spectra messaging. The kit includes images, logos, branding guidelines and copy, including links for SEO. Linked materials include case studies, data sheets, white papers, webinar recordings and Spectra blogs. Social media content and images are available for partners to make the sharing of social posts easy and effortless.

Training and Certification:

Spectra offers many video recordings to assist partners in learning the range of Spectra solutions, markets served, technical differentiators, and answers to help them secure more opportunities. Spectra recently launched its first StorCycle® Product Certification curriculum.

Dedicated Channel Sales and Marketing Team

Spectra has built a strong team of channel sales representatives that support the enablement of U.S.-based resellers, as well as a worldwide team of enterprise sales representatives and solution architects that provide support throughout the sales cycle. A dedicated channel partner marketing team assists with all joint go-to-market activities.

“Our channel program is truly at the heart of our growing business, and now we’ve added an incredible amount of resources, focus and new team members to take our partner program to the next level,” said Darren King, Spectra’s North American Channel Sales Manager. “I’ve been a part of the Spectra team for almost 17 years and love working with our extended network of channel partners.”

