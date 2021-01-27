Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Optical Waveguide Market is forecasted to reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027; and register a significant revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing internet penetration across the world is expected to drive the global optical waveguide market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing electronic devices' usage is expected to propel the global optical waveguide market growth during the forecast period. Increasing amount of data generated by data centers and data traffic rate are expected to further boost the global optical waveguide market growth over the forecast period.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/80
However, the lack of technological advancement to address patterning challenges of optical waveguides for sensing applications is expected to hamper the global optical waveguide market growth during the forecast period.
Key Highlights From The Report
Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/80
Emergen Research has segmented the global optical waveguide market based on type, application, propagation mode, material, connectivity, refractive index, end-use, and region:
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/optical-waveguide-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.
Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.
Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-optical-waveguide-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: