Best Free Psychic Reading Online Sites Providing Accurate Live Readings Via Phone Call, Video And Chat For 2021 By Psychic-Experts.Com:

Kasamba - Best Psychics for tarot readings & fortune-telling by phone or chat (Each reading comes with 3 free minutes + 70% off for the first readings session)

Psychic Source - Best readings for love and relationship, career advice & financial outlook (Each reading comes with 75% Off for first reading + 3 First Minutes Free)



Keen Psychic - Best For Guidance on Big Life Decisions (SPECIAL OFFER: 10 MINUTES FOR $1.99)





Kasamba this platform has top-notch psychic experts who are efficacious in the psychic reading and tarot card studying. Kasamba ascertains its users, an authentic, accurate, effective, and one of the most reliable readings. Kasamba was mounted in 1999, and since has helped over three million users by directing their path towards a fulfilling life. The top-ranked psychics at Kasamba are devoted to help out the ones who are lost and need some enlightenment, they provide guidance to the ones seeking true love, happiness, career goals & prosperity, and self-affirmation.

Life is encircled around the decisions taken and eventually living with their consequences. It is an unfathomable journey of choosing between “what is to be done” and “what needs to be done”. Who doesn’t wish to escape from stumbling on wrong decisions about various aspects of life like career, love life, relationship, or any other issue? That’s when the platforms like Kasamba come into play, their proficient and qualified psychic advisors and consultants aim at providing the answers to some mind-boggling questions.

These online platforms involve high risk. When some platforms do not guarantee full security, Kasamba ascertains that the private information and other important credentials of their customers remain confidential and protected. The platform imparts 100% anonymity and confidentiality to the customers through secured SSL payments.

Customers can intimate to their desired consultant via online chat, e-mail, or smartphone, the service is available 24/7 via mobile or on-line chat. The user can schedule an appointment anytime with the consultancy of the advisor. Kasamba put forth a few initial promotional offers and deals for their first-time users to impart the website with more traffic and clients.

They prioritize customers' delight and comfort above everything else, they believe that in order to have the best communication, the right advisor should be chosen. To permit the users to choose a consultant of their desire, Kasamba’s Best Match assures the first 3 min for free of charge with each new consultant to get a free psychic reading online, this function lets the users pre-select the best match before starting a paid reading with any consultant. Their Best Match guarantee is applicable to only first chat reading with any available chat psychics and to first phone reading with any available phone psychics only.

Kasamba also gives up to 75% off on the first reading for first-time clients. If in any case, the purchaser or the user is not happy with the readings they are receiving, they can request a refund. Kasamba’s satisfaction guarantee applies to the primary reading and they provide as much as a $50 refund to unhappy clients. However, Kasamba reserves the power to refund either in full or in part. The refund request must be submitted within 7 days of the reading and the request must encompass information like the reading’s date, reader's name, and the reading fee, or else, the request will not be taken into consideration for further processing.

Kasamba only hires authentic and effectual psychics so that the users would get only the true and reliable study and to confirm that the readers are real and professional and qualified, they are thoroughly screened. Even the new hires are trained, experienced practitioners who meet the quality standards of Kasamba. Every advisor is provided with their own profile page that indeed helps the users to pick a reader of one's desire, that profile page lists all the fundamental details of the psychic, their profile page has information like their experience, qualifications, rates they charge per minute, ratings & reviews of the old clients, and so forth. The rates of readings vary from reader to reader, it may be as low as $1.99 or maybe as excessive as $30 or sometimes even greater depending upon the capability and the service of that reader however this is acceptable when you are availing of the real and legit reading from a profound and professional psychic.

Kasamba is famous for its love psychics that provide first-class love readings and tarot reading online aside from other readings. Kasamba also offers numerous categories of readings that are further segregated into subcategories. Their major specialization includes the following readings:

Psychic Readings- Kasamba gives psychic reading on-line to unravel the hidden insights and to provide answers to those attempting them. Kasamba psychic readers answer all kinds of questions that may interrupt a successful and fulfilling life journey. The counselors and readers at Kasamba claim to possess the ability and skills and to reach into another realm and decipher clarity & insights of each aspect of life.

Love & Relationships- love and relationship readings are very popular. Kasamba has the best love psychics who are all devoted and committed to answering. Love psychics have years of experience and with their wisdom, they advise and guide people to transform love life & relationships.

Tarot Readings- Tarot cards were widely used for entertainment purposes only. Now tarot cards are used to help and guide individuals to explore and grow spirituality. Kasamba offers Angel Card Reading and Carto Macy readings under this category. The 78-card tarot deck has traditional symbols on it and each symbol signifies a different meaning for different circumstances.





Fortune-Telling- Fortune-telling is a very advanced yet ancient reading. Fortune tellers reveal destiny and fee through their ability to connect with the spiritual world and through their fore sighting. Kasamba’s fortune tellers have some extrasensory perspective skills that let them see beyond normal.

Dream Analysis- Dreams are the hidden signs that the universe wants to tell, dreams in the form of visions, symbols, or even verbal messages, accompanying complex imaginary vela the hidden messages. Advisors at Kasamba know the meaning and the reason behind each symbol.





Astrology Readings- Kasamba offers Chinese and Vedic Astrology where your zodiac sign reveals your fate. Astrology readers are professionals who know about the meaning of each sign, how life will be impacted if the positioning of stars and planets are in some distinct way, etc.

Career Forecast- An online career psychic focuses the majority on the job, work environment, career goals, and future opportunities. A career psychic reading helps to land at the most suitable and perfect career.

Kasamba is one of the best online sites to get the assured psychics reading. I've enlisted a number of the excellent features and functions of Kasamba that makes this platform a more dependable and real platform.

Kasamba has been on the web for over twenty years and its name is counted among top-notch tarot online reading sites.

Kasamba also offers the facility of offline interactions in which one needs to e-mail questions and requests to the consultant of your choice and wait for a response in a similar fashion.

They proffer an extensive range of services and every service is subdivided into various fragments. There are very few online psychics systems that proffer this sort of variety of services as Kasamba.

Kasamba has personal profile pages on their site, every online psychic consultant is rated and reviewed by the old customers. The profile web page additionally depicts the rate charged as per the minute, qualification, a brief bio, and so forth, which enables the users to pick out a psychic as per their wishes.

It proffers one of the most appealing deals with affordable fee charges, although each psychic comes with its very own price.

Kasamba prioritizes the privacy and security of their customers above anything, the platform guarantees complete anonymity and confidentiality of the personal data with secure and safe SSL payments.

Kasamba also offers free Kasamba software in the form of a mobile application that is effective & suitable to work with both Android and iOS systems.

Besides, it also proffers free horoscopes to all the visitors of the site. One can know daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes with detailed descriptions on the love and career section for each zodiac sign.

Besides all these features, Kasamba also has some drawbacks. The major drawback is that it does not offer video chat readings and sometimes the refunding includes the site credits, not the cashback.

Psychic Source It is an online platform that has been offering the best psychic readings and precise online tarot card reading for over three decades. The Psychic Source is very famous over the web for its quality services. It's far one of the high-quality places to ask questions related to career or job and money. Consultants and advisors at Psychic Source have years of experience, they have been reviewed by hundreds of thousands of users.

Be it a phone psychic, live psychics, or chat psychic, psychic advisors can be approached anytime. They are available as live psychics over the phone, chat, and video readings. They are constantly made available to reply to all of your mind-boggling questions. Their customer care is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Psychic source provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee and in case you aren't convinced with the service you can apply for cashback. The interface of the site is very well suited for first-time users, the web page is divided into sections to help you locate the proper reader and reading. You could select a psychic that is suitable for you, your queries, and most importantly the readers that fit your budget, and so forth.

In addition, they provide promotional offers to attract new customers in which all new customers can get a free trial reading for the first few minutes before starting aid reading. New customers can get a discount of up to 90% on your first reading. Additionally, they offer an initial 3 minutes at zero cost to all new customers when they sign up for any online session. Psychic services are real and effective and you are only charged for the time you interact with a consultant, there is no hidden fee charged. After the initial offer expires, if you want to continue the reading, you can maintain it for as low as $1 for every minute. The site also offers seasonal and promotional offers.

Psychic Source is a network of caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable advisors and customer care specialists. They believe in growing together and thus, have a kindness initiative feature in which Psychic Source makes a donation for every customer purchase. There is no additional cost for the customers to become a part of the kindness initiative. Under this initiative, the customers choose one of the pre-selected charities and then, the Psychic Source will donate 1% of the purchase of the customer to that charity as the contribution on their behalf. On average, they donate up to $12,500 per month and have donated $659,268.08 to the charity.

The advisors at Psychic Source are clairvoyants who specialize in clairvoyance i.e. vision, clairsentient who specializes in clairsentience i.e. feeling, clairaudient who specializes in clairaudience i.e. hearing, empathic, who have the capability to talk with spirit guides and angelic figures and to study your lives, the stability of your auras and chakras, and much extra which is beyond your imagination.

Psychic Source also provides a “Find a Psychic” tool that helps to pick the best psychic as per the needs and requirements. This tool helps in finding the perfect match by asking a few questions, and after the customer answers all the questions they are guided through hundreds of psychics to find the perfect match.

Psychic Source has an excellent filtering process in which a customer can pick a psychic online either by just entering the name of the psychic or by sorting out between the hundred of psychics available. The users can sort by price i.e. either from low to high or high to low, they can sort out by star rating, availability, appointments, etc. Psychic Source also offers an advanced filtering option in which a user can filter out between the psychic based on their specialties i.e. if the psychic specializes as a career psychic, clairaudient, clairsentient, clairvoyant, energy healing, intuitive/empath, love psychics, per psychic, and psychic medium; by subject & expertise i.e. if the psychic is expert in Love, relationship & family, Career & Finance, Life, Destiny & Meaning, or Loss & Grieving; by tools i.e. if the psychic use angel cards, astrology, Carto Mancy, crystals, dowsing, numerology, Reiki/Healing, Tarot, or a psychic who can read without tools; by reading style i.e. if the psychic is compassionate, direct, expressive, thoughtful, or wise.

Psychic Source also provides free horoscopes to the visitors of the site without login or registration process. The visitor can see a daily horoscope for each sign. They also provide a weekly love horoscope.

The safety and security of the customers is the primary concern of Psychic Source. Psychic Source is committed to protecting the privacy of its customers and thus, to maintain the anonymity and confidentiality of the customers, Psychic Source uses some of the most sophisticated security software commercially available. They respect the privacy of their customers and do not involve any spam.

Psychic Source only employs psychics who are truly gifted and who are dedicated to helping others. They have a rigorous screening process in which all the psychics have to undergo in order to hire only the real ones. Psychic Source provides various types of psychic and psychic reading, some of the popular psychic reading are mentioned here:

Angel Card Reading- it is a medium of contacting angels and spirit guides that are all everywhere. Angel card reading is a very positive and inspiring reading that provides information for the highest good.

Astrology Readings- to know about the rising sign, moon sign, and other astrological nuances, astrology readings are used. The advisors at Psychic Source are knowledgeable about the specialization.

CartoMancy Readings- the readers use a deck of cards to answer questions and to convey insight about the past, present, or future events.

Dream Interpretation, Energy Work, Lost Object Readings, Love Readings, Love Tarot Reading, Numerology Readings, Past Life Readings, Spiritual Readings, Tarot Reading

Some of the quality key features of Psychic Source that makes the site more reliable and truthful are as follows:

The platform gives a good-sized kind of psychics’ readers and advisors to select from. you can pick any psychics as per your wishes, be it a love psychic reading, dream interpretation, angel card, tarot card reading, and anything else, Psychics source's readers are there for you.

The price per minute may be very low or may be very high. you could communicate with the advisors through online chat, smartphone, or video call, at the comfort of your house. you could pick out between 250 experienced advisors.

Psychic Source only hires the true and verified psychic, they are thoroughly examined and re-examined for his or her authenticity.

They provide guaranteed satisfaction to the clients or either the cash is given in return.

Keen Psychic is one of the satisfactory online websites that aim to help people in need, irrespective of their situations. It is a broadly trusted psychic community of fortune-tellers and spiritual advisors whose goal is to provide guidance via the exceptional and uncommon abilities of psychics. Keen Psychic aims to provide answers regarding love life, professional advice, job-related advice, spiritual support, and much more. Keen psychic is preferred by most people because of its legitimacy and authenticity, and effectuality in the reading. Keen Psychic also provides guidance in relationships, money-related issues, as well as health-related issues.

The readers and advisors at keen claim to possess psychic and clairvoyant talents who provide intricate extraordinary insights and information clearly. Keen Psychic provides their assistance and guidance in a systematic manner so that even the new customers can interact easily and the psychic could easily provide solutions to the problems. Keen has been in the service since 1999 and with the skills and capabilities of more than 1700 advisors who have been working inside the site for over a decade, Keen manages to create a reputable and reliable identity on the internet.

Keen also gives very attractive promotional offers. They offer an initial 3 minutes free of price. Keen has one of the cheapest rates across the net and gives a psychic reading for a very lower rate and at a very reasonable fee, you could get an analysis for as low as $1.99 for 10 minutes. Keen has conducted over 35 million successful conversations with users worldwide.

Keen grants services that are available 24/7. Furthermore, keen ensure the privacy and protection of the private details of its clients. Keen continues to keep our credentials 100% anonymous and confidential which is very vital whilst sharing intimacies with others over the net. Users can have readings directly by psychic reading by phone or chat. They do not need any specific medium or any Physical interaction to let their powers work magic. Keen constantly aims at supplying excellent and true services to their clients.

Keen has a function in which you can filter out the exceptional readers at the website via their specialty, old customer's rating, availability, and fees, in accordance with your requirement. Keen Psychic aims to improve individuals’ experience, they are distinctive and endure that the customers achieve the desired objectives. Keen Psychic hires only educated, skilled, positive, experienced, and gifted psychics. Keen Psychic also provides free daily horoscopes to the site visitors for each zodiac sign.

Keen Psychic provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The website provides a great feature in which a user can navigate to their desired psychic by first choosing the type of reading, then the price range, and then the methods of communication. Keen Psychic will list out all the available psychics as per the input. Each psychic at Keen has their own bio page in which they are all reviewed and rated, that page depicts the rate they charge per min, their total readings, and for how long they have been in service. Keen Psychic offers various psychic reading online, some of them are listed below:

Psychic Reading, Spiritual Readings, Astrology Advice, Financial Outlook, Love and Relationship, Financial Outlook, Love and Relationship.

Psychic Medium- psychic medium helps you communicate with the deceased one and the experts at Keen Psychic specializes in this field.

Life Questions- Keen Psychic provides clarity about the important life decisions including questions related to a career change, a big move, or soul purpose.

Tarot Reading- the professionally qualified readers use tarot cards to obtain a deeper understanding of the past, present, and even future.

Keen offers some very wonderful functions to its clients. I've encountered some of the very popular functions and listed them as under:

Keen has a call-back function, unlike many other websites, you may choose a time to chat that works for both you and your psychic consultant.

You could pick from a large variety of professionals; Keen has over 1700 specialists to select from.

The filtering option lets you find the most perfect and suitable psychic online as per your requirements and budget.

Keen additionally ensure the 100% anonymity and confidentiality of their customers. They provide relevant charges and risk-free trials.

Besides these features, Keen Psychic has some drawbacks too. The primary drawback is that it does not offer video recordings that can limit the connections between the customer and consultant to some extent. Also, they have a limited number of bilingual readers that further limits the interaction between both parties.

