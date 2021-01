Company announcement – No. 2 / 2021

A directed share offering to institutional and professional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process will begin immediately.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to help fund commercialization and pre-launch activities for Zealand's late stage programs, accelerate development of the clinical pipeline, continue support for Zealand’s peptide platform, and for general corporate purposes.



In connection with the Offering, Zealand will enter into an equity swap agreement to acquire a limited number of New Shares to be used for covering certain ordinary obligations under Zealand's equity-based incentive programs. Part of the net proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of these New Shares.



Zealand's Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Dallas have both expressed that they intend to participate in the Offering by subscribing for a limited number of the New Shares.

Copenhagen, 27 January 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") (Nasdaq: ZEAL), (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces the launch of an offering of new shares at market price (the "Offering"). The Offering will be completed through an accelerated bookbuilding process and will consist of approx. 4 million new shares (the "New Shares"), representing approx. 10% of Zealand's currently registered share capital, in a private placement directed at institutional and professional investors in Denmark and certain other jurisdictions.

Terms of the Offering

The Offering has not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and will be made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a Danish prospectus in Denmark as well as exemptions from the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions. The Offering will be made at market price and without pre-emption rights for Zealand's existing shareholders. The Offering is not underwritten.

The subscription price and the total number of New Shares in the Offering will be determined through an accelerated book building process (the "Book building") as part of the Offering. The Book building for the Offering will open with immediate effect and can close at any time. The offer price and allocation will be determined after the close of the Book building process at Zealand's discretion. The result of the Offering, the offer price and the total number of New Shares are expected to be announced as soon as practicable thereafter in a company announcement. If the Offering is oversubscribed, an individual allocation of the New Shares will be made.

The New Shares will, if issued, be issued in the systems of VP Securities A/S and delivered to the investors in the temporary ISIN code DK0061531514. No application for admission to trading and official listing has been, or will be, filed for the New Shares issued under the temporary ISIN code, and the temporary ISIN code will only be registered with VP Securities A/S for subscription of the New Shares. The temporary ISIN code in VP Securities A/S will be merged with the permanent ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, as soon as possible following registration of the share capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. New Shares are, if issued, expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, in the ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, following issuance, expectedly on 2 February 2021.

In connection with the Offering, Zealand has agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 90 calendar days following admission of the New Shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, subject to certain customary exceptions. In addition, the members of Zealand's executive management and board of directors have agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 90 calendar days following the date hereof, subject to certain customary exceptions and an exemption related to shares related to warrants which can be subscribed for by certain members of the executive management and board of directors.

Goldman Sachs International, Jefferies GmbH and Danske Bank A/S are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the Offering and Bryan, Garnier & Co and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are acting as co-managers in the Offering (the joint global coordinators and the co-managers are jointly referred to as the "Managers"). Danske Bank A/S is acting as settlement agent for the Offering.

Share capital increase

The board of directors of Zealand is, if the Offering is completed, expected to exercise its authorization in article 7.1 of Zealand's articles of association granted by Zealand's general meeting at the annual general meeting 2 April 2020, to issue the New Shares and increase Zealand's share capital accordingly.

Expected timetable for the Offering:

The Book building will commence immediately and can close at any time.

Completion of the Offering, including the admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares, is subject to the Offering not being withdrawn prior to the settlement hereof and Zealand making an announcement to that effect.

28 January 2021 Pricing and allocation - announcement of subscription price 1 February 2021 Registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority 1 February 2021 Settlement and payment against delivery of the New Shares. The New Shares will be delivered in the temporary ISIN code 2 February 2021 Admittance to trading and official listing of the New Shares, in the ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 3 February 2021 Merger of the temporary ISIN code with the permanent ISIN code

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations

+45 50 60 38 00

investors@zealandpharma.com

Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer

EDulac@zealandpharma.com

Matt Dallas, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

MDallas@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA).

