Paris, January 27, 2021

Revenue for Q3 2020/2021: +2,4% at constant exchange rates

Q3 2020/2021 new SaaS contracts: +35%

Confirmation of financial objectives for the fiscal period

Generix Group, a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial, and retail ecosystems, issued today its revenues for the third quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Q3 revenue stable at current exchange rates (+2,4% at constant exchange rates)

Quarter ended

December 31 Change 9 months ended December 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2020 2019 2020 2019 SaaS 8 375 8 164 3% 24 071 24 417 -1% Maintenance 4 512 4 849 -7% 13 489 14 514 -7% Licenses 974 1 070 -9% 2 834 2 800 1% Software revenues 13 861 14 083 -2% 40 394 41 731 -3% Consulting Services 6 875 6 733 2% 18 442 18 945 -3% Revenues 20 736 20 816 0% 58 836 60 676 -3%



*Reclassification of €210K over the quarter and €690K over 9 months, as Consulting and Services revenue, concerning services previously accounted for as Maintenance revenue. After reprocessing this reclassification, Maintenance revenue showed a slight drop (-3% for Q3 and -2% in YTD), primarily as a result of the temporary suspension of contracts during the lockdown period. Consulting and Services revenue, which is by nature more vulnerable in the current context, showed a -1% slight drop over Q3 and a -6% drop in YTD.

During this quarter, at the heart of the second wave of Covid-19 and the associated government restrictions (lockdown, curfew), Generix Group's activity amounted to €20.7 million, almost stable compared to the same period last year and up 8.1% compared to Q2 2020/2021. Quarter after quarter, Generix Group illustrates the resilience of its model and confirms the trajectory of a return to normative growth levels. At constant exchange rates, quarterly revenues amounted to €21.3 million, up 2.4% compared with the same quarter last year.

This quarter also marks the return to revenue growth in SaaS activities, which grew by +3% at current exchange rates, thanks to a significant improvement in overconsumption compared with previous quarters.

Over 9 months, Group revenues were €58.8 million (-3%) at current exchange rates, and €60 million, a slight decrease of 1% at constant exchange rates.

Q3 new SaaS contracts: €1,35 million (+35%)

Quarter ended December 31 Var. Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019 9 months ended December 31 Var. 2020 vs 2019 Unaudited (K€) 2020 2019 2020 2019 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 349 1 002 35% 2 530 2 361 7%



*New contracts signed expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), emphasize the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

In addition to the resumption of growth in the SaaS business, the past quarter was also marked by a return to a sustained pace of new SaaS contract signatures, with strong growth of 35% over the quarter. This commercial dynamic has largely offset the temporary drop in signatures in the first half year: overall, SaaS signatures are up 7% over 9 months.

Among these new signatures, it should be noted:

- A migration contract for a major player in specialized retail, which has chosen to switch the management of its warehouses and transport from a perpetual license model (On Premise) to a SaaS model;

- A contract with a new customer on the Iberian Peninsula, a banking player that has chosen the Generix Supply Chain Hub platform to manage its exchange flows and the dematerialization of its invoices.

These contracts confirm Generix Group's ability to respond to strategic customer needs and win the trust of major players.

Confirmation of financial objectives for the fiscal period

Generix Group anticipates a sustained pace of new SaaS contract signings over the coming quarters, which should enable a return to normative growth as of the 2021/2022 financial year, after a slight decline in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Profitability trends for the 2020/2021 financial year should be in line with those observed in the first half year, with a controlled decline in EBITDA margin excluding the impact of the research and development effort.

With a sound and solid financial structure, a resilient business model, and a robust customer portfolio, the Group is confident for the future. As announced, it intends to continue its strategic investments in R&D to benefit from the potential of the supply chain and digitalization markets in which it already operates successfully.

Next financial press release: April 28, 2021 after the market closes

Revenues for the financial year 2020/2021

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 750 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

www.generixgroup.com

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

Financial Communication Contacts:

Generix Group—Ludovic Luzza—Chief Financial Officer—Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 – lluzza@generixgroup.com

CIC Market Solutions—Stéphanie Stahr—Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57— stephanie.stahr@cic.fr

