Washington, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration published an interim final rule effective January 13, 2021 allowing 8(a) Program participants to elect a one-year program extension in the SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program due to the challenges of COVID-19.
Eligible 8(a) firms must meet the following qualifications:
Automatic Extensions:
Firms that do not wish to receive the automatic program extension are required to submit a notice of decline in writing to:
Graduated Firms:
Firms must submit readmittance notification to:
SBA’s Associate Administrator, Office of Business Development, Small Business Administration, 409 Third Street SW, Washington, DC 20416 or email to 8aQuestions@sba.gov
SBA will readmit a firm to the 8(a) Program within five business days of receiving a readmittance request. The firm’s new program completion date is one year from the date it initially completed the program, not the date the final rule was published.
Public comments to the interim final rule can be submitted, identified by RIN: 3245-AH64, by any of the following methods:
Firms participating in the 8(a) Business Development can email questions to: 8aQuestions@sba.gov. For more questions about the 8(a) Business Development program, visit: 8(a) Business Development Program (sba.gov).
About the 8(a) Business Development Program
The SBA certifies small businesses considered to be socially and economically disadvantaged under its nine-year 8(a) Business Development Program. The 8(a) program helps these firms develop and grow their businesses through one-to-one counseling, training workshops and management and technical guidance. It also provides access to government contracting opportunities, allowing them to become solid competitors in the federal marketplace.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
