LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 976.4 Mn by 2027.

Neurothrombectomy devices allow patients to avoid or reduce the use of pharmacologic thrombolysis, as in turn minimizing the risk for intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). These can be used beyond the short timeframe to which rtPA is limited. These may provide more rapid recanalization than thrombolytics, can also provide treatment options for thrombi more resistant to fibrinolytic breakdown. The increasing cases of strokes across the globe are supporting the demand and usage of neuro thrombectomy devices in the healthcare sector. For instance, According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 15.2 million people have died in 2016 due to stroke across the globe. The rising awareness about the benefits and usage of these devices is further contributing to its growth.

The neuro thrombectomy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into clot retrievers, aspiration/suction devices, and vascular snares. The end-use held across hospitals, emergency clinics, laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and research institutes.

By end-use, the hospital segment is leading in the global neuro thrombectomy devices market. The increasing number of hospitals, especially in developing economies across the globe is supporting the segmental market value. The preference of patients for carrying out treatment associated with brain diseases in the hospital due to the availability of trained professionals and favorable technological support in terms of machinery is additionally contributing to the segmental market value.

In 2019, Europe is projected to hold the major share (%) of the global neuro thrombectomy devices market in the forecast period. The presence of major players in the region is primarily supporting the regional market growth, as the players are continuously making possible efforts for the market share growth. The ongoing investment in R&D activities by the major players for the development of new and advanced devices that can overcome the drawbacks or provide more effective features is additionally projected to bolster the regional market value.

Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit potential growth during the estimated period. The rapidly growing economies of the region including China and India are supporting the regional market value. The increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure of the region is further contributing to its growth. The favorable government support and changing consumer lifestyle is proliferating the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors are Abbott, Acandis GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Penumbra Inc., Phenox GmbH, Stryker, Stryker Corporation, and Vesalio. Neurothrombectomy devices companies have announced mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product development to uplift their position in the neuro thrombectomy devices industry. Major players are also moving into new regions with their advanced technologies for gaining a competitive advantage in the near future.

Some of the key observations regarding the neurothrombectomy devices industry include:

Medtronic plc has introduced the fourth-generation Solitaire X revascularization device to the market in 2019. This device is designed be utilized for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS).





Stryker launched the Sonopet iQ Ultrasonic Aspirator System at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons annual meeting in San Diego. This technology is designed to increase speed and power with improved control and precision to enhanced ease of use.





Ceretrieve, one who develops a unique neuro thrombectomy system with integral embolic protection for complete clot retrieval, has raised $1.5 million to improve clinical outcomes of ischemic stroke patients with a next-generation aspiration catheter. Amir Belson M.D. has also joined the company as chairman in January 2021.





In 2019, Vesalio has announced that it has obtained second CE mark approval spanning multiple new NeVa neuro thrombectomy product designs and technology. The new generation NeVa device expands on the Drop Zone and Smart Marker technologies along with the introduction of first-to-market features such as a distal filter.



