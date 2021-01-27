ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enginuity Power Systems announced today that the proprietary engine that powers its upcoming E|ONE micro-Combined Heat and Power System meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resource Board (CARB) emissions regulations focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



“This is a key development critical to our mission of selling the E|ONE to homeowners across the United States,” said Jacques Beaudry-Losique, President of Enginuity Power Systems. The E|ONE will provide electricity, space heat, and hot water for the home while allowing the homeowner to choose to operate on or off the electrical grid.

The U.S. designed and built engine features Enginuity’s patented four-stroke, mirror balanced, inwardly opposed piston engine technology. The engine design is exceptionally robust, efficient, quiet, and operates with imperceptible vibration.

“Meeting small-engine EPA and CARB requirements was a major milestone that we had targeted prior to installing the E|ONE in a research house that emulates real-life occupancy,” said Beaudry-Losique.

That installation will take place later this year as part of an $800,000 Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory, sponsored by the DOE Building Technologies Office, to help develop the E|ONE and speed its commercialization.

“We believe our engine technology, and the upcoming E|ONE system it drives, have the potential to be game-changing technology,” Beaudry-Losique said.

About Enginuity Power Systems

Enginuity Power Systems is a leading innovator in engine technology that forms the basis for its upcoming micro-Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) systems, portable power systems, personal power packs, heat pumps, electric vehicle range extenders, and more. Enginuity is consistently evaluating partnerships that provide opportunities to move its technology and products forward. The company maintains offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Clinton Township, MI, both in the USA.

Contact Mike Kotwick 313-623-6686