$408 million in equity investments from high-net-worth investors in 2020



DSTs, Real Estate Funds and other investments demonstrate their attractiveness to investors seeking to potentially minimize tax consequences, generate income and build wealth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties, which operates an online 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplace, topped $408 million in investments from high-net-worth investors in 2020, the firm said today. The volume, a record for the company, is 77 percent higher than the previous record set in 2019, when the firm saw $230 million invested on its platform.

Kay Properties (www.kpi1031.com) is a national investment firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments and private equity real estate investments. The vast majority of investments made on the Kay Properties platform are for 1031-exchange replacement properties, and cash investments into real estate funds and other vehicles. DST investments are an allowable option for replacement properties for investors who have recently sold other real estate assets and are seeking to defer taxation on their gains by reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying properties of a similar kind. So-called “like-kind exchanges” are allowable under U.S. Internal Revenue Code Section 1031.

The $408 million invested on the Kay Properties platform in 2020 was invested in $6 billion of real estate offerings representing 43 million square feet of space. Investments were made in multifamily, manufactured housing, single tenant net lease, industrial, self-storage and medical properties.

Based on publicly available information and understanding of industry participants, Kay Properties believes it maintains one of the largest syndicated 1031 exchange and real estate investment marketplaces online, with some of if not the highest investment volume in the U.S. While a large amount of people investing in properties on the kpi1031.com marketplace are seeking like-kind exchange properties, all high-net-worth investors are welcome to participate in the offerings on the company’s marketplace.

“2020 was a remarkable year for the 1031 exchange property market, including DSTs, as well as the private real estate investment offering market,” says Dwight Kay, CEO and Founder of Kay Properties. “Despite and sometimes even because of the pandemic, property owners were motivated to sell. For investors with capital gains, reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying properties including DSTs allows them to defer capital gains taxes. That’s not the only reason people invest in DST properties and private real estate investments. They also can be part of a diversification strategy with the potential for appreciation and monthly income.”

“Over the years, we’re pleased to have helped thousands of high-net-worth investors across the country deploy a proven, highly effective investment and tax strategy. We also would like to thank all of our investors from over the years as well as the numerous DST sponsor companies and other real estate operators that we have worked closely with. The kpi1031.com online marketplace truly has become a best-in-class robust platform connecting high-net-worth investors with quality real estate offerings and equally a place for real estate sponsors and operators to connect with thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings. A perfect match in our opinion and one we are incredibly grateful for. We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all of our investors, team members and industry sponsor partners to, Lord willing, continue this great path forward.”

Investors can view current offerings on the Kay Properties online marketplace at www.kpi1031.com.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. 1031, 1033 and 721 exchanges are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through Growth Capital Securities. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and Growth Capital Securities are separate entities.

