Chicago, IL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two by Four, an advertising agency with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, announced today that they have been named the agency of record by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA). The AOA is the nation’s largest professional organization dedicated to the osteopathic profession, the fastest growing health care profession in the country.

Representing more than 151,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students in the U.S., the AOA helps advance the distinctive philosophy and practice of osteopathic medicine. The profession, which is more than a century old, has grown rapidly in recent decades. The number of osteopathic physicians expanded 63 percent over the last 10 years and nearly 300 percent in the past 30 years. Today, one in four of all U.S. medical students attends an osteopathic medical school.

Two by Four will partner with the AOA to increase visibility and understanding of osteopathic medicine and the role of osteopathic physicians (DOs) in the U.S. health care system. The scope includes creative, production, strategy, media, public relations and account management.

“We have tasked Two by Four with creating disruptive marketing that clearly communicates the distinctive value of the osteopathic profession,” said Kevin Klauer, DO, EJD, CEO of the American Osteopathic Association. “DOs account for approximately 11 percent of all physicians in the United States and hold some of the most prominent positions in health care today—it’s time for this to be understood on a much wider scale.”

Founded in 1998, Two by Four’s work has created a lasting impression for brands like Wrangler, TimberTech, NCAA, Ubisoft, Dupont, Duke University and Getty Museum.

“Reliable health care options are critical today more than ever. With Dr. Klauer and the entire team at AOA, we are eager to help the public better understand how osteopathic medicine provides a holistic-approach to health and wellness,” said David Stevenson, CEO and Chief Creative Officer at Two by Four. “We welcome the opportunity to showcase the comprehensive medical care accomplished by DOs and the American Osteopathic Association.”

