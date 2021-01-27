To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
27 January 2021
Announcement no. 01/2021
Upward adjustment of expectations for 2020
As a consequence of the bank's good performance in Q4 2020, the profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 128 - 131 million.
Most recently, in company notification no. 12/2020 of 20 October 2020, the bank upgraded its expectations of the profit before tax for 2020 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 110 -125 million.
The Annual Report for 2020 will be published on 1 March 2021.
The BANK of Greenland's Annual General Meeting will be held on 24 March 2021.
Please direct any questions to:
Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Tel. no.: +299 34 78 02/e-mail: mbk@banken.gl
