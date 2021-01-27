NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Matthew Downs has joined as a Managing Director on the CMBS lending team, reporting to Robert Russell. In this role, Mr. Downs will originate CMBS, Agency and balance sheet loans for clients nationwide.



Mr. Downs brings to Greystone 15 years of CRE lending, and joins the firm from MonticelloAM LLC, where he served as Head of CRE Originations. Prior to Monticello, Mr. Downs was a Regional Vice President in the Real Estate Investment Group at Union Labor Life Insurance Company (ULLICO) where he was responsible for originating, negotiating and structuring fixed rate permanent loans and floating rate construction loans in the Northeast. Earlier in his career, Mr. Downs structured and managed a portfolio of senior and mezzanine loans across the US in the Corporate and Real Estate Finance departments of Bank of Scotland, plc. Mr. Downs has been a Board Member of the Real Estate Lenders Association since 2015 and served as New York Chapter President from 2013-2015.

“Greystone’s platform provides an opportunity to work across a range of debt platforms, asset classes, and industry verticals, all of which can be complemented and enhanced by CMBS structures,” commented Mr. Downs. ‘I look forward to working with Rob and the Greystone team as Greystone experiences a surge in loan demand.”

“With his banking background and institutional knowledge, Matt will be an asset to our growing CMBS team as we expect to meet a rise in loan originations in 2021,” said Mr. Russell.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com