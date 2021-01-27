New York, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chlorine market is expected to be worth USD 47.63 Billion by the year 2027, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The growth of the chlorine market is mainly attributed to the increasing chlorine applications amongst several end-user industries, including the water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industry.
Pharmaceutical products are an important part of the approximately USD 3.00 trillion health care sector in Canada and the U.S. It has been assessed that in 2012, in the U.S., in terms of sales volume, the leading 100 drugs possessed chlorine as a constituent. Nearly 25% of these drugs have chlorine in the dose form, and above 60% of them add chlorine during the production process. The production process also includes several chlorine intermediates, which lose their identity during the molecule build-up from various smaller constituents. Therefore, chlorine is preferred in the manufacturing of nearly 88% of popular drugs.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2335
Chlorine is largely utilized in the water treatment industry. Disinfecting wastewater is crucial for supplying safe and drinkable water, along with healthy rivers and streams. A large number of microorganisms present in the wastes of sewage treatment plants and the global outbreak of various waterborne diseases are related to water used for recreational purposes or sewage-contaminated water supplies. Chlorination—a most popular method for disinfecting wastewater and is widely used for pathogen disinfection before the water is discharged into receiving rivers, streams, or oceans. Chlorine is effective in killing a wide strain of bacteria, protozoa, and viruses, including Shigella, Vibrio cholera, and Salmonella.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2335
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global chlorine market on the basis of production method, application, industry vertical, and region:
Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chlorine-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Agricultural Biostimulants Market Analysis By Type (Acid-based, Extract-based, Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026
Potash Fertilizers Market Share, Size & Analysis, By Product Type (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Nitrate, Sulfate of Potash), By Mode of Application (Foliar, Broadcasting, Fertigation), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), 2017-2027
Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type (Chemical Seed Treatment, Biological Seed Treatment), By Crop Type, By Application Technique, By Function And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides), By Crop Type, By Mode of Application, By Source, By Formulation, And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
Phosphate Fertilizer Market Demand, Share & Outlook, By Product Type (Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Diammonium Phosphate), By Application, By Distribution Channel And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-chlorine-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: