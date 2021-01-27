WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2020:

The December 2020 estimate is 13,800,000 barrels, a decrease of 0.2% compared to December 2019 removals of 13,825,000 .

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513 February 11,430,829 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,829 March 14,512,347 14,533,000 0.1% 20,653 April 14,231,974 13,437,000 -5.6% -794,974 May 15,175,568 13,774,000 -9.2% -1,401,568 June 15,878,059 16,216,000 2.1% 337,941 July 14,885,484 15,385,000 3.4% 499,516 August 14,369,816 15,000,000 4.4% 630,184 September 14,796,000 14,800,000 0.0% 4,000 October 13,168,000 13,250,000 0.6% 82,000 November 12,396,000 12,300,000 -0.8% -96,000 December 13,825,000 13,800,000 -0.2% -25,000 YTD 167,102,590 166,243,000 -0.5% -859,590

The January 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2021.

