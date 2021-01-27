Drakesville, Iowa, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homestead Builders is proud to announce that it has opened a new office in Kansas and will also be going national this month. The new Kansas office is located at 817 Oregon St. Hiawatha, Ks. The office is already set up, and clients can comfortably visit for inquiries and purchase Turnkey homes and Barn Cabins. The move to open an office in new locations reflects the company’s growing market share and the fact that customers appreciate its services. This growing brand equity has given it the leverage to expand not just to Kansas but also across the country.

Getting into specifics, one of the factors that have seen the company grow its market share is its fast delivery of services. The company has a policy of always delivering the finished product a week ahead of the agreed date. A lot of times, clients receive their homes as a surprise when ordering from Homestead Builders. The company also ensures that clients are always up to date on the progress of their projects. Essentially, anyone who orders from Homestead Builders never has to worry about delays.

The company also stands out for its exceptional customer communication. One of its most substantial aspects of marketing communication is the use of social media. Whenever clients need a service from the company, they can always contact the owner on Facebook, and they will get the answer they need about the company’s products almost instantly. Besides this interactive communication via social media, the founder is always reachable via phone. It is a synchronized communication system that guarantees customers get the best possible services, fast and efficiently.

The company also offers its services quite affordably. It is one of the best-priced companies in the country for Turnkey and Barn homes. It also regularly offers discounts that help a lot more people access homes. The company can offer its services affordably due to an investment in the latest building technologies. On top of that, the founder, Jeremy Lawson, has been in the business for decades and understands the ins and outs of building Turnkey and Barn homes. He can leverage this technology to give clients services at the lowest prices in the market while turning a profit.

In November 2020, Homestead Builders's Jeremey Lawson became a member of the Wood Builders Assocation. Jeremey Lawson was also recently featured in Ideamensch.

Now that it has gone national, clients in Kansas and across the country can expect the same quality of service and affordability that past clients have enjoyed over the years. The company expects that with an even bigger market, it will be in a position to lower its prices even further, while maintaining the same level of service that has kept it going over the years. That’s because it will use its economies of scale to cut costs while maintaining a healthy profit margin.

Besides its profit, the company has several other goals as it pushes to expand its presence nationally. One of them is to create employment for more young people across the country. Since its inception, the company has created jobs for many youths in the Midwest. In these tough times when COVID-19 has ravaged the economy, the company hopes to use its growing market presence to create blue-collar jobs that have been shrinking over the years. It is part of the founder’s lifelong dream of becoming an entrepreneur and create jobs for as many people as possible. He is old enough to have seen many blue-collar jobs get disrupted, and many young people move to the big cities and would love to reverse the trend.

The company is also aiming to leverage its growing strength to help as many people as possible access homes. Homelessness is becoming a serious problem in America as more people are priced out of the market. By adopting turnkey homes and barns that are easy to fix and are affordable, the company will be helping deal with the homelessness problem, albeit at a small level. It is already in touch with financial institutions that can help facilitate more people easily acquire the homes it sells with ease.

Homestead Builders also hopes to use its growing stature to help the less fortunate in society. The founder has over the years engaged in philanthropy, and with the company’s growing revenues, he will be in a position to engage in even bigger acts of charity and touch the lives of even more people in need.

Homestead Builders is a maker and distributor of Turnkey homes and Barns. The company is based in Drakesville, Iowa. To learn more about their services, one can check out their services on Facebook to chat with the owner for more detailed information on its services, or visit their homepage www.homsteadbuildersiowa.com

Jeremey Lawson jeremey@homesteadbuildersiowa.com