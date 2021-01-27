New York, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The maleic anhydride market is foreseen to reach a valuation of USD 4.70 Billion by 2027. The market growth is primarily attributed to maleic anhydride’s application in various plastics and resins, industrial and agricultural chemicals, petroleum additives, pharmaceuticals, chemicals for water treatment, flavor enhancers, epoxy curing agents, and copolymers.
Unsaturated polyesters are majorly used thermoset molding resins globally and are predominantly used in the production of filled plastic products and fiber-reinforced plastics, comprising pipes, sanitary-ware, gratings, tanks, and high-performance materials for the marine and the transportation industry, including boat decks, closure and body panels, and several other large fiber reinforced plastic products. Moreover, the material is highly used in aircraft, trucks, buses, and coaches as it is appropriate for various lower volume applications. Unsaturated polyester resins also find extensive applications in adhesives and coatings. The polyester resin-based products offer a broad array of materials with superior performance features for different markets.
The rising use of maleic anhydride in the manufacturing of 1, 4-Butanediol is propelling the industry’s growth. It is widely used for making floor stripper, paint thinner, and various other solvent products. Furthermore, 1, 4-Butanediol is an essential commodity chemical, finding widespread usage as a starting chemical for producing or synthesizing other polymers and chemicals, such as the polybutylene terephthalate—an engineering thermoplastic.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global maleic anhydride market on the basis of form, application, industry vertical, and region:
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
