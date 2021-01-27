NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Highlights

  • Net income was $1,284,000 and $4,159,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $940,000 and $3,486,000 for the same periods in 2019.

  • Diluted earnings per share were $.37 per share and $1.19 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $.27 per share and $1.00 per share for the same periods in 2019.  

  • Return on average assets was .78% and .64% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to .61% and .57% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

  • Return on average equity was 8.40% and 6.94% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 6.33% and 5.93% for the same periods in 2019.

"We are pleased to report an increase in earnings year-to-year, while at the same time having increased our loan loss reserves largely in response to the economic uncertainty resulting from the ongoing pandemic,” said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO.  Carr continued, "We continue to be concerned about the economic impact in our region from the pandemic, but we are dedicated to continuing to provide the financial services needed in the communities we serve, balancing those efforts with prudent safety measures to minimize potential COVID health risks to our customers and staff.”

Net Income

Net income totaled $4,159,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $673,000 or 19% from the $3,486,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2019. This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $2,486,000 and an increase in net interest income of $152,000, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $706,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $855,000, and an increase in tax expense of $404,000.

Net income totaled $1,284,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $344,000 or 37% from the $940,000 recorded for the same period in 2019. This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $1,148,000 and an increase in net interest income of $151,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $599,000, an increase in the provision for loan losses of $175,000, and an increase in tax expense of $181,000.

The increase in noninterest income for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is primarily due to increases in the gain on sale of loans, reflecting higher levels of residential mortgages originated for sale to the secondary markets compared to the same periods in 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reflects higher levels of salaries and benefits and other expense. The higher levels of salaries and benefits and other expense for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are in part related to higher levels of residential mortgage originations in 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 the increase in other expense also includes the impact of a one-time FDIC small bank assessment credit of $143,000 recognized in 2019.

For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the increases in the provision for loan losses reflect management’s consideration of the uncertainty of ongoing economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic slowdown.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were both $1.19 per share compared to $1.00 per share for both for the same period in 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were both $.37 per share compared to $.27 per share for both for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.06% compared to 3.04% for the same period in 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 4.13% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 4.31% for the same period in 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 1.48% for the same period in 2019.

The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.24% compared to 3.01% for the same period in 2019. The average yield on earning assets was 4.13% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 4.30% for the same period in 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 1.54% for the same period in 2019.

Assets

Total assets increased $37.8 million or 6.2% to $644.6 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $606.8 million at December 31, 2019. Loans, including loans held for sale, decreased 6% to $489.2 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $5.7 million from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents were $89.2 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $77.2 million from December 31, 2019 when cash totaled $12.0 million. The $77.2 million increase in cash resulted primarily from a $31.0 million decrease in loans, including loans held for sale, and an increase of $34.8 million in deposits.

Nonperforming Loans

The nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.07% at December 31, 2020 and 0.82% at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was 0.05% and was 0.11% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

Liabilities

Deposits totaled $547.0 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $34.8 million or 6.8% from the December 31, 2019 total of $512.2 million. The $34.8 million increase in deposits consists of a $27.4 million increase in noninterest bearing accounts, a $12.2 million increase in savings accounts, a $12.2 million increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, and an $11.2 million increase in money market accounts, partially offset by a $28.2 million decrease in time deposits. Borrowed funds totaled $29.0 million as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $2,150,000 to $60.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $17.23 at December 31, 2020, compared to $16.67 at December 31, 2019. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.15 and $0.68 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and $0.23 and $0.92 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $644.6 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

      
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
      
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)December 31, December 31,  
  2020   2019  % Change
ASSETS     
      
Cash and due from banks$89,099  $11,954  645.3%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 88   92  -4.3%
  Total cash and cash equivalents 89,187   12,046  640.4%
      
Securities available for sale, at fair value 6,125   11,802  -48.1%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,211     
  at December 31, 2020 and $7,209 at December 31, 2019 6,597   6,994  -5.7%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,054   9,944  -9.0%
      
Loans held for sale 5,408   1,354  299.4%
      
Loans receivable 483,768   518,871  -6.8%
Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,755   4,576  25.8%
  Net loans 478,013   514,295  -7.1%
      
Premises and equipment, net 15,876   16,210  -2.1%
Bank-owned life insurance 15,410   14,919  3.3%
Accrued interest receivable 1,564   1,625  -3.8%
Goodwill 12,320   12,320  0.0%
Other assets 5,033   5,320  -5.4%
  Total assets$644,587  $606,829  6.2%
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
      
Deposits$547,021  $512,215  6.8%
Borrowings 29,000   29,000  0.0%
Other liabilities 7,805   7,003  11.5%
  Total liabilities 583,826   548,218  6.5%
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized;     
  10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at December 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019 9,700   9,700  0.0%
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,616,770 shares issued and 3,522,887 oustanding    
  at December 31, 2020 and 3,606,089 shares issued and 3,512,206 outstanding at December 31, 2019 3,617   3,606  0.3%
Additional paid-in capital 54,255   53,993  0.5%
Retained earnings 5,197   3,432  51.4%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares     
  at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (12,202)  (12,202) 0.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive income 144   32  350.0%
  Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 60,711   58,561  3.7%
Noncontrolling interest 50   50  0.0%
  Total shareholders' equity 60,761   58,611  3.7%
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$644,587  $606,829  6.2%
      



ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
(in thousands, except for per share data)  2020  2019 % Change  2020  2019 % Change
             
Interest and dividend income:            
  Interest and fees on loans $5,262 $5,642 -6.7% $21,475 $21,857 -1.7%
  Interest and dividends on securities            
     Taxable  155  218 -28.9%  708  977 -27.5%
     Non-taxable  71  96 -26.0%  297  427 -30.4%
    Total interest and dividend income  5,488  5,956 -7.9%  22,480  23,261 -3.4%
             
Interest expense:            
  Interest on deposits  968  1,585 -38.9%  5,018  5,992 -16.3%
  Interest on borrowings  210  212 -0.9%  882  841 4.9%
    Total interest expense  1,178  1,797 -34.4%  5,900  6,833 -13.7%
Net interest income  4,310  4,159 3.6%  16,580  16,428 0.9%
Provision for loan losses  375  200 87.5%  1,450  744 94.9%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  3,935  3,959 -0.6%  15,130  15,684 -3.5%
             
Noninterest income:            
  Service fees  292  345 -15.4%  1,163  1,399 -16.9%
  Gain on sale of loans held for sale  1,820  662 174.9%  4,577  1,790 155.7%
  Gain on sale of securities  -  - -   -  90 - 
  Other service fees  203  201 1.0%  793  822 -3.5%
  Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  104  101 3.0%  402  385 4.4%
  Other  85  47 80.9%  284  247 15.0%
    Total noninterest income  2,504  1,356 84.7%  7,219  4,733 52.5%
             
Noninterest expense:            
  Salaries and benefits  2,515  2,154 16.8%  8,965  8,537 5.0%
  Net occupancy  396  363 9.1%  1,613  1,562 3.3%
  Equipment  476  372 28.0%  1,669  1,517 10.0%
  Marketing and public relations  168  272 -38.2%  693  1,060 -34.6%
  Professional fees  195  213 -8.5%  653  574 13.8%
  Other  1,021  798 27.9%  3,499  2,987 17.1%
    Total noninterest expense  4,771  4,172 14.4%  17,092  16,237 5.3%
Income before income taxes  1,668  1,143 45.9%  5,257  4,180 25.8%
Income taxes  379  198 91.4%  1,093  689 58.6%
Net income  1,289  945 36.4%  4,164  3,491 19.3%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  5  5 -   5  5 - 
             
Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank  1,284  940 36.6%  4,159  3,486 19.3%
             
Dividend on preferred stock  -  - -   -  - - 
Income available to common shareholders $1,284 $940 36.6% $4,159 $3,486 19.3%
             
             
Basic earnings per share $0.37 $0.27 37.0% $1.19 $1.00 19.0%
             
Diluted earnings per share $0.37 $0.27 37.0% $1.19 $1.00 19.0%
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  3,511,688  3,498,955 0.4%  3,507,910  3,495,089 0.4%
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  3,511,688  3,501,487 0.3%  3,508,722  3,500,123 0.2%
             
Dividends per share $0.15 $0.23 -34.8% $0.68 $0.92 -26.1%
             


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2020  December 31, 2019 
ASSETS:Average BalanceInterest Average Rate  Average BalanceInterest Average Rate
Loans$503,332 $5,262 4.15% $518,297 $5,642 4.32%
Short-term investments 2,348  - 0.04   730  3 1.64 
Securities 22,177  226 4.04   30,290  311 4.09 
Total interest-earning assets 527,857  5,488 4.13   549,317  5,956 4.30 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 130,513       65,253     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$658,370      $614,570     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$437,689 $968 0.88  $434,491 $1,585 1.45 
Borrowings 43,831  210 1.87   29,000  212 2.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 481,520  1,178 0.97   463,491  1,797 1.54 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 116,069       92,138     
Shareholders' equity 60,781       58,941     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$658,370      $614,570     
Interest rate spread    3.16%     2.76%
Net interest income/margin  $4,310 3.24%   $4,159 3.01%
              


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31, 2020  December 31, 2019 
ASSETS:Average BalanceInterest Average Rate Average BalanceInterest Average Rate 
Loans$516,170 $21,475 4.14% $500,066 $21,857 4.36%
Short-term investments 1,422  2 0.12   604  12 1.93 
Securities 24,490  1,003 4.09   37,183  1,392 3.74 
Total interest-earning assets 542,082  22,480 4.13   537,853  23,261 4.31 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 104,926       68,787     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$647,008      $606,640     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$434,495 $5,018 1.15  $430,831 $5,992 1.39 
Borrowings 43,964  882 1.97   29,186  841 2.84 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 478,459  5,900 1.23   460,017  6,833 1.48 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 108,595       87,883     
Shareholders' equity 59,954       58,740     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$647,008      $606,640     
Interest rate spread    2.90%     2.83%
Net interest income/margin  $16,580 3.06%   $16,428 3.04%
              



     Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Operating Data          
 Net income$1,284 $948 $909 $1,018 $940 
 Net interest income 4,310  3,852  4,137  4,281  4,159 
 Provision for loan losses 375  450  575  50  200 
 Non-interest income 2,504  1,928  1,648  1,139  1,356 
 Non-interest expense 4,771  4,155  4,085  4,081  4,172 
Performance Statistics          
 Net interest margin 3.24% 2.81% 2.98% 3.16% 3.01%
 Annualized return on average assets 0.78% 0.55% 0.57% 0.68% 0.61%
 Annualized return on average equity 8.40% 6.27% 6.12% 6.93% 6.33%
 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.03% 0.04% 0.09% 0.05% 0.14%
 Net charge-offs 38  57  116  60  183 
 Efficiency ratio 70.0% 71.9% 70.6% 75.3% 75.6%
Per Share Data          
 Basic earnings per share$0.37 $0.27 $0.26 $0.29 $0.27 
 Diluted earnings per share 0.37  0.27  0.26  0.29  0.27 
 Dividend declared per share 0.15  0.15  0.15  0.23  0.23 
 Book value 17.23  17.01  16.87  16.77  16.67 
 Common stock price:          
  High 13.25  11.18  13.39  17.40  15.99 
  Low 10.44  10.30  10.49  11.50  13.97 
  Close 11.50  11.02  11.00  11.50  15.10 
 Weighted average common shares:          
  Basic 3,512  3,509  3,507  3,503  3,499 
  Fully diluted 3,512  3,509  3,507  3,507  3,501 
 End-of-period common shares:          
  Issued 3,617  3,617  3,617  3,611  3,606 
  Treasury 94  94  94  94  94 
             
             
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
 Total assets$644,587 $674,032 $675,862 $598,017 $606,829 
 Loans, net 478,013  504,946  518,698  506,076  514,295 
 Intangibles 12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320 
 Total deposits 547,021  551,350  551,225  501,760  512,215 
  Noninterest-bearing 109,346  107,423  109,985  83,431  81,934 
  Savings 82,573  79,492  79,150  72,174  70,358 
  NOW 100,293  98,464  91,166  83,323  88,126 
  Money Market 35,920  34,375  28,467  20,306  24,724 
  Time deposits 218,889  231,596  242,457  242,526  247,073 
  Total interest-bearing deposits 437,675  443,927  441,240  418,329  430,281 
 Shareholders' equity 60,761  59,960  59,496  59,044  58,611 
Asset Quality          
 Non-performing assets$5,304 $5,507 $5,578 $4,686 $4,723 
 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.82% 0.82% 0.83% 0.78% 0.78%
 Allowance for loan losses 5,755  5,418  5,025  4,566  4,576 
 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19% 1.06% 0.96% 0.89% 0.88%
 Allowance for loan losses to          
  non-performing loans 112.67% 104.11% 95.28% 105.43% 108.51%
 Non-performing loans to total loans 1.07% 1.03% 1.02% 0.86% 0.82%
Capitalization          
 Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.43% 8.90% 8.80% 9.87% 9.66%
             


