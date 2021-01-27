Chicago, IL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland recently hosted virtual board member training sessions to educate participants on how to successfully utilize the communication app, TownSq (pronounced Town Square).

Associa Chicagoland offered this free, interactive training session to demonstrate the capabilities that TownSq, an all-in-one app for managed communities, has to transform the community living experience. Part of a larger series about TownSq, this live demonstration session presented information about TownSq’s ability to connect neighbors, manage homeowner accounts, access important community information, and more. Participants reviewed all board member, homeowner, and extra app features, learned how the Associa team managed requests and other parts of TownSq, and received suggestions for owner engagement.

TownSq provides residents the convenience of direct communication with their community management team and board members. The innovative, user-friendly app enables community members to connect, collaborate, and stay up to date with ease. Users can participate in forum discussions with neighbors, access newsfeed notifications and current account information, submit service requests, book amenities, make online payments, receive updates on requests, and access important association news and documents for better community living.

“TownSq is an extremely beneficial tool for both our client board members and the residents we serve in our managed communities,” stated Erica Horndasch, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Chicagoland vice president. “Associa Chicagoland knows that one of our critical responsibilities as a leading management company is to offer educational opportunities that will provide our clients with the resources and information they need to lead their communities confidently. This webinar series gives participants a chance to learn more about TownSq’s offerings and receive suggestions on how to implement the app in their communities.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

