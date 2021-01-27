FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 27, 2020 (the “December 2020 quarter”).

Highlights for the December 2020 quarter were as follows:

  • Revenue of $3.46 billion.
  • U.S. GAAP gross margin of 46.4%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 29.2%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $5.96.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 46.6%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 30.3%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.03.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended
December 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020
(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points) 

U.S. GAAP
  December 2020 September 2020 Change Q/Q
Revenue $3,456,237  $3,177,080  + 9%
Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.4% 47.4% - 100 bps 
Operating income as percentage of revenue 29.2% 30.2% - 100 bps 
Diluted EPS $5.96  $5.59  + 7%
       
Non-GAAP
  December 2020 September 2020 Change Q/Q
Revenue $3,456,237  $3,177,080  + 9%
Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.6% 47.5% - 90 bps 
Operating income as percentage of revenue 30.3% 31.1% - 80 bps 
Diluted EPS $6.03  $5.67  + 6%
            

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the December 2020 quarter, revenue was $3,456 million, gross margin was $1,604 million, or 46.4% of revenue, operating expenses were $594 million, operating income was 29.2% of revenue, and net income was $869 million, or $5.96 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $3,177 million, gross margin of $1,506 million, or 47.4% of revenue, operating expenses of $545 million, operating income of 30.2% of revenue, and net income of $823 million, or $5.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 27, 2020 (the “September 2020 quarter”).

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the December 2020 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $1,611 million, or 46.6% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $563 million, non-GAAP operating income was 30.3% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $880 million, or $6.03 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,511 million, or 47.5% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $523 million, non-GAAP operating income of 31.1% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $835 million, or $5.67 per diluted share, for the September 2020 quarter.

“Lam’s December quarter closed out the most successful year in our 40-year history,” said Tim Archer, Lam Research’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In calendar 2020, our global teams displayed resiliency amid the pandemic, leading the company to set new financial records and deliver ground-breaking new products that enable key technology advances. With strong secular demand for semiconductors driving increased wafer fabrication equipment spending, Lam enters 2021 with solid momentum for continued growth and expanded leadership across our markets.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances decreased to $6.3 billion at the end of the December 2020 quarter compared to $6.9 billion at the end of the September 2020 quarter. This decrease was primarily the result of $723.3 million of share repurchases, including net share settlement of employee stock-based compensation; $187.9 million of dividends paid to stockholders; and $92.1 million of capital expenditures, partially offset by $344.6 million of cash generated from operating activities.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the December 2020 quarter is shown in the following table:

RegionRevenue
China35%
Korea21%
Taiwan17%
Japan10%
Southeast Asia10%
United States4%
Europe3%
   

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between system and customer support-related revenue:

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 December 27,
2020		 September 27,
2020		 December 29,
2019		 December 27,
2020		 December 29,
2019
 (In thousands)
System revenue$2,307,421  $2,148,241  $1,747,093  $4,455,662  $3,112,321 
Customer support-related revenue and other1,148,816  1,028,839  836,408  2,177,655  1,636,926 
 $3,456,237  $3,177,080  $2,583,501  $6,633,317  $4,749,247 
                    

System revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended March 28, 2021, Lam is providing the following guidance:

 U.S. GAAP Reconciling Items Non-GAAP
Revenue$3.7 Billion+/-$200 Million  $3.7 Billion+/-$200 Million
Gross margin as a percentage of revenue46.0%+/-1% $1 Million 46.0%+/-1%
Operating income as a percentage of revenue30.1%+/-1% $13 Million 30.5%+/-1%
Net income per diluted share$6.47+/-$0.40 $12 Million $6.55+/-$0.40
Diluted share count145 Million  145 Million
      

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed after the date of this release. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

  • Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $1 million.

  • Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $13 million.

  • Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $13 million; amortization of note discounts, $1 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($2 million); totaling $12 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company’s non-GAAP results for both the December 2020 and September 2020 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and the income tax benefit of non-GAAP items.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view the Company’s results from management’s perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company’s website at http://investor.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margins, operating income and net income; the ability of our products to enable technology advances; the strength of secular demand for semiconductors and its impact on wafer fabrication equipment spending; and our momentum for continued growth and expanded leadership across our markets. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID–19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition, are evolving and are highly uncertain and unpredictable; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; trade regulations, export controls, and trade disputes may inhibit our ability to sell our products; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2020 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2020. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(unaudited) 

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 December 27,
2020		 September 27,
2020		 December 29,
2019		 December 27,
2020		 December 29,
2019
Revenue$3,456,237  $3,177,080  $2,583,501  $6,633,317  $4,749,247 
Cost of goods sold1,852,442  1,670,901  1,403,857  3,523,343  2,587,893 
Gross margin1,603,795  1,506,179  1,179,644  3,109,974  2,161,354 
Gross margin as a percent of revenue46.4% 47.4% 45.7% 46.9% 45.5%
Research and development375,172  355,367  318,861  730,539  605,688 
Selling, general and administrative218,899  189,748  174,272  408,647  331,700 
Total operating expenses594,071  545,115  493,133  1,139,186  937,388 
Operating income1,009,724  961,064  686,511  1,970,788  1,223,966 
Operating income as a percent of revenue29.2% 30.2% 26.6% 29.7% 25.8%
Other expense, net(29,941) (38,792) (13,924) (68,733) (26,652)
Income before income taxes979,783  922,272  672,587  1,902,055  1,197,314 
Income tax expense(110,554) (98,821) (158,077) (209,375) (217,015)
Net income$869,229  $823,451  $514,510  $1,692,680  $980,299 
Net income per share:         
Basic$6.04  $5.67  $3.57  $11.71  $6.79 
Diluted$5.96  $5.59  $3.43  $11.55  $6.52 
Number of shares used in per share calculations:         
Basic143,830  145,267  143,987  144,549  144,330 
Diluted145,910  147,248  150,097  146,579  150,389 
Cash dividend declared per common share$1.30  $1.30  $1.15  $2.60  $2.30 
                    

 LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 December 27,
2020		 September 27,
2020		 June 28,
2020
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (1)
ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$3,687,165  $4,129,067  $4,915,172 
Investments2,355,067  2,528,841  1,795,080 
Accounts receivable, net2,900,362  2,317,922  2,097,099 
Inventories2,348,955  2,138,050  1,900,024 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets176,403  161,003  146,160 
Total current assets11,467,952  11,274,883  10,853,535 
Property and equipment, net1,208,285  1,133,529  1,071,499 
Restricted cash and investments252,807  253,458  253,911 
Goodwill and intangible assets1,641,168  1,646,343  1,652,968 
Other assets800,162  748,795  727,134 
Total assets$15,370,374  $15,057,008  $14,559,047 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations$832,847  $834,138  $839,877 
Other current liabilities2,758,206  2,572,730  2,322,565 
Total current liabilities3,591,053  3,406,868  3,162,442 
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations4,992,496  4,993,495  4,970,848 
Income taxes payable902,047  879,870  909,709 
Other long-term liabilities376,230  351,283  332,559 
Total liabilities9,861,826  9,631,516  9,375,558 
Temporary equity, convertible notes5,515  6,307  10,995 
Stockholders’ equity (2)5,503,033  5,419,185  5,172,494 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$15,370,374  $15,057,008  $14,559,047 


(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
(2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 143,205 as of December 27, 2020, 144,593 as of September 27, 2020, and 145,331 as of June 28, 2020.
   

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 December 27,
2020		 September 27,
2020		 December 29,
2019		 December 27,
2020		 December 29,
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:         
Net income$869,229  $823,451  $514,510  $1,692,680  $980,299 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization76,389  72,912  65,530  149,301  130,194 
Deferred income taxes(2,462) (1,850) 77,508  (4,312) 74,516 
Equity-based compensation expense52,109  55,988  45,725  108,097  88,630 
Amortization of note discounts and issuance costs1,417  1,422  1,575  2,839  3,250 
Other, net5,273  2,917  (327) 8,190  3,699 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities(657,318) (312,329) (396,593) (969,647) (508,613)
Net cash provided by operating activities344,637  642,511  307,928  987,148  771,975 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:         
Capital expenditures and intangible assets(92,072) (62,806) (62,054) (154,878) (101,310)
Net sale (purchase) of available-for-sale securities168,102  (737,074) (662,287) (568,972) 128,191 
Other, net(6,090) (1,786) (9,988) (7,876) (10,528)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities69,940  (801,666) (734,329) (731,726) 16,353 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:         
Principal payments on debt(4,596) (19,173) (17,987) (23,769) (46,952)
Treasury stock purchases(723,297) (448,581) (1,005,067) (1,171,878) (1,083,199)
Dividends paid(187,927) (167,129) (166,721) (355,056) (325,589)
Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan41,434    38,447  41,434  38,447 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock8,108  5,538  632  13,646  4,501 
Other, net961  (2,140)   (1,179)  
Net cash used for financing activities(865,317) (631,485) (1,150,696) (1,496,802) (1,412,792)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash8,187  4,082  5,055  12,269  862 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(442,553) (786,558) (1,572,042) (1,229,111) (623,602)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period4,382,525  5,169,083  4,861,836  5,169,083  3,913,396 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$3,939,972  $4,382,525  $3,289,794  $3,939,972  $3,289,794 
                    

Non-GAAP Financial Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 December 27,
2020		 September 27,
2020
Revenue$3,456,237  $3,177,080 
Gross margin$1,611,154  $1,510,673 
Gross margin as percentage of revenue46.6% 47.5%
Operating expenses$563,446  $523,086 
Operating income$1,047,708  $987,587 
Operating income as a percentage of revenue30.3% 31.1%
Net income$880,211  $835,066 
Net income per diluted share$6.03  $5.67 
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted145,910  147,248 
      

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited) 

 Three Months Ended
 December 27,
2020		 September 27,
2020
U.S. GAAP net income$869,229  $823,451 
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:   
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold1,270  1,270 
Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation increase - cost of goods sold6,089  3,224 
EDC related liability valuation increase - research and development10,961  5,803 
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative12,357  12,357 
EDC related liability valuation increase - selling, general and administrative7,307  3,869 
Amortization of note discounts - other expense, net1,001  1,011 
Gain on EDC related asset - other expense, net(24,207) (12,927)
Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items(3,796) (2,992)
Non-GAAP net income$880,211  $835,066 
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share$6.03  $5.67 
U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share$5.96  $5.59 
U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation145,910  147,248 
      

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited) 

 Three Months Ended
 December 27,
2020		 September 27,
2020
U.S. GAAP gross margin$1,603,795  $1,506,179 
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:   
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations1,270  1,270 
EDC related liability valuation increase6,089  3,224 
Non-GAAP gross margin$1,611,154  $1,510,673 
U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue46.4% 47.4%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue46.6% 47.5%
U.S. GAAP operating expenses$594,071  $545,115 
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:   
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations(12,357) (12,357)
EDC related liability valuation increase(18,268) (9,672)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$563,446  $523,086 
U.S. GAAP operating income$1,009,724  $961,064 
Non-GAAP operating income$1,047,708  $987,587 
U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue29.2% 30.2%
Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue30.3% 31.1%
      

