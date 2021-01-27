BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the “Bank”), today announced quarterly net income of $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 10% increase, as compared to $35.5 million net income for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.21 compared to $1.06 for the same period in 2019, a 14% increase.
For the full year 2020, the Company reported net income of $132.2 million ($4.08 per fully diluted share) as compared to $142.9 million in net income ($4.18 per fully diluted share) for the full year 2019. The 2020 results include the adoption of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard effective January 1, 2020.
Fourth Quarter Key Metrics
Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc., commented, "We ended a very challenging year with two strong quarters, which is a testament to the strength and resiliency of our franchise, our people and the market we serve. For the year, we generated net income of $132.2 million while provisioning $45.6 million to increase our allowance for credit losses as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic along with the adoption of CECL at the beginning of the year. Full year returns also remained strong with a ROAA of 1.28% and a ROATCE of 12.03%2. Recognition must also be given to our residential mortgage division which had a banner year in a low-rate environment generating gain on sale of loans of $21.8 million, more than two-and-a-half times the amount in 2019."
"2020 was also a year when our balance sheet grew by $2.1 billion, with deposits growing by almost $2 billion. The flow of deposits continued throughout the year, and given the COVID-19 pandemic could not be economically deployed into loans, creating excess liquidity. This liquidity was a significant factor that brought the net interest margin under 3% for the first time ever."
"In spite of all the headwinds, we continue to manage an efficient and well-capitalized bank. We remain a leader among our peers with an efficiency ratio of 38.34% and with total risk-based capital of 17.04% at year-end 2020, we are well situated for when loan growth resumes."
"We once again thank all of our employees for their commitment and diligence in serving client needs and following safe health practices. As we look toward the new year, we remain focused on strong and balanced operating performance. We will continue to proactively manage any credit concerns while delivering best-in-class service to our customers. We will continue to exercise prudent oversight of expenses, while retaining an infrastructure that is competitive, supports our growth initiatives, and proactively enhances our risk management systems as we position ourselves for future growth.”
Balance Sheet Highlights
1 A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
2 A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Change since
September 30, 2020
|Change since
December 31, 2019
|Book value per share
|$
|39.05
|$
|37.96
|$
|35.82
|2.9
|%
|9.0
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|35.74
|$
|34.70
|$
|32.67
|3.0
|%
|9.4
|%
|Actual shares outstanding (in millions)
|31.78
|32.23
|33.24
|(1.4
|)%
|(4.4
|)%
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Change since
September 30, 2020
|Change since
December 31, 2019
|Total Risk Based Capital
|17.04
|%
|16.72
|%
|16.20
|%
|1.90
|%
|5.20
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1
|13.48
|%
|13.19
|%
|12.87
|%
|2.27
|%
|4.82
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital
|13.48
|%
|13.19
|%
|12.87
|%
|2.27
|%
|4.82
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage
|10.31
|%
|10.82
|%
|11.62
|%
|(4.70
|)%
|(11.30
|)%
|Common Equity Ratio
|11.16
|%
|12.11
|%
|13.25
|%
|(7.80
|)%
|(15.80
|)%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|10.31
|%
|11.18
|%
|12.22
|%
|(7.80
|)%
|(15.60
|)%
Income Statement Highlights (4th Quarter 2020 vs. 4th Quarter 2019)
Income Statement Highlights (Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2019)
Additional Quarterly Financial Commentary
|(dollars in millions)
|Industry/Collateral Type
|Number of
Notes1
|Total
Outstanding
(in millions)1
|Deferred
Note
Count
|Total
Deferred
Outstanding
(in millions)
|%
Outstanding
Deferred
|Weighted Avg
LTV of RE
Collateral
|Avg Loan Size
(in millions)
|Hotels
|43
|$
|529
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Transportation & Warehousing
|60
|$
|171
|$
|29
|$
|38
|22
|%
|70
|%
|$
|1
|Restaurants
|393
|$
|238
|$
|2
|$
|5
|2
|%
|75
|%
|$
|3
|Retail
|139
|$
|276
|$
|1
|$
|4
|1
|%
|75
|%
|$
|4
|Other Real Estate
|911
|$
|3,688
|$
|2
|$
|6
|>0.5
|44
|%
|$
|3
|Healthcare
|197
|$
|274
|$
|1
|$
|19
|7
|%
|87
|%
|$
|19
|Art/Entertainment/Recreation
|66
|$
|139
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|4,473
|$
|2,445
|$
|1
|$
|0.4
|>0.5
|68
|%
|$
|1
|Total
|6,282
|$
|7,760
|$
|36
|$
|72.4
|1
|%
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Includes 1,433 notes and $455 million in PPP loans.
|(dollars in millions)
|Industry/Collateral Type
|September
30, 2020
Balance
|Payoffs
|Other
Payments/
Adv
|December
31, 2020
Balance
|Weighted
Avg LTV
of RE
Collateral
|Current-
Pass
Rated
|Current-
Watch
List
|30-
89
Past
Due
|Non
Performing
Loans
|Hotels
|$
|387
|$
|(36
|)
|<0.5
|$
|351
|60
|%
|7
|298
|46
|0
|Transportation & Warehousing
|$
|134
|$
|—
|$
|4
|$
|138
|64
|%
|0
|138
|0
|0
|Restaurants
|$
|115
|$
|(26
|)
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|87
|64
|%
|18
|44
|11
|14
|Retail
|$
|73
|$
|4
|<0.5
|$
|77
|69
|%
|3
|72
|1
|0
|Other Real Estate
|$
|34
|$
|(1
|)
|<0.5
|$
|33
|45
|%
|5
|24
|5
|0
|Healthcare
|$
|28
|$
|—
|<0.5
|$
|28
|84
|%
|2
|20
|0
|6
|Art/Entertainment/Recreation
|$
|23
|$
|—
|<0.5
|$
|22
|15
|%
|4
|10
|8
|0
|Other
|$
|57
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|55
|74
|%
|27
|26
|2
|<0.5
|Total
|$
|851
|$
|(61
|)
|$
|1
|$
|791
|62
|%
|66
|632
|73
|20
|Industry
|Principal Balance
(in thousands)
|% of Loan Portfolio
|Accommodation & Food Services
|$
|768,568
|1
|9.9
|%
|Retail Trade
|$
|98,882
|2
|1.3
|%
|1 Includes $81,832 of PPP loans.
|2 Includes $13,512 of PPP loans.
Accommodation and Food Services exposure represents 9.9% of the Bank’s loan portfolio as of December 31, 2020 among 311 customers. Retail Trade exposure represents 1.3% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. The Bank has ongoing extensive outreach to these customers, and is assisting where necessary with PPP loans and payment deferrals or interest only periods in the short term as customers work with the Bank to develop longer term stabilization strategies as the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. The duration and severity of the pandemic will likely impact future credit challenges in these areas.
In addition to the specific industry data listed above, the Bank has exposure on loans secured by commercial real estate of the following property types as of December 31, 2020:
|Property Type
|Principal Balance
(in thousands)
|% of Loan Portfolio
|Restaurant
|$
|44,541
|0.6
|%
|Hotel
|$
|35,741
|0.5
|%
|Retail
|$
|377,269
|4.9
|%
Although not evidenced at December 31, 2020, it is anticipated that some portion of the CRE (commercial real estate) loans secured by the above property types could be impacted by the tenancies associated with impacted industries. The Bank is working with CRE investor borrowers and monitoring rent collections as part of our portfolio management process.
Additional financial information: The financial information which follows provides more detail on the Company’s financial performance for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019 as well as providing eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.
Conference Call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. The public is invited to listen to this conference call by dialing 1.877.303.6220, conference ID Code 2276066, or by accessing the call on the Company’s website, www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through February 11, 2021.
Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “should,” “could,” “strive,” “feel” and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company’s market (including the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations), interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the Company’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income Statements:
|Total interest income
|$
|94,680
|$
|107,183
|$
|389,986
|$
|429,630
|Total interest expense
|13,263
|26,473
|68,424
|105,585
|Net interest income
|81,417
|80,710
|321,562
|324,045
|Provision for credit losses
|4,917
|2,945
|45,571
|13,091
|Provision for Unfunded Commitments
|406
|—
|1,380
|—
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|76,094
|77,765
|274,611
|310,954
|Noninterest income (before investment gain)
|9,722
|6,845
|43,881
|24,182
|Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|165
|(111
|)
|1,815
|1,517
|Total noninterest income
|9,887
|6,734
|45,696
|25,699
|Total noninterest expense
|35,008
|34,726
|144,162
|139,862
|Income before income tax expense
|50,973
|49,773
|176,145
|196,791
|Income tax expense
|12,081
|14,317
|43,928
|53,848
|Net income
|$
|38,892
|$
|35,456
|$
|132,217
|$
|142,943
|Per Share Data:
|Earnings per weighted average common share, basic
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.06
|$
|4.09
|$
|4.18
|Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.06
|$
|4.08
|$
|4.18
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|32,037,099
|33,468,572
|32,334,201
|34,178,804
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|32,075,175
|33,498,681
|32,383,021
|34,210,646
|Actual shares outstanding at period end
|31,779,663
|33,241,496
|31,779,663
|33,241,496
|Book value per common share at period end
|$
|39.05
|$
|35.82
|$
|39.05
|$
|35.82
|Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)
|$
|35.74
|$
|32.67
|$
|35.74
|$
|32.67
|Dividend per common share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.66
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets
|1.39
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.61
|%
|Return on average common equity
|12.53
|%
|11.78
|%
|10.98
|%
|12.20
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|13.69
|%
|12.91
|%
|12.03
|%
|13.40
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.98
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.77
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|38.34
|%
|39.71
|%
|39.25
|%
|39.99
|%
|Other Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3)
|1.41
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.41
|%
|0.98
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans
|179.80
|%
|151.16
|%
|179.80
|%
|151.16
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans (3)
|0.79
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.65
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.59
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.56
|%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3)
|0.28
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.13
|%
|Common equity to total assets
|11.16
|%
|13.25
|%
|11.16
|%
|13.25
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|10.31
|%
|11.62
|%
|10.31
|%
|11.62
|%
|Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|17.04
|%
|16.20
|%
|17.04
|%
|16.20
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|13.48
|%
|12.87
|%
|13.48
|%
|12.87
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|10.31
|%
|12.22
|%
|10.31
|%
|12.22
|%
|Loan Balances - Period End (in thousands):
|Commercial and Industrial
|$
|1,437,433
|$
|1,545,906
|$
|1,437,433
|$
|1,545,906
|PPP loans
|$
|454,771
|$
|—
|$
|454,771
|$
|—
|Commercial real estate - income producing
|$
|3,687,000
|$
|3,702,747
|$
|3,687,000
|$
|3,702,747
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|$
|997,694
|$
|985,409
|$
|997,694
|$
|985,409
|1-4 Family mortgage
|$
|76,592
|$
|104,221
|$
|76,592
|$
|104,221
|Construction - commercial and residential
|$
|873,261
|$
|1,035,754
|$
|873,261
|$
|1,035,754
|Construction - C&I (owner occupied)
|$
|158,905
|$
|89,490
|$
|158,905
|$
|89,490
|Home equity
|$
|73,167
|$
|80,061
|$
|73,167
|$
|80,061
|Other consumer
|$
|1,389
|$
|2,160
|$
|1,389
|$
|2,160
|Average Balances (in thousands):
|Total assets
|$
|11,141,826
|$
|9,426,220
|$
|10,349,963
|$
|8,853,066
|Total earning assets
|$
|10,872,259
|$
|9,160,034
|$
|10,080,239
|$
|8,585,184
|Total loans
|$
|7,896,324
|$
|7,532,179
|$
|7,868,523
|$
|7,332,886
|Total deposits
|$
|9,227,733
|$
|7,716,973
|$
|8,502,022
|$
|7,231,679
|Total borrowings
|$
|596,307
|$
|449,432
|$
|569,446
|$
|383,230
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,235,174
|$
|1,194,337
|$
|1,204,341
|$
|1,172,051
(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders’ equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The table below provides reconciliation of financial measures defined by GAAP with non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank’s overhead as a percentage of its revenue.
(3) Excludes loans held for sale.
|GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2019
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,240,891
|$
|1,190,681
|Less: Intangible assets
|(105,114
|)
|(104,739
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,135,777
|$
|1,085,942
|Book value per common share
|$
|39.05
|$
|35.82
|Less: Intangible book value per common share
|(3.31
|)
|(3.15
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|35.74
|$
|32.67
|Total assets
|$
|11,117,802
|$
|8,988,719
|Less: Intangible assets
|(105,114
|)
|(104,739
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|11,012,688
|$
|8,883,980
|Tangible common equity ratio
|10.31
|%
|12.22
|%
|Average common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,235,173
|$
|1,204,341
|$
|1,172,051
|$
|1,194,337
|Less: Average intangible assets
|(105,131
|)
|(104,903
|)
|(105,167
|)
|(104,784
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|1,130,042
|$
|1,099,438
|$
|1,066,884
|$
|1,089,553
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|38,892
|$
|132,217
|$
|142,943
|$
|35,456
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|1,130,042
|$
|1,099,438
|$
|1,066,884
|$
|1,089,553
|Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|13.69
|%
|12.03
|%
|13.40
|%
|12.91
|%
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Assets
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|8,435
|$
|7,559
|$
|7,539
|Federal funds sold
|28,200
|30,830
|38,987
|Interest bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments
|1,752,420
|818,719
|195,447
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,129,255, $956,803, and $839,192, and allowance for credit losses of $167, $156, and $0, as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively).
|1,151,083
|977,570
|843,363
|Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|40,104
|40,061
|35,194
|Loans held for sale
|88,205
|79,084
|56,707
|Loans
|7,760,212
|7,880,255
|7,545,748
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(109,579
|)
|(110,215
|)
|(73,658
|)
|Loans, net
|7,650,633
|7,770,040
|7,472,090
|Premises and equipment, net
|13,553
|12,204
|14,622
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|25,237
|27,180
|27,372
|Deferred income taxes
|38,571
|36,363
|29,804
|Bank owned life insurance
|76,729
|76,326
|75,724
|Intangible assets, net
|105,114
|105,165
|104,739
|Other real estate owned
|4,987
|4,987
|1,487
|Other assets
|134,531
|120,206
|85,644
|Total Assets
|$
|11,117,802
|$
|10,106,294
|$
|8,988,719
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|$
|2,809,334
|$
|2,384,108
|$
|2,064,367
|Interest bearing transaction
|756,923
|823,607
|863,856
|Savings and money market
|4,645,186
|3,956,553
|3,013,129
|Time, $100,000 or more
|546,173
|553,949
|663,987
|Other time
|431,587
|460,568
|619,052
|Total deposits
|9,189,203
|8,178,785
|7,224,391
|Customer repurchase agreements
|26,726
|24,293
|30,980
|Other short-term borrowings
|300,000
|300,000
|250,000
|Long-term borrowings
|268,077
|267,980
|217,687
|Operating lease liabilities
|28,022
|30,457
|29,959
|Reserve for unfunded commitments
|5,498
|5,092
|—
|Other liabilities
|59,384
|76,285
|45,021
|Total liabilities
|9,876,910
|8,882,892
|7,798,038
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares
|issued and outstanding 31,779,663, 32,228,636, and 33,241,496, respectively
|315
|320
|331
|Additional paid in capital
|427,016
|442,592
|482,286
|Retained earnings
|798,061
|766,219
|705,105
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|15,500
|14,271
|2,959
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|1,240,892
|1,223,402
|1,190,681
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|11,117,802
|$
|10,106,294
|$
|8,988,719
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|Interest Income
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|89,875
|$
|98,916
|$
|368,854
|$
|400,923
|Interest and dividends on investment securities
|4,301
|5,297
|18,440
|21,037
|Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments
|497
|2,905
|2,601
|7,438
|Interest on federal funds sold
|7
|65
|91
|232
|Total interest income
|94,680
|107,183
|389,986
|429,630
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|9,511
|23,089
|53,566
|91,026
|Interest on customer repurchase agreements
|36
|90
|293
|345
|Interest on other short-term borrowings
|506
|315
|1,869
|2,298
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|3,210
|2,979
|12,696
|11,916
|Total interest expense
|13,263
|26,473
|68,424
|105,585
|Net Interest Income
|81,417
|80,710
|321,562
|324,045
|Provision for Credit Losses
|4,917
|2,945
|45,571
|13,091
|Provision for Unfunded Commitments
|406
|—
|1,380
|—
|Net Interest Income After Provision For Credit Losses
|76,094
|77,765
|274,611
|310,954
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges on deposits
|988
|1,453
|4,416
|6,247
|Gain on sale of loans
|5,840
|2,600
|22,089
|8,474
|Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|165
|(111
|)
|1,815
|1,517
|Increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
|416
|418
|2,071
|1,703
|Other income
|2,478
|2,374
|15,305
|7,758
|Total noninterest income
|9,887
|6,734
|45,696
|25,699
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|20,151
|19,360
|74,440
|79,842
|Premises and equipment expenses
|3,301
|3,380
|15,715
|14,387
|Marketing and advertising
|1,161
|1,200
|4,278
|4,826
|Data processing
|2,747
|2,251
|10,702
|9,412
|Legal, accounting and professional fees
|2,342
|4,121
|16,406
|12,195
|FDIC insurance
|2,385
|879
|7,941
|3,206
|Other expenses
|2,921
|3,535
|14,680
|15,994
|Total noninterest expense
|35,008
|34,726
|144,162
|139,862
|Income Before Income Tax Expense
|50,973
|49,773
|176,145
|196,791
|Income Tax Expense
|12,081
|14,317
|43,928
|53,848
|Net Income
|$
|38,892
|$
|35,456
|$
|132,217
|$
|142,943
|Earnings Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.06
|$
|4.09
|$
|4.18
|Diluted
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.06
|$
|4.08
|$
|4.18
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|$
|1,752,046
|$
|496
|0.11
|%
|$
|710,038
|$
|2,905
|1.62
|%
|Loans held for sale (1)
|70,945
|520
|2.93
|%
|57,779
|524
|3.63
|%
|Loans (1) (2)
|7,896,324
|89,356
|4.50
|%
|7,532,179
|98,392
|5.18
|%
|Investment securities available for sale (2)
|1,122,078
|4,300
|1.52
|%
|831,143
|5,297
|2.53
|%
|Federal funds sold
|30,866
|8
|0.10
|%
|28,895
|65
|0.89
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|10,872,259
|94,680
|3.46
|%
|9,160,034
|107,183
|4.64
|%
|Total noninterest earning assets
|378,406
|340,186
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|108,839
|74,000
|Total noninterest earning assets
|269,567
|266,186
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,141,826
|$
|9,426,220
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing transaction
|$
|772,056
|$
|511
|0.26
|%
|$
|881,453
|$
|2,284
|1.03
|%
|Savings and money market
|4,443,676
|4,652
|0.42
|%
|3,144,249
|12,195
|1.54
|%
|Time deposits
|998,872
|4,347
|1.73
|%
|1,400,330
|8,610
|2.44
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|6,214,604
|9,510
|0.61
|%
|5,426,032
|23,089
|1.69
|%
|Customer repurchase agreements
|28,259
|36
|0.51
|%
|31,231
|90
|1.14
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|300,003
|506
|0.66
|%
|200,547
|315
|0.61
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|268,045
|3,211
|4.69
|%
|217,654
|2,979
|5.36
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|6,810,911
|13,263
|0.77
|%
|5,875,464
|26,473
|1.79
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|3,013,129
|2,290,941
|Other liabilities
|82,612
|65,478
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|3,095,741
|2,356,419
|Shareholders’ Equity
|1,235,174
|1,194,137
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|11,141,826
|$
|9,426,020
|Net interest income
|$
|81,417
|$
|80,710
|Net interest spread
|2.69
|%
|2.85
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.98
|%
|3.49
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.48
|%
|1.15
|%
|(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $6.2 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|$
|1,181,591
|$
|2,601
|0.22
|%
|$
|392,245
|$
|7,438
|1.90
|%
|Loans held for sale (1)
|67,361
|2,125
|3.15
|%
|40,192
|1,565
|3.89
|%
|Loans (1) (2)
|7,868,523
|366,729
|4.66
|%
|7,332,886
|399,358
|5.45
|%
|Investment securities available for sale (1)
|929,983
|18,440
|1.98
|%
|796,608
|21,037
|2.64
|%
|Federal funds sold
|32,781
|91
|0.28
|%
|23,253
|232
|1.00
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|10,080,239
|389,986
|3.87
|%
|8,585,184
|429,630
|5.00
|%
|Total noninterest earning assets
|371,345
|339,565
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|101,621
|71,683
|Total noninterest earning assets
|269,724
|267,882
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|10,349,963
|8,853,066
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing transaction
|$
|783,568
|$
|3,190
|0.41
|%
|$
|743,361
|$
|6,491
|0.87
|%
|Savings and money market
|3,925,413
|26,271
|0.67
|%
|2,873,054
|50,042
|1.74
|%
|Time deposits
|1,149,185
|24,105
|2.10
|%
|1,404,748
|34,493
|2.46
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|5,858,166
|53,566
|0.91
|%
|5,021,163
|91,026
|1.81
|%
|Customer repurchase agreements
|29,345
|293
|1.00
|%
|30,024
|345
|1.15
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|280,126
|1,870
|0.66
|%
|135,699
|2,298
|1.67
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|259,975
|12,696
|4.80
|%
|217,507
|11,916
|5.40
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|6,427,612
|68,425
|1.06
|%
|5,404,393
|105,585
|1.95
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|2,643,856
|2,210,516
|Other liabilities
|74,154
|66,106
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|2,718,010
|2,276,622
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,204,341
|1,172,051
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|10,349,963
|$
|8,853,066
|Net interest income
|$
|321,561
|$
|324,045
|Net interest spread
|2.81
|%
|3.05
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.19
|%
|3.77
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.68
|%
|1.23
|%
|(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $22.3 million and $17.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
|Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Income Statements:
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Total interest income
|$
|94,680
|$
|93,833
|$
|97,672
|$
|103,801
|$
|107,183
|$
|109,034
|$
|108,279
|$
|105,134
|Total interest expense
|13,262
|14,795
|16,309
|24,057
|26,473
|28,045
|26,950
|24,117
|Net interest income
|81,418
|79,038
|81,363
|79,744
|80,710
|80,989
|81,329
|81,017
|Provision for credit losses
|4,917
|6,607
|19,737
|14,310
|2,945
|3,186
|3,600
|3,360
|Provision for unfunded commitments
|406
|(2,078
|)
|940
|2,112
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|76,095
|74,509
|60,686
|63,322
|77,765
|77,803
|77,729
|77,657
|Noninterest income (before investment gain (loss))
|9,722
|17,729
|11,782
|4,648
|6,845
|6,161
|5,797
|5,379
|Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|165
|115
|713
|822
|(111
|)
|153
|563
|912
|Total noninterest income
|9,887
|17,844
|12,495
|5,470
|6,734
|6,314
|6,360
|6,291
|Salaries and employee benefits
|20,151
|19,388
|17,104
|17,797
|19,360
|19,095
|17,743
|23,644
|Premises and equipment
|3,301
|5,125
|3,468
|3,821
|3,380
|3,503
|3,652
|3,852
|Marketing and advertising
|1,161
|928
|1,111
|1,078
|1,200
|1,210
|1,268
|1,148
|Other expenses
|10,396
|11,474
|13,209
|14,651
|10,786
|9,665
|10,696
|9,660
|Total noninterest expense
|35,009
|36,915
|34,892
|37,347
|34,726
|33,473
|33,359
|38,304
|Income before income tax expense
|50,973
|55,438
|38,289
|31,445
|49,773
|50,644
|50,730
|45,644
|Income tax expense
|12,081
|14,092
|9,433
|8,322
|14,317
|14,149
|13,487
|11,895
|Net income
|38,892
|41,346
|28,856
|23,123
|35,456
|36,495
|37,243
|33,749
|Per Share Data:
|Earnings per weighted average common share, basic
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.98
|Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.98
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|32,037,099
|32,229,322
|32,224,695
|32,850,112
|33,468,572
|34,232,890
|34,540,152
|34,480,772
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|32,075,175
|32,250,885
|32,240,825
|32,875,508
|33,498,681
|34,255,889
|34,565,253
|34,536,236
|Actual shares outstanding at period end
|31,779,663
|32,228,636
|32,224,756
|32,197,258
|33,241,496
|33,720,522
|34,539,853
|34,537,193
|Book value per common share at period end
|$
|39.05
|$
|37.96
|$
|36.86
|$
|36.11
|$
|35.82
|$
|35.13
|$
|34.30
|$
|33.25
|Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)
|$
|35.74
|$
|34.70
|$
|33.62
|$
|32.86
|$
|32.67
|$
|32.02
|$
|31.25
|$
|30.20
|Dividend per common share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|—
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets
|1.39
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.62
|%
|Return on average common equity
|12.53
|%
|14.46
|%
|9.84
|%
|7.81
|%
|11.78
|%
|12.09
|%
|12.81
|%
|12.12
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|13.69
|%
|15.93
|%
|10.80
|%
|8.56
|%
|12.91
|%
|13.25
|%
|14.08
|%
|13.38
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.98
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.91
|%
|4.02
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|38.34
|%
|38.10
|%
|37.18
|%
|43.83
|%
|39.71
|%
|38.34
|%
|38.04
|%
|43.87
|%
|Other Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3)
|1.41
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.98
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans (4)
|179.80
|%
|189.83
|%
|184.52
|%
|201.80
|%
|151.16
|%
|127.87
|%
|192.70
|%
|173.72
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) (4)
|0.79
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.56
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)
|0.59
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.50
|%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3)
|0.28
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.19
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|10.31
|%
|10.82
|%
|10.63
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.62
|%
|12.19
|%
|12.66
|%
|12.49
|%
|Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|17.04
|%
|16.72
|%
|16.33
|%
|15.44
|%
|16.20
|%
|16.08
|%
|16.36
|%
|16.22
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|13.48
|%
|13.19
|%
|12.79
|%
|12.14
|%
|12.87
|%
|12.76
|%
|12.87
|%
|12.69
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|10.31
|%
|11.18
|%
|11.17
|%
|10.70
|%
|12.22
|%
|12.13
|%
|12.60
|%
|12.59
|%
|Average Balances (in thousands):
|Total assets
|$
|11,141,826
|$
|10,473,595
|$
|10,326,709
|$
|9,447,663
|$
|9,426,220
|$
|8,923,406
|$
|8,595,523
|$
|8,455,680
|Total earning assets
|$
|10,872,259
|$
|10,205,939
|$
|10,056,500
|$
|9,176,174
|$
|9,160,034
|$
|8,655,196
|$
|8,328,323
|$
|8,185,711
|Total loans
|$
|7,896,324
|$
|7,910,260
|$
|8,015,751
|$
|7,650,993
|$
|7,532,179
|$
|7,492,816
|$
|7,260,899
|$
|7,038,472
|Total deposits
|$
|9,227,733
|$
|8,591,912
|$
|8,482,718
|$
|7,696,764
|$
|7,716,973
|$
|7,319,314
|$
|6,893,981
|$
|6,987,468
|Total borrowings
|$
|596,307
|$
|596,472
|$
|598,463
|$
|485,948
|$
|449,432
|$
|345,464
|$
|470,214
|$
|266,209
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,235,174
|$
|1,211,145
|$
|1,179,452
|$
|1,191,180
|$
|1,194,337
|$
|1,197,513
|$
|1,166,487
|$
|1,128,869
|(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.
|(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|(3) Excludes loans held for sale.
|(4) Nonperforming loans at September 30 , 2019, includes a $16.5 million loan that was brought current shortly after quarter end.
