HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and maintained its full year 2021 outlook.
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Midpoint of Current Full Year
2021 Outlook
|Full Year 2020 Actual
|Full Year 2021 Growth Rates
(Outlook at the Midpoint)
|Full Year 2020
Growth Rates(a)
|As Reported
|As Adjusted(d)
|As Reported
|As Adjusted(d)
|Site rental revenues
|$
|5,555
|$
|5,320
|4
|%
|4
|%
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Net income (loss)(b)
|$
|997
|$
|1,056
|(6
|)%
|20
|%
|23
|%
|(3
|)%
|Net income (loss) per share—diluted(b)(c)
|$
|2.30
|$
|2.35
|(2
|)%
|26
|%
|31
|%
|2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)
|$
|3,607
|$
|3,706
|(3
|)%
|5
|%
|12
|%
|4
|%
|AFFO(b)(c)
|$
|2,906
|$
|2,878
|1
|%
|12
|%
|21
|%
|9
|%
|AFFO per share(b)(c)
|$
|6.69
|$
|6.78
|(1
|)%
|10
|%
|19
|%
|7
|%
(a) See "Results for the Year" below for our 2019 actual results.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), as computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(d) As Adjusted growth rates exclude the impact of certain fourth quarter 2020 items that were not previously contemplated in our 2020 Outlook, as described further in "Recent Developments" and reconciled in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein.
"We delivered another solid year of growth in 2020, highlighting the strength of our business model and the significant value creation opportunity we believe our strategy provides to shareholders," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the challenges 2020 presented, we generated industry leading tower revenue growth in the U.S., resulting in AFFO per share growth that was in line with our long-term target range. We expect our growth trend to continue with approximately 6% growth in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenue for our Towers segment in 2021, supporting the previously announced 11% increase in our dividend per share. Adding to our long-term growth opportunity, we finished the year with approximately 50,000 small cells on air, and we meaningfully increased our backlog of small cells committed or under construction to approximately 30,000 with the 5G small cell agreement with Verizon we announced today. We believe our unique portfolio of assets positions us to benefit from what we expect will be a decade-long investment cycle as our customers deploy 5G, extending the opportunity we see to create long-term value for our shareholders while delivering dividend per share growth of 7% to 8% per year.
"We believe our ability to offer towers, small cells and fiber solutions, which are all integral components of communications networks and are shared among multiple tenants, provides us the best opportunity to generate significant growth while delivering high returns for our shareholders. Based on the expected growth in data traffic and wireless carrier network investment, we believe the U.S. represents the best market in the world for communications infrastructure ownership, and we are pursuing that opportunity with our comprehensive offering. This differentiated strategy is delivering compelling results, as evidenced by our superior tower revenue growth rate in the U.S., and the strategic long-term agreements we recently announced with Verizon and DISH to support their nationwide 5G build outs."
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
The table below sets forth select preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
|Actual
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change %
|Midpoint of Previous 2020 Outlook(c)
|Actual Compared to Previous Outlook
|Impact from Nontypical Items
|Site rental revenues
|$
|5,320
|$
|5,093
|$
|227
|4
|%
|$
|5,317
|$
|3
|$
|—
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,056
|$
|860
|$
|196
|23
|%
|$
|819
|$
|237
|$
|223
|Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a)
|$
|2.35
|$
|1.79
|$
|0.56
|31
|%
|$
|1.79
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.52
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)
|$
|3,706
|$
|3,299
|$
|407
|12
|%
|$
|3,419
|$
|287
|$
|286
|AFFO(a)(b)
|$
|2,878
|$
|2,371
|$
|507
|21
|%
|$
|2,587
|$
|291
|$
|286
|AFFO per share(a)(b)
|$
|6.78
|$
|5.68
|$
|1.10
|19
|%
|$
|6.09
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.68
(a) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), as computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c) As issued on October 21, 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE YEAR
"In 2020, we added to our long history of consistently delivering solid growth through various market cycles and disruptions," stated Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer. "We are excited about how well positioned we are to support our growing number of customers by providing a comprehensive set of solutions across towers, small cells and fiber solutions, which are all necessary to build out next generation wireless networks. Looking forward, we believe we are in a great position to deliver on our annual dividend growth target of 7% to 8% while at the same time making significant investments in our business that we believe will generate attractive long-term returns and support future growth. We have also taken deliberate steps to complement our compelling total return opportunity with a lower risk profile by focusing on the U.S. market with our investment grade balance sheet, and we expect to have sufficient capacity to fund our discretionary investments in 2021 with free cash flow and incremental borrowings."
OUTLOOK
This Outlook section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Information regarding potential risks which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein is set forth below and in Crown Castle's filings with the SEC.
The following table sets forth Crown Castle's current Outlook for full year 2021, which remains unchanged from the prior full year 2021 Outlook.
|(in millions)
|Full Year 2021
|Site rental revenues
|$
|5,532
|to
|$
|5,577
|Site rental cost of operations(a)
|$
|1,538
|to
|$
|1,583
|Net income (loss)
|$
|957
|to
|$
|1,037
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)
|$
|3,584
|to
|$
|3,629
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(c)
|$
|663
|to
|$
|708
|FFO(b)(d)
|$
|2,603
|to
|$
|2,648
|AFFO(b)(d)
|$
|2,883
|to
|$
|2,928
|AFFO per share(b)(d)
|$
|6.64
|to
|$
|6.74
(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), as computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c) See reconciliation of "Components of Current Outlook for Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.
(d) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations
This press release includes presentations of Net income (as adjusted), including per share—diluted amounts, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), including per share amounts, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), including per share amounts, and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as alternative measures of operating results or cash flow from operations (as determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP")).
Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including other companies in the communications infrastructure sector or other real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Our definition of FFO is consistent with guidelines from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts with the exception of the impact of income taxes in periods prior to our REIT conversion in 2014.
In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, we also provide Segment Site Rental Gross Margin, Segment Services and Other Gross Margin and Segment Operating Profit, which are key measures used by management to evaluate our operating segments. These segment measures are provided pursuant to GAAP requirements related to segment reporting. In addition, we provide the components of certain GAAP measures, such as capital expenditures.
Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as additional information because management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business. Among other things, management believes that:
We define our non-GAAP financial measures, segment measures and other calculations as follows:
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net Income (as adjusted). We define Net Income (as adjusted) as net income (loss) less other operating income resulting from the Nontypical Items, plus incremental operating expenses as a result of the Nontypical Items and asset write-downs as a result of the Nontypical Items.
Net Income (as adjusted) per share—diluted. We define net income (as adjusted) per share—diluted as Net Income (as adjusted), divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.
Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus restructuring charges (credits), asset write-down charges, acquisition and integration costs, depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments, interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, interest income, other (income) expense, (benefit) provision for income taxes, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, (income) loss from discontinued operations and stock-based compensation expense. Separately, Adjusted EBITDA, as adjusted to exclude the impact of Nontypical Items, reflects Adjusted EBITDA, less other operating income resulting from the Nontypical Items, plus incremental operating expenses as a result of the Nontypical Items.
Adjusted Funds from Operations. We define Adjusted Funds from Operations as FFO before straight-lined revenue, straight-lined expense, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash portion of tax provision, non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of non-cash interest expense, other (income) expense, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges (credits), cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, (income) loss from discontinued operations and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, less sustaining capital expenditures. Separately, Adjusted Funds from Operations, as adjusted to exclude the impact of Nontypical Items, reflects Adjusted Funds from Operations, less other operating income resulting from the Nontypical Items, plus incremental operating expenses as a result of the Nontypical Items.
AFFO per share. We define AFFO per share as AFFO, including as adjusted to exclude the impact of Nontypical Items, divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.
Funds from Operations. We define Funds from Operations as net income plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion and asset write-down charges, less noncontrolling interest and cash paid for preferred stock dividends (in periods where applicable), and is a measure of funds from operations attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
FFO per share. We define FFO per share as FFO divided by the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.
Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues. We define the Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues as the sum of the change in GAAP site rental revenues related to (1) new leasing activity, including revenues from the construction of small cells and the impact of prepaid rent, (2) escalators and less (3) non-renewals of tenant contracts.
Segment Measures
Segment Site Rental Gross Margin. We define Segment Site Rental Gross Margin as segment site rental revenues less segment site rental cost of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense and prepaid lease purchase price adjustments recorded in consolidated site rental cost of operations.
Segment Services and Other Gross Margin. We define Segment Services and Other Gross Margin as segment services and other revenues less segment services and other cost of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense recorded in consolidated services and other cost of operations.
Segment Operating Profit. We define Segment Operating Profit as segment site rental gross margin plus segment services and other gross margin, and segment other operating (income) expense, less selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to the respective segment.
All of these measurements of profit or loss are exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion, which are shown separately. Additionally, certain costs are shared across segments and are reflected in our segment measures through allocations that management believes to be reasonable.
Other Calculations
Discretionary capital expenditures. We define discretionary capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made with respect to activities which we believe exhibit sufficient potential to enhance long-term stockholder value. They primarily consist of expansion or development of communications infrastructure (including capital expenditures related to (1) enhancing communications infrastructure in order to add new tenants for the first time or support subsequent tenant equipment augmentations or (2) modifying the structure of a communications infrastructure asset to accommodate additional tenants) and construction of new communications infrastructure. Discretionary capital expenditures also include purchases of land interests (which primarily relates to land assets under towers as we seek to manage our interests in the land beneath our towers), certain technology-related investments necessary to support and scale future customer demand for our communications infrastructure, and other capital projects.
Integration capital expenditures. We define integration capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made as a result of integrating acquired companies into our business.
Sustaining capital expenditures. We define sustaining capital expenditures as those capital expenditures not otherwise categorized as either discretionary or integration capital expenditures, such as (1) maintenance capital expenditures on our communications infrastructure assets that enable our tenants' ongoing quiet enjoyment of the communications infrastructure and (2) ordinary corporate capital expenditures.
The tables set forth on the following pages reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures used herein to comparable GAAP financial measures. The components in these tables may not sum to the total due to rounding.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures:
Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|508
|$
|208
|$
|1,056
|$
|860
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss):
|Asset write-down charges
|64
|6
|74
|19
|Acquisition and integration costs
|1
|3
|10
|13
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|401
|397
|1,608
|1,572
|Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments
|5
|5
|18
|20
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a)
|167
|173
|689
|683
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|—
|—
|95
|2
|Interest income
|—
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(6
|)
|Other (income) expense
|—
|(7
|)
|5
|(1
|)
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|5
|6
|20
|21
|Stock-based compensation expense
|28
|27
|133
|116
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c)
|$
|1,179
|$
|817
|$
|3,706
|$
|3,299
Reconciliation of Current Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:
|Full Year 2021
|(in millions)
|Outlook
|Net income (loss)
|$957
|to
|$1,037
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss):
|Asset write-down charges
|$15
|to
|$25
|Acquisition and integration costs
|$0
|to
|$8
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$1,615
|to
|$1,710
|Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments
|$17
|to
|$19
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs(a)
|$663
|to
|$708
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|$0
|to
|$100
|Interest income
|$(3
|)
|to
|$0
|Other (income) expense
|$(1
|)
|to
|$1
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|$18
|to
|$26
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$145
|to
|$149
|Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c)
|$3,584
|to
|$3,629
(a) See reconciliation of "Components of Current Outlook for Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.
(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
(c) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|508
|$
|208
|$
|1,056
|$
|860
|Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|388
|383
|1,555
|1,517
|Asset write-down charges
|64
|6
|74
|19
|Dividends/distributions on preferred stock
|—
|(28
|)
|(85
|)
|(113
|)
|FFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$
|960
|$
|569
|$
|2,600
|$
|2,284
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|433
|418
|425
|418
|FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$
|2.22
|$
|1.36
|$
|6.12
|$
|5.47
|FFO (from above)
|$
|960
|$
|569
|$
|2,600
|$
|2,284
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO:
|Straight-lined revenue
|5
|(18
|)
|(22
|)
|(80
|)
|Straight-lined expense
|22
|23
|83
|93
|Stock-based compensation expense
|28
|27
|133
|116
|Non-cash portion of tax provision
|(1
|)
|3
|1
|5
|Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|13
|14
|53
|55
|Amortization of non-cash interest expense
|1
|—
|6
|1
|Other (income) expense
|—
|(7
|)
|5
|(1
|)
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|—
|—
|95
|2
|Acquisition and integration costs
|1
|3
|10
|13
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|(21
|)
|(36
|)
|(86
|)
|(117
|)
|AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$
|1,008
|$
|578
|$
|2,878
|$
|2,371
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|433
|418
|425
|418
|AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$
|2.33
|$
|1.38
|$
|6.78
|$
|5.68
(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts.
(b) FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid.
(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
(e) For all periods prior to those ended December 31, 2020, the diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding does not include any assumed conversions of preferred stock in the share count.
Reconciliation of Current Outlook for FFO and AFFO:
|Full Year 2021
|(in millions except per share amounts)
|Outlook
|Net income (loss)
|$957
|to
|$1,037
|Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$1,569
|to
|$1,649
|Asset write-down charges
|$15
|to
|$25
|Dividends/distributions on preferred stock
|$0
|to
|$0
|FFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$2,603
|to
|$2,648
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|434
|FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$6.00
|to
|$6.10
|FFO (from above)
|$2,603
|to
|$2,648
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO:
|Straight-lined revenue
|$38
|to
|$58
|Straight-lined expense
|$58
|to
|$78
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$145
|to
|$149
|Non-cash portion of tax provision
|$(7
|)
|to
|$8
|Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$46
|to
|$61
|Amortization of non-cash interest expense
|$4
|to
|$14
|Other (income) expense
|$(1
|)
|to
|$1
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|$0
|to
|$100
|Acquisition and integration costs
|$0
|to
|$8
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|$(104
|)
|to
|$(94
|)
|AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$2,883
|to
|$2,928
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|434
|AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$6.64
|to
|$6.74
(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts.
(b) FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid.
(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
(e) The assumption for diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for full year 2021 Outlook is based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:
|Previously Issued
|Previously Issued
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year 2021
|(in millions)
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Net income (loss)
|$799
|to
|$839
|$957
|to
|$1,037
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss):
|Asset write-down charges
|$10
|to
|$20
|$15
|to
|$25
|Acquisition and integration costs
|$7
|to
|$17
|$0
|to
|$8
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$1,589
|to
|$1,639
|$1,615
|to
|$1,710
|Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments
|$18
|to
|$20
|$17
|to
|$19
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|$683
|to
|$693
|$663
|to
|$708
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|$95
|to
|$95
|$0
|to
|$100
|Interest income
|$(4
|)
|to
|$0
|$(3
|)
|to
|$0
|Other (income) expense
|$2
|to
|$4
|$(1
|)
|to
|$1
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|$17
|to
|$25
|$18
|to
|$26
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$134
|to
|$138
|$145
|to
|$149
|Adjusted EBITDA(a)(b)
|$3,409
|to
|$3,429
|$3,584
|to
|$3,629
(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
(b) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for FFO and AFFO:
|Previously Issued
|Previously Issued
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year 2021
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Outlook
|Outlook
|Net income (loss)
|$799
|to
|$839
|$957
|to
|$1,037
|Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$1,541
|to
|$1,581
|$1,569
|to
|$1,649
|Asset write-down charges
|$10
|to
|$20
|$15
|to
|$25
|Dividends/distributions on preferred stock
|$(85
|)
|to
|$(85
|)
|$0
|to
|$0
|FFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$2,300
|to
|$2,320
|$2,603
|to
|$2,648
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|425
|434
|FFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$5.41
|to
|$5.46
|$6.00
|to
|$6.10
|FFO (from above)
|$2,300
|to
|$2,320
|$2,603
|to
|$2,648
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO:
|Straight-lined revenue
|$(27
|)
|to
|$(17
|)
|$38
|to
|$58
|Straight-lined expense
|$76
|to
|$86
|$58
|to
|$78
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$134
|to
|$138
|$145
|to
|$149
|Non-cash portion of tax provision
|$(3
|)
|to
|$7
|$(7
|)
|to
|$8
|Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion
|$48
|to
|$58
|$46
|to
|$61
|Amortization of non-cash interest expense
|$1
|to
|$11
|$4
|to
|$14
|Other (income) expense
|$2
|to
|$4
|$(1
|)
|to
|$1
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|$95
|to
|$95
|$0
|to
|$100
|Acquisition and integration costs
|$7
|to
|$17
|$0
|to
|$8
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|$(93
|)
|to
|$(83
|)
|$(104
|)
|to
|$(94
|)
|AFFO(a)(b)(c)(d)
|$2,577
|to
|$2,597
|$2,883
|to
|$2,928
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted(e)
|425
|434
|AFFO per share(a)(b)(c)(d)(e)
|$6.07
|to
|$6.11
|$6.64
|to
|$6.74
(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts.
(b) FFO and AFFO are reduced by cash paid for preferred stock dividends during the period in which they are paid.
(c) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.
(e) The assumption for diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for full year 2021 Outlook is based on the diluted common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
Reconciliation of Results Adjusted for Nontypical Items to As Reported Results:
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year
2019
|Full Year 2020
Growth Rates
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|As
Reported
|Less:
Impact from Nontypical
Items
|Exclusive
of Impact
from
Nontypical
Items
|As
Reported
|As
Reported
|Less: Impact
from Nontypical
Items
|Exclusive of Impact from Nontypical
Items
|Site rental revenues
|$
|5,320
|$
|—
|$
|5,320
|$
|5,093
|4
|%
|—
|%
|4
|%
|Net income (loss)(a)
|1,056
|(223)
|(c)
|833
|860
|23
|%
|(26)
|%
|(c)
|(3)
|%
|Net income (loss) per share—diluted(a)(b)
|2.35
|(0.52)
|(c)
|1.83
|1.79
|31
|%
|(29)
|%
|(c)
|2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(a)
|3,706
|(286)
|(d)
|3,420
|3,299
|12
|%
|(9)
|%
|(d)
|4
|%
|AFFO(a)(b)
|2,878
|(286)
|(d)
|2,592
|2,371
|21
|%
|(12)
|%
|(d)
|9
|%
|AFFO per share(a)(b)
|$
|6.78
|$
|(0.68)
|(d)
|$
|6.10
|$
|5.68
|19
|%
|(12)
|%
|(d)
|7
|%
|Midpoint of
Current Full
Year
2021(e)
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year 2021 Growth Rates
(Outlook at the Midpoint)
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Outlook
|As
Reported
|Less:
Impact from Nontypical
Items
|Exclusive
of Impact
from
Nontypical Items
|As
Reported
|Less: Impact
from Nontypical Items
|Exclusive of Impact from Nontypical
Items
|Site rental revenues
|$
|5,555
|$
|5,320
|$
|—
|$
|5,320
|4
|%
|—
|%
|4
|%
|Net income (loss)(a)
|997
|1,056
|(223)
|(c)
|833
|(6)
|%
|25
|%
|(c)
|20
|%
|Net income (loss) per share
|—diluted(a)(b)
|2.30
|2.35
|(0.52)
|(c)
|1.83
|(2)
|%
|28
|%
|(c)
|26
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(a)
|3,607
|3,706
|(286)
|(d)
|3,420
|(3)
|%
|8
|%
|(d)
|5
|%
|AFFO(a)(b)
|2,906
|2,878
|(286)
|(d)
|2,592
|1
|%
|11
|%
|(d)
|12
|%
|AFFO per share(a)(b)
|$
|6.69
|$
|6.78
|$
|(0.68)
|(d)
|$
|6.10
|(1)
|%
|11
|%
|(d)
|10
|%
(a) See reconciliations herein for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), as computed in accordance with GAAP.
(b) Attributable to CCIC common stockholders.
(c) Impact from Nontypical Items on net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share—diluted included in the fourth quarter operating results is comprised of other operating income of $362 million, offset by incremental operating expenses of $76 million and associated asset write-downs of $63 million.
(d) Impact from Nontypical Items on Adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share included in the fourth quarter operating results is comprised of other operating income of $362 million, offset by incremental operating expenses of $76 million.
(e) The Nontypical Items do not have a material impact on the full year 2021 Outlook, which previously contemplated the deployment of approximately 1,000 Sprint small cells that were subject to the Sprint Cancellation, as defined and described further in "Recent Developments."
The components of changes in site rental revenues for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|(dollars in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Components of changes in site rental revenues(a):
|Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators(b)(c)
|$
|1,282
|$
|1,211
|New leasing activity(b)(c)
|90
|101
|Escalators
|23
|22
|Non-renewals
|(39
|)
|(52
|)
|Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)
|74
|71
|Impact from straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators
|(5
|)
|18
|Acquisitions(e)
|1
|—
|Other
|—
|—
|Total GAAP site rental revenues
|$
|1,352
|$
|1,300
|Year-over-year changes in revenue:
|Reported GAAP site rental revenues
|4.0
|%
|Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)(f)
|5.8
|%
The components of the changes in site rental revenues for full year 2020 and outlook for 2021:
|(dollars in millions)
|Full Year 2020
|Full Year 2021 Outlook
|Components of changes in site rental revenues(a):
|Prior year site rental revenues exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators(b)(c)
|$5,013
|$5,295
|New leasing activity(b)(c)
|376
|375-405
|Escalators
|90
|90-100
|Non-renewals
|(183)
|(180)-(160)
|Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)
|283
|295-335
|Impact from full year straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalators
|22
|(38)-(58)
|Acquisitions(e)
|2
|<5
|Other
|—
|—
|Total GAAP site rental revenues
|$5,320
|$5,532-$5,577
|Year-over-year changes in revenue:
|Reported GAAP site rental revenues(g)
|4.5
|%
|4.4
|%
|Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues(d)(g)(h)
|5.6
|%
|5.9
|%
(a) Additional information regarding Crown Castle's site rental revenues, including projected revenue from tenant licenses, straight-lined revenues and prepaid rent is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of its website.
(b) Includes revenues from amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP.
(c) Includes revenues from the construction of new small cell nodes, exclusive of straight-lined revenues related to fixed escalators.
(d) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" herein.
(e) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues until the one-year anniversary of the acquisition.
(f) Calculated as the percentage change from prior year site rental revenues, exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalations, compared to Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues for the current period.
(g) Calculated based on midpoint of full year 2021 Outlook.
(h) Calculated as the percentage change from prior year site rental revenues, exclusive of straight-lined revenues associated with fixed escalations, compared to Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues for the current period.
Components of Historical Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs:
|For the Three Months Ended
|(in millions)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Interest expense on debt obligations
|$
|166
|$
|173
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt, net
|6
|5
|Capitalized interest
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|$
|167
|$
|173
Components of Current Outlook for Interest Expense and Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs:
|Full Year 2021
|(in millions)
|Outlook
|Interest expense on debt obligations
|$668
|to
|$688
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt, net
|21
|to
|26
|Capitalized interest
|(17
|)
|to
|(12
|)
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|$663
|to
|$708
Debt balances and maturity dates as of December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|(in millions)
|Face Value
|Final Maturity
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|381
|3.849% Secured Notes
|1,000
|Apr. 2023
|Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-2(a)
|61
|Aug. 2029
|Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-1(b)
|300
|May 2042
|Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-1(b)
|250
|July 2043
|Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-2(b)
|700
|May 2045
|Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2(b)
|750
|July 2048
|Finance leases and other obligations
|234
|Various
|Total secured debt
|$
|3,295
|2016 Revolver
|290
|June 2024
|2016 Term Loan A
|2,253
|June 2024
|Commercial Paper Notes(c)
|285
|Jan. 2021
|5.250% Senior Notes
|1,650
|Jan. 2023
|3.150% Senior Notes
|750
|July 2023
|3.200% Senior Notes
|750
|Sept. 2024
|1.350% Senior Notes
|500
|July 2025
|4.450% Senior Notes
|900
|Feb. 2026
|3.700% Senior Notes
|750
|June 2026
|4.000% Senior Notes
|500
|Mar. 2027
|3.650% Senior Notes
|1,000
|Sept. 2027
|3.800% Senior Notes
|1,000
|Feb. 2028
|4.300% Senior Notes
|600
|Feb. 2029
|3.100% Senior Notes
|550
|Nov. 2029
|3.300% Senior Notes
|750
|July 2030
|2.250% Senior Notes
|1,100
|Jan. 2031
|4.750% Senior Notes
|350
|May 2047
|5.200% Senior Notes
|400
|Feb. 2049
|4.000% Senior Notes
|350
|Nov. 2049
|4.150% Senior Notes
|500
|July 2050
|3.250% Senior Notes
|900
|Jan. 2051
|Total unsecured debt
|$
|16,128
|Total net debt
|$
|19,042
Net Debt to Last Quarter Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is computed as follows:
|(dollars in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Total face value of debt
|$
|19,423
|Less: Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|381
|Total Net Debt
|$
|19,042
|Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020
|$
|1,179
|(d)
|Last quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA
|4,716
|(d)
|Net Debt to Last Quarter Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
|4.0
|x
|(d)
(a) The Senior Secured Notes, 2009-1, Class A-2 principal amortizes over a period ending in August 2029.
(b) The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-1 and 2015-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2022 and 2025, respectively. The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-1 and 2018-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2023 and 2028, respectively.
(c) The maturities of the Commercial Paper Notes, when outstanding, may vary but may not exceed 397 days from the date of issue.
(d) Includes the impact from Nontypical Items, as described further in "Recent Developments" herein.
Components of Capital Expenditures:
|For the Three Months Ended
|(in millions)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Total
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Total
|Discretionary:
|Purchases of land interests
|$
|23
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|23
|$
|11
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|11
|Communications infrastructure improvements
|and other capital projects
|38
|292
|12
|342
|118
|353
|—
|471
|Sustaining
|3
|14
|4
|21
|12
|12
|12
|36
|Integration
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2
|2
|Total
|$
|64
|$
|306
|$
|16
|$
|386
|$
|141
|$
|365
|$
|14
|$
|520
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Total
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Total
|Discretionary:
|Purchases of land interests
|$
|64
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|64
|$
|53
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|53
|Communications infrastructure improvements
|and other capital projects
|257
|1,179
|38
|1,474
|452
|1,427
|—
|1,879
|Sustaining
|14
|53
|19
|86
|38
|46
|32
|116
|Integration
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|9
|Total
|$
|335
|$
|1,232
|$
|57
|$
|1,624
|$
|543
|$
|1,473
|$
|41
|$
|2,057
Note: See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for further discussion of our components of capital expenditures.
Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on our management's current expectations as of the date of this news release. Statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "estimate," "see," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "predicted," "positioned," "continue," "target," and any variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include our full year 2021 Outlook and plans, projections, and estimates regarding (1) potential benefits, growth, returns, capabilities, opportunities and shareholder value which may be derived from our business, strategy, risk profile, assets, investments, acquisitions and dividends, (2) our business, strategy, strategic position, business model and capabilities and the strength thereof, (3) industry fundamentals and driving factors for improvements in such fundamentals, (4) our customers' investment, including investment cycles and the timing thereof, in network improvements (including 5G), the trends driving such investment and opportunities and demand for our assets created thereby, (5) our long-and short-term prospects and the trends, events and industry activities impacting our business, (6) opportunities we see to deliver value to our shareholders, (7) our dividends (including timing of payment thereof) and our dividend (including on a per share basis) growth rate, including its driving factors, and targets, (8) small cell backlog, (9) revenue growth in the Towers segment, (10) debt maturities, (11) strategic position of our portfolio of assets, (12) cash flows, including growth thereof, (13) leasing activity and the timing thereof, (14) tenant non-renewals, including the impact and timing thereof, (15) capital expenditures, including sustaining and discretionary capital expenditures, the timing thereof and any efficiencies that may result therefrom, and the discretionary capital budget and the funding (including capacity to fund) thereof, (16) straight-line adjustments, (17) the recurrence of Nontypical Items, (18) revenues and growth thereof and benefits derived therefrom, (19) net income (loss) (including on a per share basis and as adjusted for Nontypical Items), (20) Adjusted EBITDA (including as adjusted for Nontypical Items), including components thereof and growth thereof, (21) expenses, including interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, (22) FFO (including on a per share basis) and growth thereof, (23) AFFO (including on a per share basis and as adjusted for Nontypical Items) and its components and growth thereof and corresponding driving factors, (24) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Revenues and its components, including growth thereof and contributions therefrom, (25) our weighted-average common shares outstanding (including on a diluted basis) and growth thereof, (26) services contribution, (27) the long-term 5G small cell agreement with Verizon, (28) our growing number of customers, and (29) the utility of certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions and the following:
Should one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors which could affect our results is included in our filings with the SEC. Our filings with the SEC are available through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through our investor relations website at investor.crowncastle.com. We use our investor relations website to disclose information about us that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors, the media and others interested in us to visit our investor relations website from time to time to review up-to-date information or to sign up for e-mail alerts to be notified when new or updated information is posted on the site.
As used in this release, the term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including without limitation."
|CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in millions, except par values)
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|232
|$
|196
|Restricted cash
|144
|137
|Receivables, net
|431
|596
|Prepaid expenses
|95
|107
|Other current assets
|202
|168
|Total current assets
|1,104
|1,204
|Deferred site rental receivables
|1,408
|1,424
|Property and equipment, net
|15,162
|14,666
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|6,464
|6,133
|Goodwill
|10,078
|10,078
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,433
|4,836
|Other assets, net
|119
|116
|Total assets
|$
|38,768
|$
|38,457
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|230
|$
|334
|Accrued interest
|199
|169
|Deferred revenues
|704
|657
|Other accrued liabilities
|378
|361
|Current maturities of debt and other obligations
|129
|100
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|329
|299
|Total current liabilities
|1,969
|1,920
|Debt and other long-term obligations
|19,151
|18,021
|Operating lease liabilities
|5,808
|5,511
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,379
|2,516
|Total liabilities
|29,307
|27,968
|Commitments and contingencies
|CCIC stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 600 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: December 31, 2020—431 and December 31, 2019—416
|4
|4
|6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, $0.01 par value; 20 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: December 31, 2020—0 and December 31, 2019—2; aggregate liquidation value: December 31, 2020—$0 and December 31, 2019—$1,650
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|17,933
|17,855
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(4
|)
|(5
|)
|Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings
|(8,472
|)
|(7,365
|)
|Total equity
|9,461
|10,489
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|38,768
|$
|38,457
|CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net revenues:
|Site rental
|$
|1,352
|$
|1,300
|$
|5,320
|$
|5,093
|Services and other
|141
|126
|520
|670
|Net revenues
|1,493
|1,426
|5,840
|5,763
|Operating expenses:
|Costs of operations(a):
|Site rental
|401
|367
|1,521
|1,462
|Services and other
|123
|117
|448
|524
|Selling, general and administrative
|185
|157
|678
|614
|Asset write-down charges
|64
|6
|74
|19
|Acquisition and integration costs
|1
|3
|10
|13
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|401
|397
|1,608
|1,572
|Total operating expenses
|1,175
|1,047
|4,339
|4,204
|Other operating (income) expense
|(362
|)
|—
|(362
|)
|—
|Operating income (loss)
|680
|379
|1,863
|1,559
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|(167
|)
|(173
|)
|(689
|)
|(683
|)
|Gains (losses) on retirement of long-term obligations
|—
|—
|(95
|)
|(2
|)
|Interest income
|—
|1
|2
|6
|Other income (expense)
|—
|7
|(5
|)
|1
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|513
|214
|1,076
|881
|Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|(5
|)
|(6
|)
|(20
|)
|(21
|)
|Net income (loss)
|508
|208
|1,056
|860
|Dividends/distributions on preferred stock
|—
|(28
|)
|(57
|)
|(113
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders
|$
|508
|$
|180
|$
|999
|$
|747
|Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, per common share:
|Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, basic
|$
|1.17
|$
|0.43
|$
|2.36
|$
|1.80
|Net income (loss) attributable to CCIC common stockholders, diluted
|$
|1.17
|$
|0.43
|$
|2.35
|$
|1.79
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|431
|416
|423
|416
|Diluted
|433
|418
|425
|418
(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.
|CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,056
|$
|860
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|1,608
|1,572
|(Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations
|95
|2
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest, net
|6
|1
|Stock-based compensation expense
|138
|117
|Asset write-down charges
|74
|19
|Deferred income tax (benefit) provision
|3
|2
|Other non-cash adjustments, net
|5
|(2
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
|Increase (decrease) in liabilities
|(111
|)
|294
|Decrease (increase) in assets
|181
|(167
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|3,055
|2,698
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(1,624
|)
|(2,057
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(107
|)
|(17
|)
|Other investing activities, net
|(10
|)
|(7
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|(1,741
|)
|(2,081
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|3,733
|1,894
|Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations
|(105
|)
|(86
|)
|Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt
|(2,490
|)
|(12
|)
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|2,430
|2,110
|Payments under revolving credit facility
|(2,665
|)
|(2,660
|)
|Net borrowings (repayments) under commercial paper program
|130
|155
|Payments for financing costs
|(38
|)
|(24
|)
|Purchases of common stock
|(76
|)
|(44
|)
|Dividends/distributions paid on common stock
|(2,105
|)
|(1,912
|)
|Dividends/distributions paid on preferred stock
|(85
|)
|(113
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|(1,271
|)
|(692
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|43
|(75
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|—
|—
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|338
|413
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|381
|$
|338
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|653
|661
|Income taxes paid
|19
|16
|CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
|SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Consolidated Total
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Consolidated Total
|Segment site rental revenues
|$
|884
|$
|468
|$
|1,352
|$
|863
|$
|437
|$
|1,300
|Segment services and other revenues
|133
|8
|141
|120
|6
|126
|Segment revenues
|1,017
|476
|1,493
|983
|443
|1,426
|Segment site rental cost of operations
|218
|173
|391
|217
|141
|358
|Segment services and other cost of operations
|117
|5
|122
|112
|3
|115
|Segment cost of operations(a)(b)
|335
|178
|513
|329
|144
|473
|Segment site rental gross margin(c)
|666
|295
|961
|646
|296
|942
|Segment services and other gross margin(c)
|16
|3
|19
|8
|3
|11
|Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
|30
|49
|79
|23
|48
|71
|Segment other operating (income) expense
|—
|(362
|)
|(362
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Segment operating profit(c)
|652
|611
|1,263
|631
|251
|882
|Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
|$
|84
|84
|$
|65
|65
|Stock-based compensation expense
|28
|28
|27
|27
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|401
|401
|397
|397
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|167
|167
|173
|173
|Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d)
|70
|70
|6
|6
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|513
|$
|214
|FIBER SEGMENT SITE RENTAL REVENUES SUMMARY
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Fiber Solutions
|Small Cells
|Total
|Fiber Solutions
|Small Cells
|Total
|Site rental revenues
|$
|325
|$
|143
|$
|468
|$
|311
|$
|126
|$
|437
(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.
(b) Segment cost of operations excludes (1) stock-based compensation expense of $6 million in each of the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $5 million in each of the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense of $22 million and $21 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(c) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit.
(d) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.
|SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Consolidated Total
|Towers
|Fiber
|Other
|Consolidated Total
|Segment site rental revenues
|$
|3,497
|$
|1,823
|$
|5,320
|$
|3,389
|$
|1,704
|$
|5,093
|Segment services and other revenues
|500
|20
|520
|653
|17
|670
|Segment revenues
|3,997
|1,843
|5,840
|4,042
|1,721
|5,763
|Segment site rental cost of operations
|866
|620
|1,486
|864
|559
|1,423
|Segment services and other cost of operations
|429
|12
|441
|506
|11
|517
|Segment cost of operations(a)(b)
|1,295
|632
|1,927
|1,370
|570
|1,940
|Segment site rental gross margin(c)
|2,631
|1,203
|3,834
|2,525
|1,145
|3,670
|Segment services and other gross margin(c)
|71
|8
|79
|147
|6
|153
|Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
|100
|186
|286
|96
|195
|291
|Segment other operating (income) expense
|—
|(362
|)
|(362
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Segment operating profit(c)
|2,602
|1,387
|3,989
|2,576
|956
|3,532
|Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
|$
|283
|283
|$
|233
|233
|Stock-based compensation expense
|133
|133
|116
|116
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|1,608
|1,608
|1,572
|1,572
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs
|689
|689
|683
|683
|Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d)
|200
|200
|47
|47
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|1,076
|$
|881
|FIBER SEGMENT SITE RENTAL REVENUES SUMMARY
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Fiber Solutions
|Small Cells
|Total
|Fiber Solutions
|Small Cells
|Total
|Site rental revenues
|$
|1,275
|$
|548
|$
|1,823
|$
|1,232
|$
|472
|$
|1,704
(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.
(b) Segment cost of operations excludes (1) stock-based compensation expense of $24 million and $26 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $18 million and $20 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense of $109 million and $90 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(c) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Calculations" for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit.
(d) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.
