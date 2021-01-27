(Loan Growth (excluding PPP loans1) for 2020 of 9.9%)

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $46.9 million, or $1.60 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $65.7 million, or $2.24 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $25.9 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $15.5 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Pre-tax pre-provision income1 for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $97.7 million, an increase of $9.1 million, or 10.3%, from the comparable period in the prior year. Pre-tax pre-provision income1 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $22.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 8.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2019.

One-Time Items For the Quarter

The financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 included a $1.4 million ($1.1 million after-tax), or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, restructuring charge associated with the Corporation's previously announced financial service center optimization plan. The financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 also included a charge of $1.1 million ($877 thousand after-tax), or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, in other expense related to the extinguishment of long-term debt. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation modified the vesting criteria for outstanding performance-based restricted stock grants to better reflect the current operating environment. As a result of these modifications, a benefit of $928 thousand ($733 thousand after-tax), or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, was recognized in salaries, benefits and commissions for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

COVID-19

As a result of the impact of COVID-19, we have taken various actions to support our customers and the communities we collectively serve, including modifying outstanding loans and leases and waiving certain deposit service charges. Loans and leases that were modified via principal and/or interest deferrals were done so in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus and have not been categorized as troubled debt restructurings. These loans and leases had a combined principal balance of approximately $68.0 million as of December 31, 2020, which represents approximately 1.4% of the loan portfolio, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans1. For more information on these loans, including a breakdown of such loans by type, please see the "Loan Portfolio Overview" table within this document.

CECL

The Corporation adopted Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation reduced its allowance for credit losses resulting in a reversal of provision for credit loss expense of $8.7 million, of which $11.6 million (after-tax benefit of $9.2 million), or $0.31 diluted earnings per share, was attributable to changes in economic-related assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model offset by a reserve increase attributable to loan growth. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation recorded CECL related charges of $40.8 million, of which $27.4 million (after-tax charge of $21.6 million), or $0.74 diluted earnings per share, was attributable to changes in economic related assumptions within the CECL model.

Loans

Gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans1, increased $436.2 million, or 9.9%, from December 31, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans. Gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans1, increased $112.8 million, or 9.6% (annualized), from September 30, 2020 primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans.



Deposits

Total deposits increased $882.6 million, or 20.2%, from December 31, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial, consumer and public funds deposits. Total deposits increased $31.1 million, or 2.4% (annualized), from September 30, 2020 primarily due to an increase in consumer deposits offset by a decrease in commercial deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $174.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $5.1 million, or 3.0%, from the prior year primarily due to lower deposit costs and growth in loans partially offset by a decrease in loan and investment yields. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.16% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.59% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately fourteen basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to eight basis points for the year ended December 31, 2019. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth during 2020. PPP loans reduced net interest margin by seven basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to no impact for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding the impacts of excess liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.37% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.67% for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, PPP loans contributed $7.9 million to net interest income. As of December 31, 2020, $7.7 million of net deferred fees remained on the balance sheet, which represents approximately 63% of the initial deferred fee amount.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately thirteen basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to eighteen basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and twelve basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth in 2020. PPP loans reduced net interest margin by seven basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to ten basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and had no impact for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Excluding the impacts of excess liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.22%, 3.30% and 3.56% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, PPP loans contributed $3.1 million to net interest income, of which $369 thousand related to forgiveness activity.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $20.1 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 24.6%, from the comparable period in the prior year. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $78.3 million, an increase of $12.9 million, or 19.7%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $3.3 million, or 316.5%, for the quarter and $12.5 million, or 316.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year, due to an increase in volume and expansion of margins.

Other income increased $923 thousand, or 91.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $3.3 million, or 127.3%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps increased $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year, driven by increased customer activity due to the current rate environment. Gain on sale of small business administration (SBA) loans decreased $482 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the prior year due to decreased SBA loan sale activity. Equity securities measured at fair value decreased $266 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the prior year.

Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $1.1 million, or 18.5%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the prior year due to the waiving of certain deposit service charges for customers in response to COVID-19 during the second quarter of 2020 and reduced customer activity in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

Other service fee income decreased $1.8 million, or 19.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the prior year. Mortgage servicing right amortization increased $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the prior year driven by the decline in interest rates and their impact on prepayment activity. Interchange income decreased $308 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the prior year due to decreased customer transaction activity.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $41.7 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 11.4%, from the comparable period in the prior year. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $155.0 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 6.1% from the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.7 million, or 7.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and increased $4.9 million, or 5.6%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year. The increases were attributable to additional staff hired, primarily during 2019, to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our commercial lending groups in the first and second quarters of 2019, annual merit increases and increased variable compensation due to strong mortgage banking activity. The increases in salaries, benefits and commissions were offset by the benefit of the previously discussed performance-based restricted stock modifications and $1.3 million of incremental capitalized compensation related to origination of PPP loans. Deposit insurance premiums increased $423 thousand, or 123.7%, for the quarter and $1.8 million, or 232.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year primarily due to an FDIC small bank assessment credit of $1.1 million, of which $988 thousand was recognized during the third quarter of 2019 and $114 thousand was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increased assessment base for 2020 due to asset growth. Restructuring charges increased $1.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year due to the impact of the financial service center optimization plan discussed previously. Other expense increased $615 thousand, or 9.6%, for the quarter and $1.3 million, or 5.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the comparable periods in the prior year primarily due to charges from the extinguishment of long-term debt discussed previously.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $40.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $41.9 million at September 30, 2020 and $39.3 million at December 31, 2019. Other real estate owned includes a $7.1 million property, which transferred to other real estate owned during the second quarter of 2020. The property is under an agreement of sale and is expected to be sold during the first quarter of 2021.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $618 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The reversal of provision for credit losses was $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, due to a reserve decrease of $8.2 million related to loans and leases and $690 thousand related to unfunded commitments, offset by a reserve increase of $176 thousand related to investment securities. The provision for credit losses was $40.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, of which $39.4 million related to loans and leases, $786 thousand related to reserves for unfunded commitments, and $569 thousand related to investment securities.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $558 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.56% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.76% at September 30, 2020, and 0.81% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans1, was 1.72% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.95% at September 30, 2020.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 17.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to an effective income tax rate of 17.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Corporation's effective income tax rate reflects the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Dividend

On January 27, 2021, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2021.

Conference Call

1Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included within this document.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 Assets $ 6,336,496 $ 6,382,831 $ 6,125,312 $ 5,464,768 $ 5,380,924 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 373,176 368,830 397,852 423,521 441,599 Loans held for sale 35,529 14,465 31,082 11,417 5,504 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 5,306,841 5,211,856 4,951,809 4,448,825 4,386,836 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases 83,044 91,870 86,217 68,216 35,331 Loans and leases held for investment, net 5,223,797 5,119,986 4,865,592 4,380,609 4,351,505 Total deposits 5,242,715 5,211,603 4,869,329 4,407,303 4,360,075 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,690,663 1,714,505 1,725,819 1,318,270 1,279,681 NOW, money market and savings 2,988,277 2,940,879 2,623,025 2,452,021 2,474,384 Time deposits 563,775 556,219 520,485 637,012 606,010 Borrowings 311,421 416,104 515,722 323,363 263,596 Shareholders' equity 692,472 669,107 654,873 651,551 675,122 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Assets $ 6,353,519 $ 6,265,605 $ 6,000,790 $ 5,409,561 $ 5,400,591 $ 6,006,877 $ 5,224,583 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 369,511 385,221 411,957 441,900 445,932 402,011 461,841 Loans and leases, gross 5,253,720 5,070,037 4,836,858 4,388,584 4,280,430 4,888,801 4,148,619 Deposits 5,222,452 5,030,398 4,794,669 4,349,984 4,374,586 4,850,890 4,186,339 Shareholders' equity 676,426 661,947 660,950 673,460 672,647 668,201 652,453 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 31,692 $ 30,019 $ 26,141 $ 36,626 $ 38,578 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 1,392 3,573 1,193 1,777 143 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 53 53 53 54 54 Total nonperforming loans and leases 33,137 33,645 27,387 38,457 38,775 Other real estate owned 7,355 8,270 8,642 516 516 Total nonperforming assets $ 40,492 $ 41,915 $ 36,029 $ 38,973 $ 39,291 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.82 % 0.88 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.62 % 0.65 % 0.55 % 0.86 % 0.88 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.59 % 0.71 % 0.73 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 83,044 $ 91,870 $ 86,217 $ 68,216 $ 35,331 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.56 % 1.76 % 1.74 % 1.53 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (1) 1.72 % 1.95 % 1.94 % 1.53 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 262.03 % 306.04 % 329.82 % 186.25 % 91.58 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 250.61 % 273.06 % 314.81 % 177.38 % 91.12 % For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) $ 618 $ (35 ) $ 3,576 $ 489 $ 558 $ 4,648 $ 2,551 Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.05 % (0.00 %) 0.30 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.06 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included at the end of this document.







Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, For the period: 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Interest income $ 51,334 $ 50,612 $ 49,980 $ 52,019 $ 53,369 $ 203,945 $ 214,093 Interest expense 6,813 6,758 6,462 9,551 10,940 29,584 44,861 Net interest income 44,521 43,854 43,518 42,468 42,429 174,361 169,232 (Reversal of Provision) provision for credit losses (8,721 ) 3,935 23,737 21,843 2,225 40,794 8,511 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 53,242 39,919 19,781 20,625 40,204 133,567 160,721 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,974 1,915 1,924 1,890 1,912 7,703 7,826 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,371 1,187 890 1,397 1,551 4,845 5,946 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,144 4,005 3,540 4,255 4,064 15,944 15,940 Insurance commission and fee income 3,512 3,776 4,067 4,732 3,609 16,087 16,571 Other service fee income 2,092 2,093 1,488 1,870 2,229 7,543 9,341 Bank owned life insurance income 733 741 732 734 741 2,940 3,179 Net gain on sales of investment securities 54 57 65 695 13 871 54 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 4,323 5,860 3,515 2,744 1,038 16,442 3,946 Other income 1,936 2,171 1,779 67 1,013 5,953 2,619 Total noninterest income 20,139 21,805 18,000 18,384 16,170 78,328 65,422 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 23,613 24,059 21,700 23,836 21,933 93,208 88,289 Net occupancy 2,697 2,609 2,478 2,574 2,534 10,358 10,221 Equipment 951 972 923 995 1,027 3,841 4,170 Data processing 2,961 2,862 2,750 2,760 2,685 11,333 10,450 Professional fees 1,436 1,321 1,264 1,317 1,475 5,338 5,563 Marketing and advertising 575 463 535 402 710 1,975 2,594 Deposit insurance premiums 765 707 615 504 342 2,591 780 Intangible expenses 282 283 321 330 374 1,216 1,595 Restructuring charges 1,439 - - - - 1,439 - Other expense 7,015 5,251 5,374 6,059 6,400 23,699 22,428 Total noninterest expense 41,734 38,527 35,960 38,777 37,480 154,998 146,090 Income before taxes 31,647 23,197 1,821 232 18,894 56,897 80,053 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,773 5,078 (264 ) (606 ) 3,384 9,981 14,334 Net income $ 25,874 $ 18,119 $ 2,085 $ 838 $ 15,510 $ 46,916 $ 65,719 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.62 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.53 $ 1.60 $ 2.24 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.62 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.53 $ 1.60 $ 2.24 Dividends declared per share $ - $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,274,915 29,226,627 29,187,197 29,286,200 29,327,169 29,243,773 29,299,599 Period end shares outstanding 29,295,052 29,241,302 29,201,985 29,164,782 29,334,629 29,295,052 29,334,629







Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Return on average assets 1.62 % 1.15 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 1.14 % 0.78 % 1.26 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring 1.69 % 1.15 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 1.14 % 0.80 % 1.26 % charges (1) Return on average shareholders' equity 15.22 % 10.89 % 1.27 % 0.50 % 9.15 % 7.02 % 10.07 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding 15.89 % 10.89 % 1.27 % 0.50 % 9.15 % 7.19 % 10.07 % restructuring charges (1) Return on average tangible common equity (1) 20.53 % 14.82 % 1.73 % 0.68 % 12.40 % 9.52 % 13.82 % Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 21.44 % 14.82 % 1.73 % 0.68 % 12.40 % 9.76 % 13.82 % restructuring charges (1) Net interest margin (FTE) 3.02 % 3.02 % 3.18 % 3.48 % 3.44 % 3.16 % 3.59 % Efficiency ratio (2) 63.8 % 58.0 % 57.7 % 62.8 % 63.0 % 60.6 % 61.4 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1) (2) 61.6 % 58.0 % 57.7 % 62.8 % 63.0 % 60.0 % 61.4 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income (3) 0.0 % 32.3 % 278.7 % 699.9 % 37.8 % 37.4 % 35.7 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.93 % 10.48 % 10.69 % 11.92 % 12.55 % 10.93 % 12.55 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.40 % 7.96 % 8.06 % 8.99 % 9.59 % 8.40 % 9.59 % Common equity book value per share $ 23.64 $ 22.88 $ 22.43 $ 22.34 $ 23.01 $ 23.64 $ 23.01 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 17.66 $ 16.89 $ 16.41 $ 16.31 $ 17.01 $ 17.66 $ 17.01 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.08 % 8.97 % 9.15 % 9.90 % 10.02 % 9.08 % 10.02 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.77 % 10.52 % 10.73 % 10.79 % 11.03 % 10.77 % 11.03 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.77 % 10.52 % 10.73 % 10.79 % 11.03 % 10.77 % 11.03 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.31 % 15.35 % 13.72 % 13.65 % 13.78 % 15.31 % 13.78 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included at the end of this document. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) As announced in the September 30, 2020 Earnings Release, the Corporation changed the timing of future dividend declarations and payments.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 296,258 $ 82 0.11 % $ 368,181 $ 100 0.11 % U.S. government obligations 6,998 36 2.05 6,998 36 2.05 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 14,269 129 3.60 18,004 167 3.69 Other debt and equity securities 348,244 1,237 1.41 360,219 1,610 1.78 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 29,838 438 5.84 28,651 419 5.82 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 695,607 1,922 1.10 782,053 2,332 1.19 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 824,374 7,366 3.55 807,376 7,330 3.61 Paycheck Protection Program loans 497,035 3,133 2.51 500,549 2,811 2.23 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,518,056 24,388 3.85 2,358,971 23,547 3.97 Real estate—residential loans 1,025,818 10,345 4.01 1,009,407 10,380 4.09 Loans to individuals 27,427 289 4.19 28,663 309 4.29 Municipal loans and leases 258,627 2,776 4.27 267,364 2,839 4.22 Lease financings 102,383 1,690 6.57 97,707 1,662 6.77 Gross loans and leases 5,253,720 49,987 3.79 5,070,037 48,878 3.84 Total interest-earning assets 5,949,327 51,909 3.47 5,852,090 51,210 3.48 Cash and due from banks 53,360 56,715 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (92,766 ) (87,046 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,653 55,755 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,272 33,875 Other assets 353,673 354,216 Total assets $ 6,353,519 $ 6,265,605 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 838,323 $ 537 0.25 % $ 725,580 $ 468 0.26 % Money market savings 1,213,585 898 0.29 1,116,628 897 0.32 Regular savings 905,918 341 0.15 901,716 449 0.20 Time deposits 582,782 2,034 1.39 525,656 2,214 1.68 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,540,608 3,810 0.43 3,269,580 4,028 0.49 Short-term borrowings 15,091 2 0.05 130,359 97 0.30 Long-term debt 169,623 611 1.43 208,776 742 1.41 Subordinated notes 193,244 2,390 4.92 155,945 1,891 4.82 Total borrowings 377,958 3,003 3.16 495,080 2,730 2.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,918,566 6,813 0.69 3,764,660 6,758 0.71 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,681,844 1,760,818 Operating lease liabilities 37,616 37,170 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,067 41,010 Total liabilities 5,677,093 5,603,658 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 296,810 296,272 Retained earnings and other equity 221,832 207,891 Total shareholders' equity 676,426 661,947 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,353,519 $ 6,265,605 Net interest income $ 45,096 $ 44,452 Net interest spread 2.78 2.77 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.24 0.25 Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.02 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 151.82 % 155.45 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2020 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 296,258 $ 82 0.11 % $ 205,703 $ 860 1.66 % U.S. government obligations 6,998 36 2.05 7,297 37 2.01 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 14,269 129 3.60 35,938 324 3.58 Other debt and equity securities 348,244 1,237 1.41 402,697 2,684 2.64 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 29,838 438 5.84 30,653 514 6.65 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 695,607 1,922 1.10 682,288 4,419 2.57 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 824,374 7,366 3.55 830,757 9,197 4.39 Paycheck Protection Program loans 497,035 3,133 2.51 - - - Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,518,056 24,388 3.85 2,040,442 23,526 4.57 Real estate—residential loans 1,025,818 10,345 4.01 966,370 11,566 4.75 Loans to individuals 27,427 289 4.19 31,694 458 5.73 Municipal loans and leases 258,627 2,776 4.27 325,939 3,323 4.04 Lease financings 102,383 1,690 6.57 85,228 1,528 7.11 Gross loans and leases 5,253,720 49,987 3.79 4,280,430 49,598 4.60 Total interest-earning assets 5,949,327 51,909 3.47 4,962,718 54,017 4.32 Cash and due from banks 53,360 50,794 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (92,766 ) (34,392 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,653 57,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,272 34,693 Other assets 353,673 329,735 Total assets $ 6,353,519 $ 5,400,591 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 838,323 $ 537 0.25 % $ 566,904 $ 941 0.66 % Money market savings 1,213,585 898 0.29 1,074,066 3,749 1.38 Regular savings 905,918 341 0.15 798,145 870 0.43 Time deposits 582,782 2,034 1.39 648,726 3,261 1.99 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,540,608 3,810 0.43 3,087,841 8,821 1.13 Short-term borrowings 15,091 2 0.05 30,404 63 0.82 Long-term debt 169,623 611 1.43 153,049 795 2.06 Subordinated notes 193,244 2,390 4.92 94,786 1,261 5.28 Total borrowings 377,958 3,003 3.16 278,239 2,119 3.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,918,566 6,813 0.69 3,366,080 10,940 1.29 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,681,844 1,286,745 Operating lease liabilities 37,616 37,867 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,067 37,252 Total liabilities 5,677,093 4,727,944 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 296,810 294,731 Retained earnings and other equity 221,832 220,132 Total shareholders' equity 676,426 672,647 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,353,519 $ 5,400,591 Net interest income $ 45,096 $ 43,077 Net interest spread 2.78 3.03 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.24 0.41 Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.44 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 151.82 % 147.43 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2020 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 274,372 $ 574 0.21 % $ 141,774 $ 2,876 2.03 % U.S. government obligations 7,132 145 2.03 14,665 254 1.73 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 23,065 825 3.58 50,360 1,693 3.36 Other debt and equity securities 371,814 7,697 2.07 396,816 10,406 2.62 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 29,726 1,746 5.87 31,446 2,154 6.85 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 706,109 10,987 1.56 635,061 17,383 2.74 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 817,489 30,657 3.75 815,472 40,496 4.97 Paycheck Protection Program loans 342,920 8,072 2.35 - - - Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,312,996 94,962 4.11 1,936,073 91,634 4.73 Real estate—residential loans 1,007,915 42,047 4.17 950,743 46,031 4.84 Loans to individuals 28,792 1,332 4.63 31,912 1,976 6.19 Municipal loans and leases 283,495 11,857 4.18 331,831 13,262 4.00 Lease financings 95,194 6,498 6.83 82,588 5,904 7.15 Gross loans and leases 4,888,801 195,425 4.00 4,148,619 199,303 4.80 Total interest-earning assets 5,594,910 206,412 3.69 4,783,680 216,686 4.53 Cash and due from banks 52,000 48,877 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (73,459 ) (32,389 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,888 58,237 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,277 35,712 Other assets 343,261 330,466 Total assets $ 6,006,877 $ 5,224,583 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 692,049 $ 2,173 0.31 % $ 500,295 $ 2,790 0.56 % Money market savings 1,113,039 5,551 0.50 995,403 15,843 1.59 Regular savings 874,366 2,057 0.24 802,865 3,660 0.46 Time deposits 572,103 9,835 1.72 677,199 13,276 1.96 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,251,557 19,616 0.60 2,975,762 35,569 1.20 Short-term borrowings 86,658 327 0.38 56,882 1,012 1.78 Long-term debt 189,410 2,879 1.52 156,366 3,236 2.07 Subordinated notes 134,949 6,762 5.01 94,695 5,044 5.33 Total borrowings 411,017 9,968 2.43 307,943 9,292 3.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,662,574 29,584 0.81 3,283,705 44,861 1.37 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,599,333 1,210,577 Operating lease liabilities 37,557 38,791 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,212 39,057 Total liabilities 5,338,676 4,572,130 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 296,023 293,784 Retained earnings and other equity 214,394 200,885 Total shareholders' equity 668,201 652,453 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,006,877 $ 5,224,583 Net interest income $ 176,828 $ 171,825 Net interest spread 2.88 3.16 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.28 0.43 Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.59 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 152.76 % 145.68 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







CRE - Retail $ 342,910 8.6 % $ 239 $ 3,950 1.2 % Animal Production 263,623 6.6 706 40 - CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 245,022 6.2 1,282 - - CRE - Office 237,752 6.0 - - - CRE - Multi-family 201,995 5.1 - - - Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 181,493 4.6 4,318 52 - Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 175,923 4.4 2,407 24,296 13.8 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 169,015 4.3 139 - - Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 154,736 3.9 7,935 - - Specialty Trade Contractors 117,301 2.9 67,267 109 0.1 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 116,506 2.9 - 8,237 7.1 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 92,857 2.3 - - - CRE - Medical Office 92,196 2.3 - - - Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 87,027 2.2 12,931 - - Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 75,241 1.9 17,674 - - Education 68,846 1.7 72,072 2,637 3.8 Crop Production 66,998 1.7 270 - - Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 66,516 1.7 11,391 - - Fabricated Metal Production Manufacturing 62,077 1.6 12,760 - - Administrative and Support Services 59,708 1.5 28,814 100 0.2 Food Services and Drinking Places 58,067 1.5 15,971 2,893 5.0 Woods Product Manufacturing 50,079 1.3 3,886 - - Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 2,985,888 75.2 % $ 260,062 $ 42,314 1.4 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 990,450 24.8 % $ 223,711 $ 18,228 1.8 % Total Commercial Loans $ 3,976,338 100.0 % $ 483,773 $ 60,542 1.5 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance PPP $ (1) $ Balance of Modified Loans (2) Modified Loans

Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose $ 487,600 $ - $ 7,444 1.5 % Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 166,609 - 3 - Loans to Individuals 27,482 - 35 0.1 Lease Financings 165,039 - - - Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 846,730 $ - $ 7,482 0.9 % Total $ 4,823,068 $ 483,773 $ 68,024 1.4 % (1) Includes ($7.7) million of net deferred fees. (2) Loan modifications referenced above were made in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus and therefore were not classified as TDRs as of December 31, 2020.







Univest Financial Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliation December 31, 2020 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Restructuring charges (a) $ 1,439 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,439 $ - Tax effect of restructuring charges (302 ) - - - - (302 ) - Restructuring charges, net of tax $ 1,137 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,137 $ - Shareholders' equity $ 692,472 $ 669,107 $ 654,873 $ 651,551 $ 675,122 $ 692,472 $ 675,122 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (b) (2,458 ) (2,736 ) (3,017 ) (3,333 ) (3,658 ) (2,458 ) (3,658 ) Tangible common equity $ 517,455 $ 493,812 $ 479,297 $ 475,659 $ 498,905 $ 517,455 $ 498,905 Total assets $ 6,336,496 $ 6,382,831 $ 6,125,312 $ 5,464,768 $ 5,380,924 $ 6,336,496 $ 5,380,924 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (b) (2,458 ) (2,736 ) (3,017 ) (3,333 ) (3,658 ) (2,458 ) (3,658 ) Tangible assets $ 6,161,479 $ 6,207,536 $ 5,949,736 $ 5,288,876 $ 5,204,707 $ 6,161,479 $ 5,204,707 Average shareholders' equity $ 676,426 $ 661,947 $ 660,950 $ 673,460 $ 672,647 $ 668,201 $ 652,453 Average goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Average other intangibles (b) (2,606 ) (2,889 ) (3,185 ) (3,506 ) (3,853 ) (3,045 ) (4,430 ) Average tangible common equity $ 501,261 $ 486,499 $ 485,206 $ 497,395 $ 496,235 $ 492,597 $ 475,464 Net income before taxes $ 31,647 $ 23,197 $ 1,821 $ 232 $ 18,894 $ 56,897 $ 80,053 Provision for credit losses (8,721 ) 3,935 23,737 21,843 2,225 40,794 8,511 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 22,926 $ 27,132 $ 25,558 $ 22,075 $ 21,119 $ 97,691 $ 88,564 Loans and leases held for investment, gross $ 5,306,841 $ 5,211,856 $ 4,951,809 $ 4,448,825 $ 4,386,836 $ 5,306,841 $ 4,386,836 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans (483,773 ) (501,580 ) (498,978 ) - - (483,773 ) - Gross loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 4,823,068 $ 4,710,276 $ 4,452,831 $ 4,448,825 $ 4,386,836 $ 4,823,068 $ 4,386,836 (a) Associated with financial center optimization plan (b) Amount does not include servicing rights

