PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $16.0 million, or $1.92 per diluted common share, compared to $9.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2021.

“We reported strong results in our second fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “We closed on our largest single loan pool purchase in the Bank’s history, which contributed to our National Lending team generating $175.9 million of new volume, consisting of $91.3 million of purchased loans and $84.6 million of originations.” Mr. Wayne continued, “For the quarter, we recognized $6.1 million of correspondent fee income under the arrangement with The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) and ACAP SME, LLC, who purchased an additional $1.3 billion of Paycheck Protection Program loans during the quarter. As a result, we earned $0.98 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.4%, a return on average assets of 2.7%, and a net interest margin of 5.2%.”

As of December 31, 2020, total assets were $1.23 billion, a decrease of $23.5 million, or 1.9%, from total assets of $1.26 billion as of June 30, 2020.

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020:

 Loan Portfolio Changes
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
 December 31, 2020
Balance		 September 30, 2020
Balance 		 Change ($) Change (%)
                
                
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$418,584 $358,203 $60,381   16.86%
National Lending Originated 478,423  462,974  15,449   3.34%
SBA National 48,797  48,775  22   0.05%
Community Banking 55,773  62,158  (6,385) (10.27%)
Total$1,001,577 $932,110 $69,467   7.45%
                
  
 Six Months Ended December 31, 2020
 December 31, 2020
Balance		 June 30, 2020
Balance		 Change ($) Change (%)
                
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$418,584 $386,624 $31,960   8.27%
National Lending Originated 478,423  467,612  10,811   2.31%
SBA National 48,797  47,095  1,702   3.61%
Community Banking 55,773  70,271  (14,498)  (20.63%)
Total$1,001,577 $971,602 $29,975   3.09%

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $175.9 million, which consisted of $91.3 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 93.4% of unpaid principal balance, and $84.6 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2020
 2019
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
                        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$97,759  $84,607  $182,366  $66,784  $98,563  $165,347 
Net investment basis 91,284   84,607   175,891   64,840   98,563   163,403 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 9.06%  6.87%  7.89%  9.76%  7.67%  8.57%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.06%  6.87%  7.89%  10.21%  7.67%  8.77%
                  
                  
 Six Months Ended December 31,
 2020
 2019
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
                        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$103,588  $125,515  $229,103  $97,116  $139,100  $236,216 
Net investment basis 95,862   125,515   221,377   93,462   139,100   232,562 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 9.08%  6.95%  7.93%  9.74%  7.62%  8.52%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.08%  6.95%  7.93%  9.98%  7.62%  8.61%
                  
Total loans as of period end:                 
Unpaid principal balance$456,524  $478,423  $934,947  $401,393  $497,386  $898,779 
Net investment basis 418,584   478,423   897,007   367,625   497,386   865,011 
 
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2.  Deposits decreased by $28.4 million, or 2.8%, from June 30, 2020. The decrease was attributable to a decrease in time deposits of $116.6 million, or 24.4% due to intentional runoff. The decrease was partially offset by increases in demand deposits of $33.2 million, or 35.0%, savings and interest checking accounts of $47.6 million, or 34.6%, and money market deposits of $7.3 million, or 2.4%.

3.  Shareholders’ equity increased by $17.2 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2020, primarily due to net income of $16.0 million. Shareholders’ equity also increased by $1.0 million as a result of stock options exercised, which resulted in 153 thousand shares of common stock issued.

Net income increased by $3.3 million to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses decreased by $157 thousand to $15.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $15.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower interest income earned on loans, partially offset by a decrease in deposit interest expense. The decrease in interest income earned on loans was primarily due to lower average balances and rates earned on the National Lending originated, SBA, and Community Bank portfolios, partially offset by higher average balances in the National Lending purchased portfolio. The decrease in deposit interest expense was due to lower rates, partially offset by higher average balances.


The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2020 2019
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield
                   
                   
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$57,801 $658 4.52% $85,989 $1,193 5.52%
SBA National 48,953  616 4.99%  57,371  1,003 6.96%
National Lending:               
Originated 450,698  7,801 6.87%  456,877  8,814 7.67%
Purchased 395,692  9,033 9.06%  345,748  8,480 9.76%
Total National Lending 846,390  16,834 7.89%  802,625  17,294 8.57%
Total$953,144 $18,108 7.54% $945,985 $19,490 8.20%
                  
  
 Six Months Ended December 31,
 2020 2019
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield
                   
                   
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$61,620 $1,502 4.84% $88,187 $2,458 5.54%
SBA National 48,444  1,171 4.80%  60,062  2,472 8.19%
SBA PPP 8,608  81 1.87%  -  - 0.00%
National Lending:               
Originated 451,721  15,830 6.95%  463,092  17,742 7.62%
Purchased 384,946  17,629 9.08%  337,284  16,521 9.74%
Total National Lending 836,667  33,459 7.93%  800,376  34,263 8.52%
Total$955,339 $36,213 7.52% $948,625 $39,193 8.22%
                   
 
(1)   Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, transactional income decreased by $430 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $588 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 9.1%, a decrease from 10.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2020  2019 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
            
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$7,113 7.13% $6,525 7.51%
Transactional income:         
Gain on real estate owned - 0.00%  395 0.45%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 1,920 1.93%  1,955 2.25%
Total transactional income 1,920 1.93%  2,350 2.70%
Total$9,033 9.06% $8,875 10.21%
            
  
 Six Months Ended December 31,
 2020  2019 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
            
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$13,677 7.05% $12,580 7.42%
Transactional income:         
Gain on real estate owned - 0.00%  395 0.24%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,952 2.03%  3,941 2.32%
Total transactional income 3,952 2.03%  4,336 2.56%
Total$17,629 9.08% $16,916 9.98%
            
            
(1)   The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2.   Noninterest income increased by $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, principally due to the following:

  • An increase in correspondent fee income of $6.1 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income as a result of the correspondent arrangement entered into with Loan Source during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The correspondent arrangement provides for the Bank to earn a correspondent fee when Loan Source purchases PPP loans and the Bank subsequently shares in net servicing income on such purchased PPP loans. Correspondent income for the quarter is comprised of the following components:
 Income Earned 
 (In thousands) 
Correspondent Fee$1,061 
Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 613 
Earned Net Servicing Interest 4,408 
Total$6,082 

A summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter  PPP Loans
Purchased by
Loan Source		 Correspondent
Fee		 Purchased
Accrued Interest(1)		 Total(2)
                   
   (In thousands)
Q4 FY 2020 $1,272,900 $2,891  $688  $3,579 
Q1 FY 2021  2,112,100  5,348   2,804   8,152 
Q2 FY 2021  1,333,500  495   3,766   4,261 
Total $ 4,718,500 $ 8,734  $ 7,258  $ 15,992 
Less amounts recognized in Q2 FY 21  (1,061)  (613)  (1,674)
Less amounts recognized in previous quarters  (842)  (279)  (1,121)
Amount remaining to be recognized $ 6,831  $ 6,366  $ 13,197 
             
(1) - Northeast Bank's share
(2) - Expected to be recognized into income over approximately 2 years
 

The increase in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:

  • An increase in loss on real estate owned (“REO”) of $501 thousand, due to a writedown and net loss on sales of REO properties in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a gain recorded on the transfer of a loan into REO in the quarter ended December 31, 2019;
  • A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $304 thousand, due to no SBA loans sold in the quarter ended December 31, 2020; and
  • A decrease in gain on sale of residential loans held for sale of $193 thousand, due to lower volume of loans sold as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

3.  Noninterest expense increased by $639 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in loan expense of $343 thousand, primarily due to $424 thousand in correspondent expenses associated with the Loan Source arrangement, partially offset by an increase of $120 thousand of collection expense reimbursements received during the quarter ended December 31, 2020;
  • An increase in occupancy and equipment expense of $198 thousand, primarily due to increases in rent expense, depreciation and IT software expense in connection with the relocation of the Lewiston operations center and opening of a new office in New York City; and
  • An increase in FDIC insurance premium expense of $102 thousand, due to credits received during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which have now run out.

4.  Income tax expense increased by $933 thousand to $2.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 26.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to $472 thousand of tax benefits arising from the exercise of stock options during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 2.70% of total assets, as compared to $24.4 million, or 1.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to two National Lending originated loans totaling $8.0 million and two National Lending purchased loans totaling $1.2 million that were placed on nonaccrual during the six months ended December 31, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, a $6.0 million nonaccrual loan paid off in full.

As of December 31, 2020, past due loans totaled $23.1 million, or 2.31% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $16.4 million, or 1.69% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to one National Lending originated loan totaling $2.0 million and fifteen National Lending purchased loans totaling $4.8 million, becoming past due during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 15.1%, compared to 13.4% at June 30, 2020, and the Total capital ratio was 20.4% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 19.6% at June 30, 2020. Capital ratios were affected by earnings during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$3,264  $2,795 
Short-term investments 106,096   140,862 
Total cash and cash equivalents 109,360   143,657 
      
      
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 62,149   64,918 
Equity securities, at fair value 7,275   7,239 
Total investment securities 69,424   72,157 
      
Residential real estate loans held for sale 161   601 
SBA loans held for sale -   28,852 
Total loans held for sale 161   29,453 
      
      
Loans:     
Commercial real estate 700,413   679,537 
Commercial and industrial 226,770   212,769 
Residential real estate 73,060   77,722 
Consumer 1,334   1,574 
Total loans 1,001,577   971,602 
Less: Allowance for loan losses 9,926   9,178 
Loans, net 991,651   962,424 
      
      
Premises and equipment, net 12,539   9,670 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 2,866   3,274 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,390   1,390 
Loan servicing rights, net 2,035   2,113 
Bank-owned life insurance 17,286   17,074 
Other assets 27,380   16,423 
Total assets$1,234,092  $1,257,635 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Demand$127,944  $94,749 
Savings and interest checking 185,465   137,824 
Money market 309,658   302,343 
Time 360,870   477,436 
Total deposits 983,937   1,012,352 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000   15,000 
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances -   12,440 
Subordinated debt 14,995   14,940 
Lease liability 6,796   4,496 
Other liabilities 31,402   33,668 
Total liabilities 1,052,130   1,092,896 
      
Commitments and contingencies -   - 
      
Shareholders' equity     
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares    
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 -   - 
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;     
8,344,797 and 8,153,841 shares issued and outstanding at    
December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 8,345   8,154 
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;     
zero and 44,783 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 a
nd June 30, 2020, respectively		-  45 
Additional paid-in capital 69,499   68,302 
Retained earnings 105,766   89,960 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,648)  (1,722)
Total shareholders' equity 181,962   164,739 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,234,092  $1,257,635 
        


NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
  2020
 2019
 2020
 2019
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans $18,108  $19,490  $36,213  $39,193 
Interest on available-for-sale securities  193   442   483   893 
Other interest and dividend income  54   326   142   665 
Total interest and dividend income  18,355   20,258   36,838   40,751 
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits  2,529   4,181   5,587   8,497 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  126   218   250   343 
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility  -   -   2   - 
Subordinated debt  282   282   563   563 
Obligation under capital lease agreements  30   32   55   68 
Total interest expense  2,967   4,713   6,457   9,471 
             
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses  15,388   15,545   30,381   31,280 
Provision for loan losses  365   243   742   106 
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses  15,023   15,302   29,639   31,174 
             
Noninterest income:            
Fees for other services to customers  488   414   988   827 
Gain on sales of PPP loans  4   -   1,114   - 
Gain on sales of SBA loans  -   304   -   556 
Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale  19   212   102   425 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities  (16)  (25)  (16)  15 
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral                 
and premises and equipment, net  (187)  314   (344)  312 
Correspondent fee income  6,082   -   10,829   - 
Bank-owned life insurance income  106   108   212   350 
Other noninterest income  1   10   28   28 
Total noninterest income  6,497   1,337   12,913   2,513 
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits  5,971   5,926   12,322   12,312 
Occupancy and equipment expense  1,047   849   1,974   1,747 
Professional fees  443   445   806   837 
Data processing fees  1,066   1,002   2,090   1,986 
Marketing expense  120   55   161   148 
Loan acquisition and collection expense  824   481   1,513   1,092 
FDIC insurance premiums (credits)  101   (1)  205   (19)
Intangible asset amortization  -   109   -   217 
Other noninterest expense  856   923   1,290   1,824 
Total noninterest expense  10,428   9,789   20,361   20,144 
             
Income before income tax expense  11,092   6,850   22,191   13,543 
Income tax expense  2,916   1,983   6,221   3,901 
Net income $8,176  $4,867  $15,970  $9,642 
             
             
Weighted-average shares outstanding:            
Basic  8,244,068   9,048,171   8,220,604   9,046,004 
Diluted  8,309,252   9,223,137   8,312,330   9,217,544 
             
Earnings per common share:            
Basic $0.99  $0.54  $1.94  $1.07 
Diluted  0.98   0.53   1.92   1.05 
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.01  $0.01  $0.02  $0.02 
                 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2020
 2019
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:               
Interest-earning assets:               
Investment securities$70,409 $193 1.09% $81,009 $442 2.17%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 953,144  18,108 7.54%  945,985  19,490 8.20%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,390  13 3.71%  2,079  18 3.44%
Short-term investments (4) 143,272  41 0.11%  77,268  308 1.59%
Total interest-earning assets 1,168,215  18,355 6.23%  1,106,341  20,258 7.28%
Cash and due from banks 3,058       2,781     
Other non-interest earning assets 46,730       42,725     
Total assets$1,218,003      $1,151,847     
                
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts$128,337 $113 0.35% $70,737 $77 0.43%
Money market accounts 310,074  377 0.48%  269,880  1,094 1.61%
Savings accounts 37,301  12 0.13%  34,317  15 0.17%
Time deposits 388,669  2,027 2.07%  464,424  2,995 2.57%
Total interest-bearing deposits 864,381  2,529 1.16%  839,358  4,181 1.98%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000  126 3.33%  36,250  218 2.39%
Subordinated debt 14,981  282 7.47%  14,871  282 7.54%
Capital lease obligations 6,501  30 1.83%  5,365  32 2.37%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 900,863  2,967 1.31%  895,844  4,713 2.09%
                
Non-interest bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 123,413       85,894     
Other liabilities 17,193       9,940     
Total liabilities 1,041,469       991,678     
Shareholders' equity 176,534       160,169     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,218,003      $1,151,847     
                
Net interest income   $15,388      $15,545  
                
Interest rate spread      4.92%       5.19%
Net interest margin (5)      5.23%       5.59%
                
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Six Months Ended December 31,
 2020  2019 
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:               
Interest-earning assets:               
Investment securities$71,275 $483 1.34% $81,545 $893 2.18%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 955,339  36,213 7.52%  948,625  39,193 8.22%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,390  46 6.56%  1,669  37 4.41%
Short-term investments (4) 156,440  96 0.12%  68,808  628 1.82%
Total interest-earning assets 1,184,444  36,838 6.17%  1,100,647  40,751 7.36%
Cash and due from banks 2,992       2,705     
Other non-interest earning assets 42,792       39,127     
Total assets$1,230,228      $1,142,479     
                
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts$125,991 $240 0.38% $68,071 $137 0.40%
Money market accounts 311,173  912 0.58%  267,379  2,162 1.61%
Savings accounts 37,414  26 0.14%  34,397  30 0.17%
Time deposits 412,248  4,409 2.12%  474,270  6,168 2.59%
Total interest-bearing deposits 886,826  5,587 1.25%  844,117  8,497 2.00%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000  250 3.31%  25,625  343 2.66%
PPPLF advances 879  2 0.45%  -  - 0.00%
Subordinated debt 14,967  563 7.46%  14,856  563 7.54%
Capital lease obligations 5,404  55 2.02%  5,527  68 2.45%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 923,076  6,457 1.39%  890,125  9,471 2.12%
                
Non-interest bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 117,857       85,491     
Other liabilities 17,441       8,760     
Total liabilities 1,058,374       984,376     
Shareholders' equity 171,854       158,103     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,230,228      $1,142,479     
                
Net interest income   $30,381      $31,280  
                
Interest rate spread      4.78%       5.24%
Net interest margin (5)      5.09%       5.65%
                
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
                    
Net interest income$15,388  $14,993  $17,384  $16,321  $15,545 
Provision for loan losses 365   377   905   3,489   243 
Noninterest income 6,497   6,416   9,812   860   1,337 
Noninterest expense 10,428   9,933   10,268   10,081   9,789 
Net income 8,176   7,794   11,219   1,875   4,867 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,244,068   8,196,828   8,337,088   9,004,819   9,048,171 
Diluted 8,309,252   8,315,096   8,405,665   9,128,651   9,223,137 
          
Earnings per common share:         
Basic$0.99  $0.95  $1.35  $0.21  $0.54 
Diluted 0.98   0.94   1.33   0.21   0.53 
          
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
          
Return on average assets 2.66%  2.49%  3.07%  0.61%  1.68%
Return on average equity 18.37%  18.50%  28.44%  4.57%  12.09%
Net interest rate spread (1) 4.92%  4.65%  4.60%  5.14%  5.19%
Net interest margin (2) 5.23%  4.95%  4.90%  5.50%  5.59%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP (Non-GAAP) (3) 5.23%  5.00%  5.34%  5.50%  5.59%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 47.65%  46.40%  37.29%  58.68%  57.98%
Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.40%  3.17%  2.78%  3.28%  3.38%
Average interest-earning assets to average
    interest-bearing liabilities		 129.68%  127.02%  118.53%  122.88%  123.50%
          
 As of:
 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Nonperforming loans:         
Originated portfolio:         
Residential real estate$6,676  $704  $832  $1,187  $1,586 
Commercial real estate 8,329   6,856   6,861   7,439   8,032 
Commercial and industrial 1,978   2,013   2,058   2,226   622 
Consumer 30   26   29   40   59 
Total originated portfolio 17,013   9,599   9,780   10,892   10,299 
Total purchased portfolio 13,497   11,848   11,325   13,485   8,489 
Total nonperforming loans 30,510   21,447   21,105   24,377   18,788 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 2,866   4,102   3,274   3,110   2,505 
Total nonperforming assets$33,376  $25,549  $24,379  $27,487  $21,293 
          
Past due loans to total loans 2.31%  2.03%  1.69%  3.52%  2.84%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 3.05%  2.30%  2.17%  2.36%  1.88%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.70%  2.03%  1.94%  2.23%  1.76%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.99%  1.02%  0.94%  0.85%  0.54%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 32.53%  44.46%  43.49%  36.14%  28.77%
          
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (5) 251.00%  248.47%  281.32%  304.40%  292.58%
Net loans to core deposits (6) (9) 101.86%  91.74%  96.38%  102.04%  106.52%
Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 41.79%  38.40%  39.77%  38.28%  36.65%
Equity to total assets 14.74%  13.73%  13.10%  12.95%  13.53%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.93%  18.57%  17.13%  15.71%  16.48%
Total capital ratio 20.37%  21.19%  19.61%  18.03%  18.52%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 15.07%  14.02%  13.36%  13.04%  14.26%
          
Total shareholders' equity$181,962  $172,551  $164,739  $159,525  $163,400 
Less: Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common shareholders' equity 181,962   172,551   164,739   159,525   163,400 
Less: Intangible assets (7) (2,035)  (2,323)  (2,113)  (2,116)  (2,641)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$179,927  $170,228  $162,626  $157,409  $160,759 
          
Common shares outstanding 8,344,797   8,191,786   8,198,624   8,633,772   9,052,013 
Book value per common share$21.81  $21.06  $20.09  $18.48  $18.05 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 21.56   20.78   19.84   18.23   17.76 
          
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $80 thousand and $1.6 million and PPPLF interest expense of $2 thousand and $174 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, as well as PPP loan average balances of $16.9 million and $223.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(5) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(6) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.
(7) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.
(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
(9) Net loans and total loans, including loans held for sale, exclude PPP loans held for sale.