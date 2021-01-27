PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $16.0 million, or $1.92 per diluted common share, compared to $9.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2021.

“We reported strong results in our second fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “We closed on our largest single loan pool purchase in the Bank’s history, which contributed to our National Lending team generating $175.9 million of new volume, consisting of $91.3 million of purchased loans and $84.6 million of originations.” Mr. Wayne continued, “For the quarter, we recognized $6.1 million of correspondent fee income under the arrangement with The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) and ACAP SME, LLC, who purchased an additional $1.3 billion of Paycheck Protection Program loans during the quarter. As a result, we earned $0.98 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.4%, a return on average assets of 2.7%, and a net interest margin of 5.2%.”

As of December 31, 2020, total assets were $1.23 billion, a decrease of $23.5 million, or 1.9%, from total assets of $1.26 billion as of June 30, 2020.

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020:



Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020

Balance September 30, 2020

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 418,584 $ 358,203 $ 60,381 16.86 % National Lending Originated 478,423 462,974 15,449 3.34 % SBA National 48,797 48,775 22 0.05 % Community Banking 55,773 62,158 (6,385 ) (10.27 %) Total $ 1,001,577 $ 932,110 $ 69,467 7.45 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020

Balance June 30, 2020

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 418,584 $ 386,624 $ 31,960 8.27 % National Lending Originated 478,423 467,612 10,811 2.31 % SBA National 48,797 47,095 1,702 3.61 % Community Banking 55,773 70,271 (14,498 ) (20.63 %) Total $ 1,001,577 $ 971,602 $ 29,975 3.09 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $175.9 million, which consisted of $91.3 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 93.4% of unpaid principal balance, and $84.6 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

2019

Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 97,759 $ 84,607 $ 182,366 $ 66,784 $ 98,563 $ 165,347 Net investment basis 91,284 84,607 175,891 64,840 98,563 163,403 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.06 % 6.87 % 7.89 % 9.76 % 7.67 % 8.57 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.06 % 6.87 % 7.89 % 10.21 % 7.67 % 8.77 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

2019

Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 103,588 $ 125,515 $ 229,103 $ 97,116 $ 139,100 $ 236,216 Net investment basis 95,862 125,515 221,377 93,462 139,100 232,562 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.08 % 6.95 % 7.93 % 9.74 % 7.62 % 8.52 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.08 % 6.95 % 7.93 % 9.98 % 7.62 % 8.61 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 456,524 $ 478,423 $ 934,947 $ 401,393 $ 497,386 $ 898,779 Net investment basis 418,584 478,423 897,007 367,625 497,386 865,011 (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits decreased by $28.4 million, or 2.8%, from June 30, 2020. The decrease was attributable to a decrease in time deposits of $116.6 million, or 24.4% due to intentional runoff. The decrease was partially offset by increases in demand deposits of $33.2 million, or 35.0%, savings and interest checking accounts of $47.6 million, or 34.6%, and money market deposits of $7.3 million, or 2.4%.

3. Shareholders’ equity increased by $17.2 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2020, primarily due to net income of $16.0 million. Shareholders’ equity also increased by $1.0 million as a result of stock options exercised, which resulted in 153 thousand shares of common stock issued.



Net income increased by $3.3 million to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses decreased by $157 thousand to $15.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $15.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower interest income earned on loans, partially offset by a decrease in deposit interest expense. The decrease in interest income earned on loans was primarily due to lower average balances and rates earned on the National Lending originated, SBA, and Community Bank portfolios, partially offset by higher average balances in the National Lending purchased portfolio. The decrease in deposit interest expense was due to lower rates, partially offset by higher average balances.





The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 57,801 $ 658 4.52 % $ 85,989 $ 1,193 5.52 % SBA National 48,953 616 4.99 % 57,371 1,003 6.96 % National Lending: Originated 450,698 7,801 6.87 % 456,877 8,814 7.67 % Purchased 395,692 9,033 9.06 % 345,748 8,480 9.76 % Total National Lending 846,390 16,834 7.89 % 802,625 17,294 8.57 % Total $ 953,144 $ 18,108 7.54 % $ 945,985 $ 19,490 8.20 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 61,620 $ 1,502 4.84 % $ 88,187 $ 2,458 5.54 % SBA National 48,444 1,171 4.80 % 60,062 2,472 8.19 % SBA PPP 8,608 81 1.87 % - - 0.00 % National Lending: Originated 451,721 15,830 6.95 % 463,092 17,742 7.62 % Purchased 384,946 17,629 9.08 % 337,284 16,521 9.74 % Total National Lending 836,667 33,459 7.93 % 800,376 34,263 8.52 % Total $ 955,339 $ 36,213 7.52 % $ 948,625 $ 39,193 8.22 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.



The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, transactional income decreased by $430 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $588 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 9.1%, a decrease from 10.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 7,113 7.13 % $ 6,525 7.51 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % 395 0.45 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 1,920 1.93 % 1,955 2.25 % Total transactional income 1,920 1.93 % 2,350 2.70 % Total $ 9,033 9.06 % $ 8,875 10.21 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 13,677 7.05 % $ 12,580 7.42 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % 395 0.24 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,952 2.03 % 3,941 2.32 % Total transactional income 3,952 2.03 % 4,336 2.56 % Total $ 17,629 9.08 % $ 16,916 9.98 % (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Noninterest income increased by $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, principally due to the following:



An increase in correspondent fee income of $6.1 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income as a result of the correspondent arrangement entered into with Loan Source during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The correspondent arrangement provides for the Bank to earn a correspondent fee when Loan Source purchases PPP loans and the Bank subsequently shares in net servicing income on such purchased PPP loans. Correspondent income for the quarter is comprised of the following components:

Income Earned (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 1,061 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 613 Earned Net Servicing Interest 4,408 Total $ 6,082

A summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter PPP Loans

Purchased by

Loan Source Correspondent

Fee Purchased

Accrued Interest(1) Total(2)

(In thousands) Q4 FY 2020 $ 1,272,900 $ 2,891 $ 688 $ 3,579 Q1 FY 2021 2,112,100 5,348 2,804 8,152 Q2 FY 2021 1,333,500 495 3,766 4,261 Total $ 4,718,500 $ 8,734 $ 7,258 $ 15,992 Less amounts recognized in Q2 FY 21 (1,061 ) (613 ) (1,674 ) Less amounts recognized in previous quarters (842 ) (279 ) (1,121 ) Amount remaining to be recognized $ 6,831 $ 6,366 $ 13,197 (1) - Northeast Bank's share (2) - Expected to be recognized into income over approximately 2 years

The increase in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:



An increase in loss on real estate owned (“REO”) of $501 thousand, due to a writedown and net loss on sales of REO properties in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a gain recorded on the transfer of a loan into REO in the quarter ended December 31, 2019;

A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $304 thousand, due to no SBA loans sold in the quarter ended December 31, 2020; and

A decrease in gain on sale of residential loans held for sale of $193 thousand, due to lower volume of loans sold as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.



3. Noninterest expense increased by $639 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the following:



An increase in loan expense of $343 thousand, primarily due to $424 thousand in correspondent expenses associated with the Loan Source arrangement, partially offset by an increase of $120 thousand of collection expense reimbursements received during the quarter ended December 31, 2020;

An increase in occupancy and equipment expense of $198 thousand, primarily due to increases in rent expense, depreciation and IT software expense in connection with the relocation of the Lewiston operations center and opening of a new office in New York City; and

An increase in FDIC insurance premium expense of $102 thousand, due to credits received during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which have now run out.

4. Income tax expense increased by $933 thousand to $2.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 26.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to $472 thousand of tax benefits arising from the exercise of stock options during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.



As of December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 2.70% of total assets, as compared to $24.4 million, or 1.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to two National Lending originated loans totaling $8.0 million and two National Lending purchased loans totaling $1.2 million that were placed on nonaccrual during the six months ended December 31, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, a $6.0 million nonaccrual loan paid off in full.

As of December 31, 2020, past due loans totaled $23.1 million, or 2.31% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $16.4 million, or 1.69% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to one National Lending originated loan totaling $2.0 million and fifteen National Lending purchased loans totaling $4.8 million, becoming past due during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 15.1%, compared to 13.4% at June 30, 2020, and the Total capital ratio was 20.4% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 19.6% at June 30, 2020. Capital ratios were affected by earnings during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin excluding PPP. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates and real estate values; increases in loan defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,264 $ 2,795 Short-term investments 106,096 140,862 Total cash and cash equivalents 109,360 143,657 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 62,149 64,918 Equity securities, at fair value 7,275 7,239 Total investment securities 69,424 72,157 Residential real estate loans held for sale 161 601 SBA loans held for sale - 28,852 Total loans held for sale 161 29,453 Loans: Commercial real estate 700,413 679,537 Commercial and industrial 226,770 212,769 Residential real estate 73,060 77,722 Consumer 1,334 1,574 Total loans 1,001,577 971,602 Less: Allowance for loan losses 9,926 9,178 Loans, net 991,651 962,424 Premises and equipment, net 12,539 9,670 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 2,866 3,274 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,390 1,390 Loan servicing rights, net 2,035 2,113 Bank-owned life insurance 17,286 17,074 Other assets 27,380 16,423 Total assets $ 1,234,092 $ 1,257,635 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 127,944 $ 94,749 Savings and interest checking 185,465 137,824 Money market 309,658 302,343 Time 360,870 477,436 Total deposits 983,937 1,012,352 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances - 12,440 Subordinated debt 14,995 14,940 Lease liability 6,796 4,496 Other liabilities 31,402 33,668 Total liabilities 1,052,130 1,092,896 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,344,797 and 8,153,841 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 8,345 8,154 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; zero and 44,783 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 a

nd June 30, 2020, respectively - 45 Additional paid-in capital 69,499 68,302 Retained earnings 105,766 89,960 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,648 ) (1,722 ) Total shareholders' equity 181,962 164,739 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,234,092 $ 1,257,635





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 18,108 $ 19,490 $ 36,213 $ 39,193 Interest on available-for-sale securities 193 442 483 893 Other interest and dividend income 54 326 142 665 Total interest and dividend income 18,355 20,258 36,838 40,751 Interest expense: Deposits 2,529 4,181 5,587 8,497 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 126 218 250 343 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - - 2 - Subordinated debt 282 282 563 563 Obligation under capital lease agreements 30 32 55 68 Total interest expense 2,967 4,713 6,457 9,471 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 15,388 15,545 30,381 31,280 Provision for loan losses 365 243 742 106 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 15,023 15,302 29,639 31,174 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 488 414 988 827 Gain on sales of PPP loans 4 - 1,114 - Gain on sales of SBA loans - 304 - 556 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale 19 212 102 425 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (16 ) (25 ) (16 ) 15 Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net (187 ) 314 (344 ) 312 Correspondent fee income 6,082 - 10,829 - Bank-owned life insurance income 106 108 212 350 Other noninterest income 1 10 28 28 Total noninterest income 6,497 1,337 12,913 2,513 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,971 5,926 12,322 12,312 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,047 849 1,974 1,747 Professional fees 443 445 806 837 Data processing fees 1,066 1,002 2,090 1,986 Marketing expense 120 55 161 148 Loan acquisition and collection expense 824 481 1,513 1,092 FDIC insurance premiums (credits) 101 (1 ) 205 (19 ) Intangible asset amortization - 109 - 217 Other noninterest expense 856 923 1,290 1,824 Total noninterest expense 10,428 9,789 20,361 20,144 Income before income tax expense 11,092 6,850 22,191 13,543 Income tax expense 2,916 1,983 6,221 3,901 Net income $ 8,176 $ 4,867 $ 15,970 $ 9,642 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 8,244,068 9,048,171 8,220,604 9,046,004 Diluted 8,309,252 9,223,137 8,312,330 9,217,544 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.54 $ 1.94 $ 1.07 Diluted 0.98 0.53 1.92 1.05 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

2019

Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 70,409 $ 193 1.09 % $ 81,009 $ 442 2.17 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 953,144 18,108 7.54 % 945,985 19,490 8.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,390 13 3.71 % 2,079 18 3.44 % Short-term investments (4) 143,272 41 0.11 % 77,268 308 1.59 % Total interest-earning assets 1,168,215 18,355 6.23 % 1,106,341 20,258 7.28 % Cash and due from banks 3,058 2,781 Other non-interest earning assets 46,730 42,725 Total assets $ 1,218,003 $ 1,151,847 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 128,337 $ 113 0.35 % $ 70,737 $ 77 0.43 % Money market accounts 310,074 377 0.48 % 269,880 1,094 1.61 % Savings accounts 37,301 12 0.13 % 34,317 15 0.17 % Time deposits 388,669 2,027 2.07 % 464,424 2,995 2.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 864,381 2,529 1.16 % 839,358 4,181 1.98 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 126 3.33 % 36,250 218 2.39 % Subordinated debt 14,981 282 7.47 % 14,871 282 7.54 % Capital lease obligations 6,501 30 1.83 % 5,365 32 2.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 900,863 2,967 1.31 % 895,844 4,713 2.09 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 123,413 85,894 Other liabilities 17,193 9,940 Total liabilities 1,041,469 991,678 Shareholders' equity 176,534 160,169 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,218,003 $ 1,151,847 Net interest income $ 15,388 $ 15,545 Interest rate spread 4.92 % 5.19 % Net interest margin (5) 5.23 % 5.59 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 71,275 $ 483 1.34 % $ 81,545 $ 893 2.18 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 955,339 36,213 7.52 % 948,625 39,193 8.22 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,390 46 6.56 % 1,669 37 4.41 % Short-term investments (4) 156,440 96 0.12 % 68,808 628 1.82 % Total interest-earning assets 1,184,444 36,838 6.17 % 1,100,647 40,751 7.36 % Cash and due from banks 2,992 2,705 Other non-interest earning assets 42,792 39,127 Total assets $ 1,230,228 $ 1,142,479 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 125,991 $ 240 0.38 % $ 68,071 $ 137 0.40 % Money market accounts 311,173 912 0.58 % 267,379 2,162 1.61 % Savings accounts 37,414 26 0.14 % 34,397 30 0.17 % Time deposits 412,248 4,409 2.12 % 474,270 6,168 2.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 886,826 5,587 1.25 % 844,117 8,497 2.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 250 3.31 % 25,625 343 2.66 % PPPLF advances 879 2 0.45 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 14,967 563 7.46 % 14,856 563 7.54 % Capital lease obligations 5,404 55 2.02 % 5,527 68 2.45 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 923,076 6,457 1.39 % 890,125 9,471 2.12 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 117,857 85,491 Other liabilities 17,441 8,760 Total liabilities 1,058,374 984,376 Shareholders' equity 171,854 158,103 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,230,228 $ 1,142,479 Net interest income $ 30,381 $ 31,280 Interest rate spread 4.78 % 5.24 % Net interest margin (5) 5.09 % 5.65 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



