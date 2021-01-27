SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2020.
Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|% Chg
|2020
|2019
|% Chg
|Homes closed (units)
|3,744
|2,830
|32
|%
|11,834
|9,267
|28
|%
|Home closing revenue
|$
|1,409,160
|$
|1,103,741
|28
|%
|$
|4,464,389
|$
|3,604,629
|24
|%
|Average sales price - closings
|$
|376
|$
|390
|(4
|)%
|$
|377
|$
|389
|(3
|)%
|Home orders (units)
|3,174
|2,093
|52
|%
|13,724
|9,616
|43
|%
|Home order value
|$
|1,216,069
|$
|804,133
|51
|%
|$
|5,174,938
|$
|3,683,502
|40
|%
|Average sales price - orders
|$
|383
|$
|384
|—
|%
|$
|377
|$
|383
|(2
|)%
|Ending backlog (units)
|4,672
|2,782
|68
|%
|Ending backlog value
|$
|1,812,547
|$
|1,098,158
|65
|%
|Average sales price - backlog
|$
|388
|$
|395
|(2
|)%
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|195,365
|$
|110,535
|77
|%
|$
|533,566
|$
|302,945
|76
|%
|Net earnings
|$
|152,527
|$
|103,614
|47
|%
|$
|423,475
|$
|249,663
|70
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|3.97
|$
|2.65
|50
|%
|$
|11.00
|$
|6.42
|71
|%
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
“Meritage Homes achieved another record quarter, capping off a full year of outperformance in 2020. While managing the safety, health, and welfare of our employees, customers, and trade partners amidst the pandemic, we still produced our all-time largest annual volume of sales orders and home closings," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "In the fourth quarter, we continued the momentum we achieved earlier in the year by delivering our highest quarterly home closings and revenue in our Company's history. The housing market remained robust during a traditionally quiet time of year, and with a strategic focus on entry-level and first move-up markets, Meritage capitalized on the significant demand by growing volume, driving profitability, and improving return on equity."
“Our sales orders of 3,174 homes for this quarter were 52% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019," Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes, commented. "Quarterly closings of 3,744 homes represented 914 additional units, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Home closing revenue of $1.4 billion in the current quarter, combined with our best quarterly home closing gross margin since 2006 of 24.0%, resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.97 for the fourth quarter."
Mr. Lord added, “The sustained strength in market demand largely stems from historically low mortgage interest rates, a shortage of new and existing homes for sale, and increased demand for healthier, safer homes that are affordable. Meritage continues to deliver what customers want: quick move-in homes that match their style, budget, and timeline. For entry-level buyers, our just-in-time inventory of LiVE.NOW.® homes makes the dream of home ownership an immediate reality. For first move-up buyers, our streamlined Design Collections at Studio M® Design Centers enable customers to style their home efficiently through a stress-free experience.
“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we aggressively secured new land positions to replace communities as they close out and to expand our community count over the coming years. We invested $506 million in land acquisition and development and put approximately 11,200 new lots under control, a quarterly record," he remarked. "We secured nearly 29,500 gross new lots in 2020, a 63% increase as compared to about 18,000 gross new lots in 2019. Adjusting for land sales and terminations, we secured more than 27,200 net new lots in 2020, a 60% increase year-over-year. We believe our strong land portfolio strategically sets us up for long-term growth, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of 300 communities by mid-2022."
Mr. Lord concluded, "We are entering 2021 with a heavy backlog of almost 4,700 sold homes and more than 2,500 specs completed or under construction, giving us some additional visibility into 2021. For the full year 2021, we are projecting 11,500-12,500 home closings with home closing revenue between $4.2-4.6 billion, home closing gross margin of 22.0-23.0% and an effective tax rate of about 23.0%. At this volume, we expect to close out 2021 with approximately 235-245 communities and to realize diluted EPS in the range of $10.50-11.50.”
FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
FULL YEAR RESULTS
BALANCE SHEET
CONFERENCE CALL
Management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results at 7:30 a.m. Arizona Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.
A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Arizona Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021 and extending through February 11, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Change $
|Change %
|Homebuilding:
|Home closing revenue
|$
|1,409,160
|$
|1,103,741
|$
|305,419
|28
|%
|Land closing revenue
|777
|33,107
|(32,330
|)
|(98
|)%
|Total closing revenue
|1,409,937
|1,136,848
|273,089
|24
|%
|Cost of home closings
|(1,071,375
|)
|(884,778
|)
|(186,597
|)
|21
|%
|Cost of land closings
|(21,016
|)
|(32,750
|)
|11,734
|(36
|)%
|Total cost of closings
|(1,092,391
|)
|(917,528
|)
|(174,863
|)
|19
|%
|Home closing gross profit
|337,785
|218,963
|118,822
|54
|%
|Land closing gross (loss)/profit
|(20,239
|)
|357
|(20,596
|)
|N/M
|Total closing gross profit
|317,546
|219,320
|98,226
|45
|%
|Financial Services:
|Revenue
|5,768
|4,756
|1,012
|21
|%
|Expense
|(2,278
|)
|(1,832
|)
|(446
|)
|24
|%
|Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net
|1,956
|1,340
|616
|46
|%
|Financial services profit
|5,446
|4,264
|1,182
|28
|%
|Commissions and other sales costs
|(83,038
|)
|(70,598
|)
|(12,440
|)
|18
|%
|General and administrative expenses
|(47,937
|)
|(40,557
|)
|(7,380
|)
|18
|%
|Interest expense
|(1
|)
|(20
|)
|19
|(95
|)%
|Other income, net
|3,349
|3,761
|(412
|)
|(11
|)%
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|(5,635
|)
|5,635
|N/M
|Earnings before income taxes
|195,365
|110,535
|84,830
|77
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|(42,838
|)
|(6,921
|)
|(35,917
|)
|519
|%
|Net earnings
|$
|152,527
|$
|103,614
|$
|48,913
|47
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|Change $ or shares
|Change %
|Earnings per common share
|$
|4.06
|$
|2.71
|$
|1.35
|50
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|37,582
|38,252
|(670
|)
|(2
|)%
|Diluted
|Earnings per common share
|$
|3.97
|$
|2.65
|$
|1.32
|50
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|38,412
|39,137
|(725
|)
|(2
|)%
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Change $
|Change %
|Homebuilding:
|Home closing revenue
|$
|4,464,389
|$
|3,604,629
|$
|859,760
|24
|%
|Land closing revenue
|17,731
|45,854
|(28,123
|)
|(61
|)%
|Total closing revenue
|4,482,120
|3,650,483
|831,637
|23
|%
|Cost of home closings
|(3,483,981
|)
|(2,923,969
|)
|(560,012
|)
|19
|%
|Cost of land closings
|(38,525
|)
|(46,899
|)
|8,374
|(18
|)%
|Total cost of closings
|(3,522,506
|)
|(2,970,868
|)
|(551,638
|)
|19
|%
|Home closing gross profit
|980,408
|680,660
|299,748
|44
|%
|Land closing gross loss
|(20,794
|)
|(1,045
|)
|(19,749
|)
|N/M
|Total closing gross profit
|959,614
|679,615
|279,999
|41
|%
|Financial Services:
|Revenue
|19,097
|16,461
|2,636
|16
|%
|Expense
|(7,797
|)
|(6,781
|)
|(1,016
|)
|15
|%
|Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net
|5,088
|10,899
|(5,811
|)
|(53
|)%
|Financial services profit
|16,388
|20,579
|(4,191
|)
|(20
|)%
|Commissions and other sales costs
|(287,901
|)
|(246,728
|)
|(41,173
|)
|17
|%
|General and administrative expenses
|(159,020
|)
|(146,093
|)
|(12,927
|)
|9
|%
|Interest expense
|(2,177
|)
|(8,370
|)
|6,193
|(74
|)%
|Other income, net
|6,662
|9,577
|(2,915
|)
|(30
|)%
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|(5,635
|)
|5,635
|N/M
|Earnings before income taxes
|533,566
|302,945
|230,621
|76
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|(110,091
|)
|(53,282
|)
|(56,809
|)
|107
|%
|Net earnings
|$
|423,475
|$
|249,663
|$
|173,812
|70
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|Change $ or shares
|Change %
|Earnings per common share
|$
|11.23
|$
|6.55
|$
|4.68
|71
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|37,718
|38,100
|(382
|)
|(1
|)%
|Diluted
|Earnings per common share
|$
|11.00
|$
|6.42
|$
|4.58
|71
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|38,484
|38,891
|(407
|)
|(1
|)%
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|745,621
|$
|319,466
|Other receivables
|98,573
|88,492
|Real estate (1)
|2,778,039
|2,744,361
|Deposits on real estate under option or contract
|59,534
|50,901
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|4,350
|4,443
|Property and equipment, net
|38,933
|50,606
|Deferred tax asset
|36,040
|25,917
|Prepaids, other assets and goodwill
|103,308
|114,063
|Total assets
|$
|3,864,398
|$
|3,398,249
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|175,250
|$
|155,024
|Accrued liabilities
|296,121
|226,008
|Home sale deposits
|25,074
|24,246
|Loans payable and other borrowings
|23,094
|22,876
|Senior notes
|996,991
|996,105
|Total liabilities
|1,516,530
|1,424,259
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|375
|382
|Additional paid-in capital
|455,762
|505,352
|Retained earnings
|1,891,731
|1,468,256
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,347,868
|1,973,990
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,864,398
|$
|3,398,249
|(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:
|Homes under contract under construction
|873,365
|$
|564,762
|Unsold homes, completed and under construction
|357,861
|686,948
|Model homes
|82,502
|121,340
|Finished home sites and home sites under development
|1,464,311
|1,371,311
|Total real estate
|$
|2,778,039
|$
|2,744,361
Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|8,556
|$
|8,370
|$
|31,052
|$
|27,923
|Summary of Capitalized Interest:
|Capitalized interest, beginning of period
|$
|67,550
|$
|88,195
|$
|82,014
|$
|88,454
|Interest incurred
|16,101
|19,629
|66,289
|83,856
|Interest expensed
|(1
|)
|(20
|)
|(2,177
|)
|(8,370
|)
|Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings
|(24,710
|)
|(25,790
|)
|(87,186
|)
|(81,926
|)
|Capitalized interest, end of period
|$
|58,940
|$
|82,014
|$
|58,940
|$
|82,014
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Notes payable and other borrowings
|$
|1,020,085
|$
|1,018,981
|Stockholders' equity
|2,347,868
|1,973,990
|Total capital
|3,367,953
|2,992,971
|Debt-to-capital
|30.3
|%
|34.0
|%
|Notes payable and other borrowings
|$
|1,020,085
|$
|1,018,981
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|(745,621
|)
|(319,466
|)
|Net debt
|274,464
|699,515
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,347,868
|1,973,990
|Total net capital
|$
|2,622,332
|$
|2,673,505
|Net debt-to-capital
|10.5
|%
|26.2
|%
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands) (unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|423,475
|$
|249,663
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,052
|27,923
|Stock-based compensation
|19,995
|19,607
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|5,635
|Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities
|(4,496
|)
|(11,945
|)
|Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities
|3,594
|13,438
|Other
|14,406
|9,273
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|(Increase)/decrease in real estate
|(40,089
|)
|3,621
|(Increase)/decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract
|(9,477
|)
|453
|Decrease/(increase) in receivables, prepaids and other assets
|2,130
|(9,112
|)
|Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|88,942
|42,654
|Increase/(decrease) in home sale deposits
|828
|(4,390
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|530,360
|346,820
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|(5
|)
|(1,113
|)
|Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities
|1,000
|11,550
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(19,932
|)
|(24,385
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|703
|459
|Maturities/sales of investments and securities
|2,489
|754
|Payments to purchase investments and securities
|(2,489
|)
|(754
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(18,234
|)
|(13,489
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings
|(16,379
|)
|(3,676
|)
|Repayment of senior notes and senior convertible notes
|—
|(305,620
|)
|Repurchase of shares
|(69,592
|)
|(16,035
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(85,971
|)
|(325,331
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|426,155
|8,000
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|319,466
|311,466
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|745,621
|$
|319,466
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Homes
|Value
|Homes
|Value
|Homes Closed:
|Arizona
|704
|$
|228,990
|581
|$
|187,670
|California
|444
|286,744
|285
|181,307
|Colorado
|185
|85,707
|204
|102,989
|West Region
|1,333
|601,441
|1,070
|471,966
|Texas
|1,147
|371,870
|800
|273,566
|Central Region
|1,147
|371,870
|800
|273,566
|Florida
|524
|183,411
|372
|147,227
|Georgia
|183
|65,960
|147
|51,052
|North Carolina
|327
|112,299
|265
|98,769
|South Carolina
|102
|32,256
|70
|21,858
|Tennessee
|128
|41,923
|106
|39,303
|East Region
|1,264
|435,849
|960
|358,209
|Total
|3,744
|$
|1,409,160
|2,830
|$
|1,103,741
|Homes Ordered:
|Arizona
|485
|$
|168,760
|354
|$
|115,404
|California
|280
|187,431
|231
|143,573
|Colorado
|210
|103,351
|142
|71,276
|West Region
|975
|459,542
|727
|330,253
|Texas
|1,019
|341,240
|697
|232,644
|Central Region
|1,019
|341,240
|697
|232,644
|Florida
|447
|155,555
|255
|97,025
|Georgia
|147
|54,618
|106
|37,004
|North Carolina
|368
|131,857
|207
|73,999
|South Carolina
|108
|36,733
|49
|14,785
|Tennessee
|110
|36,524
|52
|18,423
|East Region
|1,180
|415,287
|669
|241,236
|Total
|3,174
|$
|1,216,069
|2,093
|$
|804,133
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Homes
|Value
|Homes
|Value
|Homes Closed:
|Arizona
|2,019
|$
|666,223
|1,707
|$
|556,432
|California
|1,231
|774,349
|749
|486,153
|Colorado
|738
|354,677
|711
|367,468
|West Region
|3,988
|1,795,249
|3,167
|1,410,053
|Texas
|3,894
|1,273,661
|2,976
|1,033,755
|Central Region
|3,894
|1,273,661
|2,976
|1,033,755
|Florida
|1,466
|540,644
|1,181
|468,591
|Georgia
|642
|229,577
|527
|183,492
|North Carolina
|1,132
|388,776
|823
|303,635
|South Carolina
|331
|105,369
|272
|88,371
|Tennessee
|381
|131,113
|321
|116,732
|East Region
|3,952
|1,395,479
|3,124
|1,160,821
|Total
|11,834
|$
|4,464,389
|9,267
|$
|3,604,629
|Homes Ordered:
|Arizona
|2,501
|$
|823,339
|1,875
|$
|608,795
|California
|1,530
|956,681
|803
|511,767
|Colorado
|750
|361,619
|722
|361,336
|West Region
|4,781
|2,141,639
|3,400
|1,481,898
|Texas
|4,476
|1,472,183
|3,043
|1,031,937
|Central Region
|4,476
|1,472,183
|3,043
|1,031,937
|Florida
|1,645
|590,966
|1,180
|466,528
|Georgia
|665
|237,576
|537
|186,735
|North Carolina
|1,367
|472,483
|865
|315,572
|South Carolina
|380
|122,049
|254
|80,325
|Tennessee
|410
|138,042
|337
|120,507
|East Region
|4,467
|1,561,116
|3,173
|1,169,667
|Total
|13,724
|$
|5,174,938
|9,616
|$
|3,683,502
|Order Backlog:
|Arizona
|993
|$
|343,917
|511
|$
|186,194
|California
|444
|274,680
|145
|92,171
|Colorado
|208
|104,709
|196
|97,508
|West Region
|1,645
|723,306
|852
|375,873
|Texas
|1,630
|572,242
|1,048
|372,520
|Central Region
|1,630
|572,242
|1,048
|372,520
|Florida
|550
|214,790
|371
|163,385
|Georgia
|156
|57,882
|133
|49,742
|North Carolina
|454
|163,346
|219
|79,446
|South Carolina
|120
|41,211
|71
|24,427
|Tennessee
|117
|39,770
|88
|32,765
|East Region
|1,397
|516,999
|882
|349,765
|Total
|4,672
|$
|1,812,547
|2,782
|$
|1,098,158
Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Ending
|Average
|Ending
|Average
|Active Communities:
|Arizona
|33
|34.0
|31
|34.0
|California
|16
|18.0
|24
|24.0
|Colorado
|11
|11.0
|18
|19.0
|West Region
|60
|63.0
|73
|77.0
|Texas
|63
|60.5
|77
|75.5
|Central Region
|63
|60.5
|77
|75.5
|Florida
|31
|32.5
|33
|34.5
|Georgia
|7
|9.0
|18
|18.0
|North Carolina
|21
|20.5
|25
|23.5
|South Carolina
|6
|6.0
|9
|9.5
|Tennessee
|7
|8.0
|9
|9.0
|East Region
|72
|76.0
|94
|94.5
|Total
|195
|199.5
|244
|247.0
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Ending
|Average
|Ending
|Average
|Active Communities:
|Arizona
|33
|34.8
|31
|35.5
|California
|16
|23.3
|24
|20.5
|Colorado
|11
|12.0
|18
|19.0
|West Region
|60
|70.1
|73
|75.0
|Texas
|63
|66.9
|77
|86.0
|Central Region
|63
|66.9
|77
|86.0
|Florida
|31
|33.8
|33
|32.0
|Georgia
|7
|12.5
|18
|20.0
|North Carolina
|21
|20.6
|25
|25.0
|South Carolina
|6
|6.0
|9
|10.5
|Tennessee
|7
|9.8
|9
|9.5
|East Region
|72
|82.7
|94
|97.0
|Total
|195
|219.7
|244
|258.0
ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The Company has closed over 135,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.
For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.
The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include statements regarding health of the housing market and the potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and projected full year 2021 home closings, home closing revenue, gross margins, effective tax rate, diluted earnings per share and future community counts.
Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations, except as required by law. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruptions to our business by COVID-19, fear of a similar event, and measures implemented by federal, state and local governments or health authorities to address it; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; shortages in the availability and cost of labor; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches; legislation related to tariffs; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds in connection with our development work; the loss of key personnel; changes in or failure to comply with laws, regulations and building codes; our limited geographic diversification; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our compliance with government regulations, the effect of legislative and other governmental actions, orders, policies or initiatives that impact housing, labor availability, construction, mortgage availability, our access to capital, the cost of capital or the economy in general, or other initiatives that seek to restrain growth or impact the costs of new housing construction or similar measures; legislation relating to energy and climate change; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; negative publicity that affects our reputation and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.
