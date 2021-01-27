NYPD Commissioner Shea virtually addresses the State of the NYPD hosted by the New York City Police Foundation

NYPD Commissioner Shea virtually addresses the State of the NYPD hosted by the New York City Police Foundation

“50 Grants for 50 Precincts” Program Will Fund Proposals for Innovative New Programs At Precincts Across the Five Boroughs



Program Launched in Honor of the 50th Anniversary of the New York City Police Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Police Foundation today announced a $1 million grant program to encourage innovative new initiatives within NYPD precincts. Known as “50 Grants for 50 Precincts,” the program will solicit proposals from NYPD precincts across the five borough, with 50 recipients to be selected to receive up to $20,000 each.

Launched in celebration of the Police Foundation’s 50th anniversary, the program is looking for proposals that could promote officer wellness, support community engagement efforts, honor fallen officers, or other ideas that serve the needs of a local precinct and its community.

Precincts will be encouraged to submit proposals beginning in March, outlining their plans to utilize the funds to achieve their goals, along with a budget and timeline. Proposals will be evaluated by a committee consisting of representatives from the NYPD, Police Foundation Staff and Board of Trustees, to determine the grant winners. Grants will be awarded to precincts on a rolling basis throughout the year.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “The New York City Police Foundation has played a critical role in advancing innovative new programs and supporting the NYPD for 50 years. We thank them for their continued support, and know this new initiative will result in essential investments for our precincts across the five boroughs.”

Andrew Tisch, Chairman of the Board of New York City Police Foundation said: “We are proud to celebrate our 50th Anniversary by launching this important initiative that will provide funds for innovative programs at the precinct level. So many great ideas in effective policing began at the local level. By encouraging precincts to get creative locally, we are hoping to stimulate ideas to help the NYPD get even closer to the communities they serve as well as to show our support for our police. We hope to continue to be one of the greatest examples of what can come from a great public-private partnership."

Susan Birnbaum, President and CEO of the New York City Police Foundation said: “We are proud to have worked with the NYPD to drive forward programs that build bridges with the community and make New York City a safer place to live, work, and visit. What better way to kick off our 50th anniversary than to offer up to $1 million in grants for precincts across New York City? We look forward to reviewing the innovative proposals we will receive over the course of the year.”

The New York City Police Foundation was established in 1971 as an independent, non-profit organization. For 50 years, the Foundation has provided resources for the NYPD to innovate and improve the quality of its services; build bridges with the community; and make New York City a safer place to live, work, and visit.

Some highlights of the Foundation’s work over the decades include:

• 1970s

In its first campaign, the Foundation provided the first bullet-resistant vests to 18,000 members of the Department when the City could not pay for them.

When financial hardships threatened the NYPD Mounted Unit, the Police Foundation stepped in and donated every horse for the next 20 years.

• 1980s

The Police Foundation received a $1 million grant to produce an award-winning series of Constitutional Law films to train the Department on legal issues such as Miranda Laws, Search and Seizure, and Stop and Frisk.

The Foundation took over the Crime Stoppers reward program, ensuring that tipsters would remain anonymous. To date there have been over $2.7M in rewards approved for tips which led to the arrest and indictment of violent felons.

• 1990s

The Police Foundation provided the first computers for CompStat, a crime analysis program that helped to reduce murder rates to levels not seen since the 1950s.

The Foundation helped develop a series of outreach initiatives that stressed cultural sensitivity training, youth leadership, and dialogues with clergy and community leaders.

• 2000s

The Foundation supported the creation of the International Liaison Program which stations NYPD Intelligence Officers in police departments around the world where they can gather information to help keep New York safe.

The COPE program was established after 9/11 to offer free post-traumatic stress counseling for all members of the NYPD.

• 2010s

The Foundation provided the first body cameras to the NYPD for a pilot study of that technology.

The Foundation worked with Police Officers and young people to develop the Options virtual reality curriculum which uses new technology to teach emotional intelligence and conflict resolution skills.

• 2020s

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation provided urgently needed protective equipment to police, coordinated meal deliveries to precincts, and provided hotel rooms for officers who needed to live separately from their family members in order to reduce exposure.

The Foundation is working with the Community Affairs Bureau to host a series of town hall meetings throughout the city to give New Yorkers a voice in stopping gun violence.

About the New York City Police Foundation

The New York City Police Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides resources for the NYPD to innovate and improve the quality of its services; build bridges with the community; and make New York City a safer place to live, work, and visit.

The Police Foundation provides resources for four core areas of support which:

Advance programs to prevent violent crime, thwart terrorism, and safeguard the people of our city;

Strengthen communities by building relationships between the NYPD and community members, including youth across the five boroughs;

Enhance leadership, management, wellness, and training across the NYPD; and

Pilot new technologies and provide resources and services to protect the public and the police.

**Note: The Foundation does not purchase weapons (military or other) or ammunition of any kind for the police department.

