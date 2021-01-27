European GT3 & Formula racing car driver David Schiwietz is the founder of PURE International Corporation, which announced this week it would export its flagship products, PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition, to America.

European GT3 & Formula racing car driver David Schiwietz is the founder of PURE International Corporation, which announced this week it would export its flagship products, PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition, to America.

Pure International Corporation plans to bring two innovative functional beverages to America this year. PURE Energy Drink is a performance-enhancing and concentration-promoting product. A second beverage, PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA is a sports product with no carbs, no sugar, 4,000mg of BCAA, 500mg L-Carnitine, and 80mg of caffeine.

Pure International Corporation plans to bring two innovative functional beverages to America this year. PURE Energy Drink is a performance-enhancing and concentration-promoting product. A second beverage, PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA is a sports product with no carbs, no sugar, 4,000mg of BCAA, 500mg L-Carnitine, and 80mg of caffeine.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European GT3 & Formula racing car driver David Schiwietz is the founder of PURE International Corporation, which announced this week it would export its flagship products, PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, to America.

Active in motorsports since he was five years old, Schiwietz, now 32, began to consider what his life would be like after his sports career was over.

His idea?

“I wanted to develop the purest and healthiest energy drink on the market,” he said. "I wanted an energy drink that stood out from the crowd. Timeless and refreshingly different with a refreshing taste that people would love. Just PURE.”

Six years ago, Schiwietz contacted several labs and told them what he wanted.

“If you can’t implement my idea, you don’t have to call me back,” he said. “Three weeks later, my phone suddenly rang, and a person on the other line said, ‘Mr. Schiwietz, we have something for you.’”

Schiwietz said PURE Energy Drink is refreshing, sexy, and up-to-date.

“It is vegan, contains almost 90 percent mineral water, B vitamins, and only 10.3 grams of beet sugar per 100ml,” Schiwietz said, adding that sugar as a “train for caffeine into the bloodstream” is the most important source of energy. “Our energy drink is a performance-enhancing and concentration-promoting product. We have optimized it and worked a lot on the taste."

Once PURE Energy Drink was born, Schiwietz began to expand his product line with PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, which is a sports product with no carbs, no sugar, 4,000mg of BCAA, 500mg L-Carnitine, and 80mg of caffeine.

“Our drink with multi-chain amino acids is also clear like water,” he said. “It contains mineral water and tastes different, more refreshing than other brands.”

Schiwietz said PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA contains more than two times the amount of amino acids than its competitors.

“You can drink our BCAA beverage before, during, and after exercising,” he added.

Looking back, Schiwietz said he is amazed at the success he has had in developing these drinks.

“I never thought it would grow so quickly,” he said. “But I am thrilled with what we have accomplished and what we will bring to market in the near future.”

As a motorsports racing driver, Schiwietz understands what it means to have a competitive advantage.

“Our competitive advantage is that we have created products that 100 percent fulfill their purpose. We are on point also with our taste! We wouldn’t bring anything to the market that we were only half-satisfied with or would only copy.”

With PURE Drink Energy and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, Schiwietz can take another victory lap.

For more information, visit WWW.PURE-DRINK.US

Attachments

Robert Grant Pure Drink 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com