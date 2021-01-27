Singapore, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

THE RESOLUTE 2.0 TEST KIT IS COMPATIBLE WITH A WIDE VARIETY OF TESTING METHODS INCLUDING DEEP-THROAT SALIVA, OROPHARYNGEAL/MIDDLE TURBINATE AND NASOPHARYNGEAL TEST SWABS



MORE THAN 2 MILLION UNITS HAVE BEEN SOLD GLOBALLY



Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH), a global medical leader headquartered in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, announced today that the RESOLUTE 2.0 direct RT-PCR test kit has received approval from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for use by laboratories and medical institutions across Australia.

An industry-first direct RT-PCR COVID-19 test kit that eliminates the need for viral RNA extraction from patient test samples, RESOLUTE 2.0 is only among a handful of such RT-PCR tests approved by TGA and stands out with its high sensitivity and specificity to SARS-CoV-2 despite a shortened laboratory processing time. This minimises potential human errors while reducing the exposure of lab technicians to the virus, and delivers test results in half the time compared to other “gold standard” conventional RT-PCR test kits. Given that high-volume processing of fast and accurate COVID-19 tests is critical to reopen economies and trade safely, the RESOLUTE 2.0 can be paired with the complementary RAVE automated robotics lab system to process an industry-topping 4 times more throughput than the usual RT-PCR test volume in a day.

As a key weapon in the testing arsenal of medical facilities and laboratories globally, the RESOLUTE 2.0 will be used at a new COVID-19 testing lab that will open in Changi Airport in 2021.

Besides nasopharyngeal (NP) COVID-19 testing, the versatile RESOLUTE 2.0 test kit has recently received approvals for deep-throat saliva (DTS) and oropharyngeal/middle turbinate (OPMT) testing from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority.

The RESOLUTE 2.0 kit was jointly developed by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and DSO National Laboratories while the RAVE was developed by A*STAR. The integrated RESOLUTE 2.0 and RAVE system is distributed by AMTH globally.

Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive of Advanced MedTech, said: “COVID-19 testing is not going away, even as we roll out COVID-19 vaccines globally. We are pleased to work with the Australian authorities and Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority on attaining TGA’s approval, to help safely reopen their dynamic economy and bring jobs and trade back into the country. We are proud that RESOLUTE 2.0 has been selected for use in reopening a major air hub such as Changi Airport and we hope our test can do the same for Australia.”

About Advanced MedTech Holdings

Advanced MedTech Holdings is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and services. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Malaysia and Japan, the Company serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech Holdings makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. For more information on Advanced MedTech Holdings, please visit www.advanced-medtech.com .

About RESOLUTE 2.0

RESOLUTE 2.0, an industry-first SARS-CoV-2 direct multiplex Reverse-Transcription Polymerase-Chain-Reaction (RT-PCR) assay kit co-developed by Singapore’s Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR) and DSO National Laboratories (DSO), has been made available for clinical use by Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH), a global medical technology leader. RESOLUTE 2.0 eliminates the need for extraction of viral RNA from patient test samples, thus minimising potential human errors and halving the test delivery time when compared to other approved RT-PCR kits which are considered the gold standard in SARS-CoV-2 detection. A multiplex RT-PCR, RESOLUTE 2.0 also allows for simultaneous detection of multiple SARS-CoV-2 targets and human control target in one single reaction. For more information on the RESOLUTE 2.0 test, please visit www.advancedcovidtest.com

Advanced MedTech Media Contacts:

Weikang Lee

Advanced MedTech Holdings

+65 6572 6074

weikang.lee@advanced-medtech.com







Emma Thompson / Thomas Harding / Khushboo Tanna / Maryanne Lee

Spurwing Communications

+65 6751 2021

advanced@spurwingcomms.com



