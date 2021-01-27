﻿BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


fAp9

APPENDIX 3
DISCLOSURE FORMS

FORM 8.1(a)&(b)(i)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1.    KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Gregory L. Cowan
Company dealt inOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each (Ordinary Shares)
Date of dealingJanuary 27, 2021

2.    INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS


(a)    Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 LongShort
 Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securitiesOrdinary Shares: 31,183 (0.05%)N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)N/AN/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellRestricted stock units (RSUs) pursuant to the Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
2018 Incentive Plan (the Plan): 50,185 (0.08%)

N/A
Total81,368 (0.13%)N/A

(b)    Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securitiesN/AN/A


(2) Derivatives (other than options)		N/AN/A


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

N/A		N/A
TotalN/AN/A

Ap10

3.    DEALINGS (Note 4)


(a)    Purchases and sales

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
N/AN/AN/A

(b)    Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
N/AN/AN/AN/A

(c)    Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)    Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii)    Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)
N/AN/AN/A

(d)    Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
Vesting of RSUs pursuant to the Plan5,962 ordinary shares issued following the vesting of RSUs pursuant to the PlanN/A

Ap11

4.    OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A


Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            NO

Date of disclosureJanuary, 27, 2021
Contact nameLisa M. Wilson
Telephone number+ 1 212-452-2793
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector

 