VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth quarter of 2020, Methanex (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported a net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $27 million ($0.35 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) compared to a net loss of $88 million ($1.15 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $136 million and Adjusted net income was $12 million ($0.15 Adjusted net income per common share). This compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million and an Adjusted net loss of $79 million ($1.03 Adjusted net loss per common share) for the third quarter of 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, Methanex reported a net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $157 million ($2.06 net loss per common shares on a diluted basis), Adjusted EBITDA of $346 million and an Adjusted net loss of $123 million ($1.62 Adjusted net loss per common share). This compares with net income attributable to Methanex shareholders of $88 million ($1.01 net income per common share on a diluted basis), Adjusted EBITDA of $566 million and Adjusted net income of $71 million ($0.93 Adjusted net income per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, continued improvement in global methanol demand, combined with various methanol industry supply outages and the delayed start-up of new industry capacity additions, led to tighter market conditions and lower global inventory levels. As a result, methanol prices increased by 30% in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter of 2020, resulting in higher Adjusted EBITDA.
For the full year of 2020, the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and lower oil price environment resulted in a sharp decline in methanol demand and lower methanol prices in the second and third quarters, with some recovery in the fourth quarter, impacting our financial results in 2020 compared to 2019.
John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex, commented, “I am extremely proud of the work that our team has done to deliver reliable methanol supply throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Their performance underscores the tremendous agility and resilience of our people and business model and gives us confidence in our ability to continue to meet the demands of a very challenging situation. We are encouraged by the early signs of economic recovery that we saw starting in the second half of 2020, and continue to regularly monitor and review the methanol demand outlook and changes in the industry."
We took various steps in 2020 to preserve liquidity and financial flexibility in the challenging economic environment. We ended the year with $834 million in cash, a $300 million undrawn revolving credit facility and no debt maturities until the end of 2024.
Our Geismar 3 project is a high-quality project with substantial capital and operating cost advantages. The project remains on temporary care and maintenance, with spending on the project over the next nine months expected to be approximately $80 million. This amount reflects costs that were already committed and the completion of activities that preserve flexibility to complete the project in the future including key engineering activities and procurement of critical path equipment. We have a robust decision making process for evaluating the project and before deciding whether to restart construction, management and our Board will need to carefully consider many factors including the global economic recovery and methanol industry outlook.
John Floren concluded, "We are pleased to see continued improvement in methanol demand and prices although the uncertain economic recovery path makes the near-term difficult to forecast. We continue to believe that long-term methanol industry fundamentals are strong and methanol demand will continue to improve as the global economy fully recovers. For now, we continue to prioritize liquidity and financial flexibility. We remain well-positioned to generate significant long-term value as market conditions improve."
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL DATA
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|($ millions except per share amounts and where noted)
|Dec 31
2020
|Sep 30
2020
|Dec 31
2019
|Dec 31
2020
|Dec 31
2019
|Production (thousands of tonnes) (attributable to Methanex shareholders) 1
|1,607
|1,372
|2,124
|6,614
|7,589
|Sales volume (thousands of tonnes)
|Methanex-produced methanol
|1,480
|1,531
|2,056
|6,704
|7,611
|Purchased methanol
|1,192
|836
|623
|2,994
|2,492
|Commission sales
|196
|311
|307
|1,042
|1,031
|Total sales volume 1
|2,868
|2,678
|2,986
|10,740
|11,134
|Methanex average non-discounted posted price ($ per tonne) 2
|334
|255
|307
|297
|353
|Average realized price ($ per tonne) 3
|282
|217
|256
|247
|295
|Revenue 4
|811
|581
|769
|2,650
|3,284
|Adjusted revenue
|755
|515
|689
|2,399
|2,988
|Net income (loss) (attributable to Methanex shareholders)
|(27
|)
|(88
|)
|9
|(157
|)
|88
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|12
|(79
|)
|10
|(123
|)
|71
|Adjusted EBITDA
|136
|40
|136
|346
|566
|Cash flows from operating activities
|98
|35
|114
|461
|515
|Basic net income (loss) per common share
|(0.35
|)
|(1.15
|)
|0.12
|(2.06
|)
|1.15
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share
|(0.35
|)
|(1.15
|)
|0.12
|(2.06
|)
|1.01
|Adjusted net income (loss) per common share
|0.15
|(1.03
|)
|0.13
|(1.62
|)
|0.93
|Common share information (millions of shares)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|76
|76
|76
|76
|77
|Diluted weighted average number of common shares
|76
|76
|76
|76
|77
|Number of common shares outstanding, end of period
|76
|76
|76
|76
|76
1 Methanex-produced methanol represents our equity share of volume produced at our facilities and excludes volume marketed on a commission basis related to the 36.9% of the Atlas facility and 50% of the Egypt facility that we do not own.
2 Methanex average non-discounted posted price represents the average of our non-discounted posted prices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific weighted by sales volume. Current and historical pricing information is available at www.methanex.com.
3 Average realized price is calculated as revenue, excluding commissions earned and the Egypt non-controlling interest share of revenue, but including an amount representing our share of Atlas revenue, divided by the total sales volume of Methanex-produced and purchased methanol.
4 Revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 have been restated as compared to revenue reported in our quarterly MD&A and condensed quarterly financial statements issued for 2019 based on a restatement for the recognition of revenue on Atlas-produced methanol.
A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to Methanex shareholders to Adjusted net income (loss) and the calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) per common share is as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|($ millions except number of shares and per share amounts)
|Dec 31
2020
|Sep 30
2020
|Dec 31
2019
|Dec 31
2020
|Dec 31
2019
|Net income (loss) (attributable to Methanex shareholders)
|$
|(27
|)
|$
|(88
|)
|$
|9
|$
|(157
|)
|$
|88
|Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation, net of tax
|39
|9
|1
|34
|(17
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|12
|$
|(79
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(123
|)
|$
|71
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)
|76
|76
|76
|76
|77
|Adjusted net income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.15
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|0.13
|$
|(1.62
|)
|$
|0.93
PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS
|(thousands of tonnes)
|Annual Operating
Capacity1
|2020
Production
|2019
Production
|Q4 2020
Production
|Q3 2020
Production
|Q4 2019
Production
|New Zealand 2
|2,200
|1,672
|1,865
|439
|340
|513
|USA (Geismar)
|2,000
|2,040
|1,929
|556
|513
|480
|Trinidad (Methanex interest) 3
|2,000
|998
|1,743
|161
|167
|456
|Chile
|1,720
|836
|1,050
|195
|118
|373
|Egypt (50% interest)
|630
|578
|392
|145
|153
|151
|Canada (Medicine Hat)
|600
|490
|610
|111
|81
|151
|9,150
|6,614
|7,589
|1,607
|1,372
|2,124
Key production and operational highlights during the fourth quarter and production outlook for 2021 include:
ABOUT METHANEX
Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH".
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION WARNING
This fourth quarter 2020 press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to us and the chemical industry. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Methanex does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Refer to Forward-Looking Information Warning in the fourth quarter 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis for more information which is available from the Investor Relations section of our website at www.methanex.com, the Canadian Securities Administrators' SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
The Company has used the terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per common share, Adjusted revenue and operating income (loss) throughout this document. These items are non-GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures represent the amounts that are attributable to Methanex Corporation shareholders and are calculated by excluding the mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation as a result of changes in our share price and the impact of certain items associated with specific identified events. Refer to Additional Information - Supplemental Non-GAAP Measures on page 13 of the Company's MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020 for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. Unless otherwise indicated, the financial information presented in this release is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
