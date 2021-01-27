Papa Murphy’s ranked No. 1 in three “best in class” categories: “Overall Trust” pre-pandemic, “Sanitation” post-pandemic, and “True Loyalty." Papa Murphy’s ranked No. 3 in “Value” and “Affordability” pre-pandemic.

VANCOUVER, Wash. , Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza today announced it was awarded top marks for pizza chains from two leading business publications—Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) and Newsweek—in their annual consumer surveys, highlighting the strengths of the brand from the consumers’ perspective amid a global pandemic.



On NRN’s 2020 Consumer Picks list, Papa Murphy’s ranked No. 1 in three “best in class” categories: “Overall Trust” pre-pandemic, “Sanitation” post-pandemic, and “True Loyalty.” This marks the second straight year Papa Murphy’s bested all other pizza chains for “True Loyalty,” meaning consumers said they visited out of loyalty to the brand more than convenience. Additionally, Papa Murphy’s ranked No. 3 in “Value” and “Affordability” pre-pandemic.

Papa Murphy’s also earned its way to the No. 1 spot on Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service Companies 2021 list in the pizza chains category. This is the third straight year the brand has either earned first place or tied for first place on this prestigious list.

High rankings in both consumer surveys are a testament to how well the take-and-bake concept resonates with consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic—and how hard Papa Murphy’s is working to keep its guests safe and satisfied.

“Over the past six months, only a limited number of Papa Murphy’s stores had to close temporarily, and there were no permanent layoffs,” wrote NRN Associate Editor Joanna Fantozzi. “Customers were constantly looking for meal solutions since most dining rooms were closed in the spring, and Papa Murphy’s was equipped to deliver.”

In Kim, Senior Vice President of Franchise Performance and Engagement – Operations at Papa Murphy’s, said the fact that thousands of consumers chose Papa Murphy’s as tops in trust, sanitation, loyalty, and customer service is a strong validation of the brand’s ever-growing following. “When the pandemic hit, Papa Murphy’s acted quickly to make sure our customers, employees, and Franchise Owners felt safe engaging with us at our stores – and we were rewarded with strong sales and continued support,” said Kim. “Customer service and satisfaction truly are at the heart of what we do and behind every we make to order for our guests.”

Papa Murphy’s continues to focus on the highest level of service and personal safety for guests and communities. Stores have made it easier than ever for guests to bake their favorite pizza at home on their own schedule. Guests can order online or from Papa Murphy’s official app, or through their favorite delivery app where available. In the stores, “quick pick-up” racks are conveniently placed near the entrance, so guests can limit time inside. Where possible, curbside pick-up and drive-thru options are also offered to allow guests to stay in their vehicles.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to “Change The Way You Pizza.” Papa Murphy’s exists to enrich the everyday with unconventional moments of happiness not only because our take ‘n bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients but by providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy’s offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy’s offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy’s app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

