VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Venture Corporation (“Madison”) reports that it has completed an acquisition, by private transaction, of a total of 9,962,400 common shares of Glacier Media Inc. (“Glacier”) at a price of $0.43 per common share for total consideration of $4,283,832. This acquisition is pursuant to an agreement entered into with the vendor of the common shares on December 30, 2020.



Prior to the acquisition, Madison and its affiliates had ownership over 52,593,232 common shares of Glacier, representing approximately 42.0% of the outstanding common shares of Glacier. Following the acquisition, Madison and its affiliates own, directly or indirectly, 62,555,632 common shares of Glacier, which represents approximately 49.96% of Glacier’s outstanding common shares, and own warrants to acquire an additional 1,115,000 common shares of Glacier at a price of $4.48 per share.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. Madison may acquire additional securities of Glacier in the future on the open market or in private transactions.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the acquisition report filed under securities legislation, please contact Mr. Bruce Aunger, Director, at 604-708-3283.

About Madison: Madison is a privately held diversified holding company.